"1 in 5 high schoolers has had a romantic AI relationship, or knows someone who has," NPR. “How many hours does it take to make a friend?,” research by this week’s guest Jeff Hall.“Chatbots Can Go Into a Delusional Spiral. Here’s How It Happens,” in The New York Times.Talk out the Thomas Jefferson chatbot discussed on this episode.“Programmed for Love,” an article I wrote for The Chronicle of Higher Education about Sherry Turkle’s work back in 2011.
Can Colleges ‘AI-Proof’ the Core Curriculum?
“Editorial: AI-proof the Core Curriculum The Core Curriculum is an essential part of a Catholic education that must be saved from AI,” in The Observer, the student newspaper at Notre Dame.LinkedIn post by David Griffith about the student newspaper editorial.AI Is Coming for the Consultants. Inside McKinsey, ‘This Is Existential.’ in The Wall Street Journal"Should Instructors Ask Students to Show Document Histories to Guard Against AI Cheating?” in EdSurge.
How Does AI Fit Into Broader Disruptions to Higher Ed?
More on Bryan Alexander’s forthcoming book, “Peak Higher Education.”“The Diamond Age,” by Neal Stephenson. “Dual Enrollment Leads to More College Acceptances, Greater Financial Awards,” in Inside Higher Education.“Should College Become Part of High School?” on the EdSurge Podcast.Bryan Alexander’s Future Trends Forum.
How Do Students Feel About Their AI Use? It's Complicated
In the Know, the podcast of the University of Minnesota's student newspaper, The Minnesota Daily."Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College," in New York magazine.
Can AI Avatars Make Class Time More Human?
Demo of Sara Cochran’s AI avatar, University of Virginia websiteSora and Vibes: AI Video Now Officially Going After Social Media, Platformer
