In this podcast episode, Dr. Jonathan H. Westover talks with Kathi Enderes about The Josh Bersin Company roadmap for the embracing of agentic AI into HR by 2030.

Kathi Enderes is Senior Vice President of Research and a global industry analyst at the human capital advisory firm The Josh Bersin Company, the world's largest community for HR. She has over 20 years global experience in human capital, talent and performance management, and change management from consulting with IBM, PwC and EY and industry, working with companies of various sizes, from Fortune 50 companies to start ups, in multiple industries including technology and healthcare, and leading research on all topics of HR, talent and technology. She is passionate about making work better and more meaningful.

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