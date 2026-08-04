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265 episodes
- It's been a busy year for the Alpha Exchange podcast — 25 episodes so far and an exciting fall schedule ahead. Today I'm going solo, assessing a backdrop for market risk that has proven quite unique this year. In the discussion that follows, I want to share what's on my mind with respect to the prices we all stare at every day, and tie together three crosscurrents that look separate on the surface but are really one story. These themes are low correlation, spot up vol up dynamics, and the cheapness of market-based insurance.
First, correlation. Realized and implied correlation among S&P stocks have fallen to levels never seen before — one-month realized printed 0.4% in late July — and that's pinning index vol to the floor even as the stocks inside get more volatile. On the second front, a meaningful cohort of stocks are experiencing massive returns, and, atypically, seeing their options become more expensive at the same time. This is amplified by leveraged ETFs and there are unique implications for risk and trade construction.
Lastly, I argue that the price of insurance across equities, rates, FX and credit is exceptionally low relative to the vast uncertainty in markets, technology, and global affairs. If anything, the already rapid pace of change is only set to accelerate from here. It’s a good idea to accumulate shock-absorbing options at low prices during sunny days. They will come in handy when the inevitable risk-off occurs, which I see as an underpriced scenario.
I hope you find this interesting and useful. Thank you for listening.
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
- It was a pleasure to welcome Alec Litowitz, the Founder of Magnetar Capital and QStar Capital, to the Alpha Exchange. Central to our discussion is an exploration of the ideas in Alec’s new book, The Adaptability Quotient. Here, he draws on more than thirty years of investing across multiple market regimes.
We begin with Alec’s three decades in financial markets, from his early years at Citadel through the founding of Magnetar. Looking back across multiple market cycles, he argues that long-term investing success is driven by more than intelligence alone. Instead, he introduces the concept of Adaptability Quotient, or AQ, emphasizing the ability to revise views, respond to changing conditions, and distinguish between environments defined by risk, uncertainty, and black swans.
A central theme throughout the discussion is decision-making under uncertainty. Alec explains why markets spend much of their time in environments where outcomes are possible, but probabilities remain difficult to estimate. He outlines a framework centered on metacognition, simulation, experimentation, and continuous feedback, encouraging investors to develop "strong opinions, weakly held" while remaining willing to revise conclusions as new information emerges.
The conversation then turns to practical investing examples drawn from Alec’s career. He reflects on building Citadel’s risk arbitrage business by developing proprietary research processes around regulatory uncertainty, and later discusses Magnetar’s emphasis on sourcing, structuring, and risk management in areas undergoing structural change. Examples include investments tied to energy infrastructure and AI-related computing capacity, illustrating how the firm approached evolving industries through the lens of uncertainty rather than prediction.
I hope you enjoy this episode of the Alpha Exchange, my conversation with Alec Litowitz.
- It was a pleasure to host an Alpha Exchange discussion with Franklin Parlamis, the Founder and CIO of Aequim Alternative Investments.
Franklin brings a distinctive perspective shaped by two decades in capital structure and convertible bond arbitrage. His career spans the Russian debt restructuring of 1998—where he witnessed firsthand how broken correlations can unwind hedges—through the convertible market collapse of 2008, when leverage amplified systemic stress and "the machine broke."
Our conversation explores how convertibles sit at the nexus of multiple asset classes: rates, rate volatility, credit, credit volatility, equities, and stock lending. When any of these inputs malfunctions, arbitrage breaks down. Franklin's experience navigating the GFC reinforced a critical lesson: sometimes the bravest move is admitting losses and right-sizing risk, a discipline that positioned his team to prosper during 2009's rebound.
Franklin articulates a central insight: markets are generally good at identifying undervalued companies but less efficient at allocating value across the capital structure. The key tension he navigates is credit spreads versus equity volatility. When spreads are wide and implied vol is low, convertibles offer clean arbitrage: the rich credit premium can fund put protection at cheap vol levels. Today's environment inverts this relationship: spreads remain tight while vol sits elevated, forcing arbitrageurs to continuously realize vega rather than harvest it passively.
We close by examining whether elevated implied volatilities represent a permanent regime shift or cyclical peak. Rather than making a binary call, Franklin describes the process he uses to identify asymmetric opportunities across plausible scenarios.
I hope you enjoy this episode of the Alpha Exchange, my conversation with Franklin Parlamis.
- It was a pleasure to welcome David Silber, Head of Institutional Equity Derivatives at Citadel Securities, to the Alpha Exchange to discuss the evolution of listed options markets, institutional liquidity, and the technology reshaping modern derivatives trading.
We begin with Dave’s early career on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange during the transition to multi-listed options, where market making, open outcry, and physical proximity to order flow defined liquidity provision. He reflects on the evolution of the options market from paper tickets and fractional pricing to today's electronic ecosystem, highlighting how advances in technology have fundamentally changed both price discovery and risk management.
We then turn to the creation of Citadel Securities’ institutional derivatives business. Dave explains how his experience across multiple firms led him to identify opportunities to reduce friction in institutional options execution by combining technology, quantitative research, and broad access to liquidity. He describes how automation, electronic execution, and competitive pricing have transformed the institutional trading experience while expanding access to listed options.
The discussion also examines recent growth in listed options markets, including increasing contract volumes, shorter-dated expirations, and the expanding use of listed options by institutional investors for hedging, leverage, and portfolio management. Dave shares his perspective on liquidity provision, risk management, and the importance of maintaining resilient markets during periods of elevated activity.
We conclude with a discussion on recruiting talent, developing strategy and data products for clients, and aligning sales, trading, and technology teams around creating a more efficient experience for institutional investors.
I hope you enjoy this episode of the Alpha Exchange, my conversation with David Silber.
- What causes significant risk-off events? Can they be anticipated to any degree? Understanding the how and why of these episodes is critical for investors seeking to avoid drawdowns.
In this short podcast, I share how I think about episodes of risk-off, with particular attention to the interaction between stock and bond prices — before, during, and after market vol events.
I outline three type of risk-off: the classic, the taper, and the liquidation, and provide examples of each. I also propose a fourth, in which the US Treasury market is itself the source of global instability.
I hope you find this discussion useful and I wish you an excellent July 4th holiday.
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
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About Alpha Exchange
The Alpha Exchange is a podcast series launched by Dean Curnutt to explore topics in financial markets, risk management and capital allocation in the alternatives industry. Our in depth discussions with highly established industry professionals seek to uncover the nuanced and complex interactions between economic, monetary, financial, regulatory and geopolitical sources of risk. We aim to learn from the perspective our guests can bring with respect to the history of financial and business cycles, promoting a better understanding among listeners as to how prior periods provide important context to present day dynamics. The “price of risk” is an important topic. Here we engage experts in their assessment of risk premium levels in the context of uncertainty. Is the level of compensation attractive? Because Central Banks have played so important a role in markets post crisis, our discussions sometimes aim to better understand the evolution of monetary policy and the degree to which the real and financial economy will be impacted. An especially important area of focus is on derivative products and how they interact with risk taking and carry dynamics. Our conversations seek to enlighten listeners, for example, as to the factors that promoted the February melt-down of the VIX complex. We do NOT ask our guests for their political opinions. We seek a better understanding of the market impact of regulatory change, election outcomes and events of geopolitical consequence. Our discussions cover markets from a macro perspective with an assessment of risk and opportunity across asset classes. Within equity markets, we may explore the relative attractiveness of sectors but will NOT discuss single stocks.Podcast website
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