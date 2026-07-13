This week on Bourbon with Brad, we welcome a powerhouse in journalism and storytelling — Kristi K, an award‑winning broadcaster whose career spans PBS, NPR, and now her newest venture, Kristi K IS After Hours. Kristi shares how she first broke into journalism, the early moments that shaped her voice, and the evolution of her work across public media. She also drops some big news out of LA, giving listeners an inside look at the next chapter of her career.



Kristi brings Brad’s personal favorite bourbon to mark the occasion — Joseph Magnus — and her and Lou join him in tasting it for the very first time. From there, the conversation turns to the intersection of AI and media, diving into deepfakes, synthetic content, and how journalists can navigate a world where truth is increasingly difficult to verify.



Lou delivers his signature Loubricity segment and asks Kristi for her official Loubricity Level, and the crew closes out with a lively debate on FIFA and who they think has the best shot at winning it all.



Pour a glass of your favorite bourbon and settle in as this episode blends media, AI, sports, and great whiskey into one unforgettable conversation. Cheers!



Legal Disclaimer:



The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.



Disclosure:



Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.



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