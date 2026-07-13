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Bourbon with Brad

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Bourbon with Brad
Latest episode

32 episodes

  • Bourbon with Brad

    Woodford Double Oaked, Frontier & Big Ideas: A Conversation with Microsoft’s Kacie Jones

    07/13/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    This week on Bourbon with Brad, Brad is joined by a special guest — Kacie Jones from Microsoft — and she brings a bottle of Woodford Double Oaked to try on the show. Brad and Kacie dive into a sharp, wide‑ranging conversation on AI, Microsoft’s new Frontier Initiative, and why change management is becoming one of the most critical success factors in enterprise AI adoption. 

    It’s thoughtful, practical, and still full of the light‑hearted energy that makes the show a fun AI technology podcast.

    Then Eric Kowalski steps onto the set for the final segments, and things take a turn in the best way. As always, the 5th Segment delivers — unpredictable, fun, and absolutely worth the wait.

    Pour a glass, settle in, and enjoy another great week of bourbon, tech, and the conversations that make Bourbon with Brad a favorite.

    Legal Disclaimer:

    The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.

    Disclosure:

    Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bourbon-with-brad/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bourbon with Brad

    Heaven Hill, Headlines & the 13½ Hole: The Bourbon with Brad Independence Week Special

    07/06/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    This week on Bourbon with Brad, the crew pours a smooth glass of Heaven Hill and dives straight into one of the busiest AI news cycles of the summer. With Brad on a last‑minute trip to New York, he calls on Perry to help him deliver the top AI headlines, and there’s plenty to unpack.

    Anthropic is back in the spotlight as Fable 5 returns, this time under a self‑regulating agreement with the federal government. OpenAI is gearing up to release ChatGPT 5.6, already being compared to Fable 5 in capability. And Microsoft makes waves with a $2.5 billion investment into its new “Frontier Company,” signaling a major push into next‑generation AI infrastructure.

    Lou joins Brad for the weekly Loubricity segment, and the guys bounce between FIFA predictions, crypto chatter, and the usual bourbon‑fueled tangents. Then, for ‘The 5th Segment’ the guys take you behind‑the‑scenes as Brad, Lou, and the crew mic up during their Fourth of July golf tournament, giving listeners an unfiltered look at the legendary 13½ hole — the chaos, the commentary, the camaraderie, and of course, Optimum Loubricity.

    Pour a glass of your favorite bourbon and settle in. This episode blends AI, sports, bourbon, and holiday‑week energy into one unforgettable ride. Cheers!

    Legal Disclaimer:

    The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.

    Disclosure:

    Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bourbon-with-brad/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bourbon with Brad

    Bourbon, Broadcasts & the LA Breakthrough: Kristi K IS After Hours

    06/29/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    This week on Bourbon with Brad, we welcome a powerhouse in journalism and storytelling — Kristi K, an award‑winning broadcaster whose career spans PBS, NPR, and now her newest venture, Kristi K IS After Hours. Kristi shares how she first broke into journalism, the early moments that shaped her voice, and the evolution of her work across public media. She also drops some big news out of LA, giving listeners an inside look at the next chapter of her career.

    Kristi brings Brad’s personal favorite bourbon to mark the occasion — Joseph Magnus — and her and Lou join him in tasting it for the very first time. From there, the conversation turns to the intersection of AI and media, diving into deepfakes, synthetic content, and how journalists can navigate a world where truth is increasingly difficult to verify.

    Lou delivers his signature Loubricity segment and asks Kristi for her official Loubricity Level, and the crew closes out with a lively debate on FIFA and who they think has the best shot at winning it all.

    Pour a glass of your favorite bourbon and settle in as this episode blends media, AI, sports, and great whiskey into one unforgettable conversation. Cheers!

    Legal Disclaimer:

    The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.

    Disclosure:

    Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bourbon-with-brad/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bourbon with Brad

    Bourbon, Billion‑Dollar Bets & the AI Shutdown Heard Around the World

    06/22/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    This week on Bourbon with Brad, the AI headlines are as bold as the pour. Brad breaks down SpaceX’s massive IPO, the strategic move to acquire Cursor using $60 billion in SpaceX stock, and the stunning shutdown of Anthropic’s Mythos and Fable 5 releases.

    Lou “Loubricity” jumps in with his first-ever experience using Claude, an adventure in its own right. And Eric Kowalski joins them as the bar as the crew light heartedly unpacks what AI agents really are, why they matter, and where are they heading.

    All of it happens over a smooth glass of Weller Special Reserve, making the conversation as warm as the bourbon. Pour your favorite, settle in, and enjoy the ride. Cheers!

    Legal Disclaimer:

    The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.

    Disclosure:

    Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bourbon-with-brad/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bourbon with Brad

    PiggyBack, Power Plays & the SpaceX Shockwave

    06/15/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    The guys crack open Whistlepig’s PiggyBack 100% Rye - a bold, spicy 6‑year pour that sets the tone for an episode packed with energy. From the week’s biggest AI headlines to the seismic buzz around a potential SpaceX IPO, the conversation swings from sharp analysis to pure entertainment. Then Lou jumps in for another signature Loubricity segment, bringing the laughs, the chaos, and the charm that listeners can’t get enough of. It’s rye whiskey, real talk, and the perfect dose of light‑hearted banter - classic Bourbon with Brad. 

    Pour a glass of your favorite bourbon and join us…Cheers!

    Legal Disclaimer:

    The views & opinions shared on the Podcast are our own & those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink & drive, & only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.

    Disclosure:

    Some of the images in the Podcast were AI generated &/or edited with AI. The cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. The theme music is an original instrumental created using AI.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/bourbon-with-brad/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Bourbon with Brad
A spirited, light hearted podcast where tech meets taste. Each episode Brad explores the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) while savoring a different bourbon. Expect curious conversations with leading AI practitioners, engineers, thinkers, and astute business people plus candid tasting notes, storytelling, and practical takeaways you can use at work and at the bar.Every episode features a regular segment “Loubricity with Lou Scerbo” where Lou and Brad rate the week’s bourbon, discuss and determine each guest’s optimum Loubricity level, and riff on the lighter side of tech culture and life.Subscribe for thoughtful interviews, honest reviews, and a relaxed, conversational vibe that makes complex tech feel approachable.Legal Disclaimer:The views and opinions shared on the 'Bourbon with Brad' Podcast are our own and those of our guests. Nothing we discuss should be taken as financial, legal, business, or gambling advice. Don’t make investment, business, or betting decisions based on our conversations as you should always talk to a qualified professional. Listeners must always drink responsibly, never drink and drive, and only consume alcohol if you are of legal drinking age.Disclosure:Some of the images in the 'Bourbon with Brad' Podcast were AI generated and/or edited with AI. The 'Bourbon with Brad' cover image was AI generated. The voice overs are original AI generated voices. And the 'Bourbon with Brad' theme music is an original instrumental song that was created using AI.
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