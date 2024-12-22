Building Your First AI Agent with ChatGPT & Jotform | E05
Are you ready to level up your skills and create your very first AI agent? In this episode, we explore the exciting process of building an AI agent using ChatGPT and Jotform. From integrating OpenAI with automation platforms like Make.com to streamlining workflows with Google Sheets, this tutorial simplifies the seemingly complex world of AI development.
--------
40:18
How AI is Changing Marketing | E04
Dive into this insightful discussion on how AI is revolutionizing entrepreneurship and marketing. From generating innovative product ideas to creating dynamic landing pages and running data-driven experiments, this episode explores practical applications of AI tools to streamline business growth.
--------
46:25
End of 2024 Big AI News | E03
In this episode of the AI Agents podcast, Aytekin Tank and Demetri Panici dive into the latest AI agent developments, discussing tools like AutoTab, Fix AI, and Orgama Agents. They explore how these technologies enhance productivity, automate tasks, and revolutionize sales. The conversation also touches on OpenAI’s recent product launches, including the Canvas tool and GPT Pro subscription, and their implications for users.
--------
44:37
02- What are AI Agents and How They Can Grow Your Business
In this episode of the AI Agents podcast, Demetri Panici and Aytekin Tank explore the concept of AI agents, their evolution from traditional software, and their implications for entrepreneurship and productivity. The conversation also highlights the importance of voice interaction in AI and how these technologies can empower entrepreneurs to streamline their operations and enhance productivity.
--------
50:07
01 - Introducing the AI Agents Podcast
In this episode of the AI Agents podcast, hosts Aytekin Tank and Demetri Panici introduce the concept of AI agents, discussing their evolution, the inspiration behind Jotform AI Agents, and the unique capabilities they offer. They delve into the importance of knowledge bases, customization, and the innovative Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology that enhances user experience.
Welcome to AI Agents, Jotform’s official podcast about all things AI Agents related, hosted by Aytekin Tank and Demetri Panici. Tune in as we discuss the current state of AI Agents, its future, developments in the AI form industry, and more. We’ll also be joined by a variety of guests and industry experts to discuss their unique positioning in the world of AI. Subscribe or follow to stay updated on new episodes!