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1758 episodes
The Judgment Void: How AI Is Dismantling the One Human Capability It Cannot Replace, with Larry Durham07/22/2026 | 27 mins.In this podcast episode, Dr. Jonathan H. Westover talks with Larry Durham about his new book, The Judgment Void: How AI Is Dismantling the One Human Capability It Cannot Replace.
Larry Durham is President of St. Charles Consulting Group and a recognized leader in enterprise learning and talent development. Over 30years, he has partnered with large professional services firms and Fortune 500companies to build innovative talent solutions that deliver measurable results. Before founding St. Charles, Larry spent a decade at PwC as Learning Practice Leader within Human Capital Advisory Services. He is also co-author of The Talent-Fueled Enterprise.
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- In this podcast episode, Dr. Jonathan H. Westover talks with Kathi Enderes about The Josh Bersin Company roadmap for the embracing of agentic AI into HR by 2030.
Kathi Enderes is Senior Vice President of Research and a global industry analyst at the human capital advisory firm The Josh Bersin Company, the world's largest community for HR. She has over 20 years global experience in human capital, talent and performance management, and change management from consulting with IBM, PwC and EY and industry, working with companies of various sizes, from Fortune 50 companies to start ups, in multiple industries including technology and healthcare, and leading research on all topics of HR, talent and technology. She is passionate about making work better and more meaningful.
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- In this podcast episode, Dr. Jonathan H. Westover talks with Randy Lyman about why smart leaders keep getting the same results.
Randy Lyman is a physicist, entrepreneur, and leading expert in emotional intelligence and service-based leadership. He has built and scaled multiple successful companies, including an Inc. 500 firm, and brings decades of proven experience in business growth, innovation, and high-performance team leadership.
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- In this podcast episode, Dr. Jonathan H. Westover talks with Keith Metcalfe about why AI's productivity promise isn't materializing.
Keith Metcalfe, President at Acorn, is a 25-year enterprise software operator with a practical lens on scaling organizations through skill development, not just technology for its own sake. At Acorn, his philosophy centers on tying learning and performance management together, making sure that technology adoption improves capability and backs up top-down promises with measurable, positive outcomes.
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- In this podcast episode, Dr. Jonathan H. Westover talks with Benji Wiedemann and Alex Lampe about driving organizational change from within.
Benji Wiedemann is co-founder and Executive Creative Director at brand and business consultancy Wiedemann Lampe. He brings over two decades of experience to helpbrands and organizations unlock cultural impact at scale. Alongsideco-founder Alex Lampe, Benji created Lemonade, an enterprise-grade digitalplatform designed to enhance collaboration and communication between teams,businesses, and communities throughout the creative process, drivingdeep-rooted and meaningful business transformation.
Alex Lampe is co-founder and Executive Strategy & Innovation Director at brand and business consultancy Wiedemann Lampe. He brings over two decades of experience in building brands, digital ecosystems and tools that help organizations unlock transformation through design thinking, innovation, service design, and experiential design, while crafting and protecting their unique cultural identities.
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About Human Capital Leadership
Maximize your personal and #OrganizationalPotential with the Human Capital Leadership podcast! We’re your source for personal, professional, and #OrganizationalGrowth and development. We share our own original #Research, explore #IndustryTrends, and interview executives and thought leaders from across the globe. Join us for practitioner-oriented content around all things #Leadership, #HR, #TalentManagement, #OrganizationalDevelopment, and #ChangeManagement.Podcast website
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