It's been a busy year for the Alpha Exchange podcast — 25 episodes so far and an exciting fall schedule ahead. Today I'm going solo, assessing a backdrop for market risk that has proven quite unique this year. In the discussion that follows, I want to share what's on my mind with respect to the prices we all stare at every day, and tie together three crosscurrents that look separate on the surface but are really one story. These themes are low correlation, spot up vol up dynamics, and the cheapness of market-based insurance.







First, correlation. Realized and implied correlation among S&P stocks have fallen to levels never seen before — one-month realized printed 0.4% in late July — and that's pinning index vol to the floor even as the stocks inside get more volatile. On the second front, a meaningful cohort of stocks are experiencing massive returns, and, atypically, seeing their options become more expensive at the same time. This is amplified by leveraged ETFs and there are unique implications for risk and trade construction.







Lastly, I argue that the price of insurance across equities, rates, FX and credit is exceptionally low relative to the vast uncertainty in markets, technology, and global affairs. If anything, the already rapid pace of change is only set to accelerate from here. It’s a good idea to accumulate shock-absorbing options at low prices during sunny days. They will come in handy when the inevitable risk-off occurs, which I see as an underpriced scenario.







I hope you find this interesting and useful. Thank you for listening.







Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (⁠https://thepodcastconsultant.com⁠)