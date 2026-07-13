This week on Bourbon with Brad, the crew pours a smooth glass of Heaven Hill and dives straight into one of the busiest AI news cycles of the summer. With Brad on a last‑minute trip to New York, he calls on Perry to help him deliver the top AI headlines, and there’s plenty to unpack.
Anthropic is back in the spotlight as Fable 5 returns, this time under a self‑regulating agreement with the federal government. OpenAI is gearing up to release ChatGPT 5.6, already being compared to Fable 5 in capability. And Microsoft makes waves with a $2.5 billion investment into its new “Frontier Company,” signaling a major push into next‑generation AI infrastructure.
Lou joins Brad for the weekly Loubricity segment, and the guys bounce between FIFA predictions, crypto chatter, and the usual bourbon‑fueled tangents. Then, for ‘The 5th Segment’ the guys take you behind‑the‑scenes as Brad, Lou, and the crew mic up during their Fourth of July golf tournament, giving listeners an unfiltered look at the legendary 13½ hole — the chaos, the commentary, the camaraderie, and of course, Optimum Loubricity.
Pour a glass of your favorite bourbon and settle in. This episode blends AI, sports, bourbon, and holiday‑week energy into one unforgettable ride. Cheers!
Legal Disclaimer:
The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.
Disclosure:
Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.
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