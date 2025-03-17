On Writing With Brandon Sanderson | Full Writing Lectures (2025)

The master of magic systems is back with an updated lecture on Sanderson's Laws of Magic --- three rules designed to elevate any story, whether sci-fi/fantasy or not. Welcome back to Brandon Sanderson's classroom, everyone!Want to send me something to open?Dragonsteel EntertainmentATTN: AdamP.O Box 698American Fork, UT 84003Stay up to date by following my newsletter: https://brandonsanderson.us10.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=7d056bb7596a3e617f82004b2&id=fa68f14db0Interested in signed books and swag? Check here: https://www.dragonsteelbooks.com/You can also follow me on:Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@authorbrandonsandersonFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandSandersonTwitter: https://twitter.com/BrandSandersonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandsanderson/?hl=enTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mistbornbrandonFrequently asked questions: https://faq.brandonsanderson
Customizing your Character: Brandon Sanderson's Writing Lecture #6 (2025)
Last week we talked about how to make your characters worth rooting for (or against), but this week we're diving into the part of your characters readers are going to see on the page. In other words, lecture #6 is a deep dive into customizing your character's personality using Brandon Sanderson's slider methodology. Audio version available wherever podcasts can be found! https://www.buzzsprout.com/2447316
Brandon Sanderson returns for the 2025 Writing Lecture with his first deep dive into Character and the sliding scales of Proactivity, Relatability, and Capability.
Brandon Sanderson brings you the first exclusive Q&A for the 2025 writing lecture series! He goes over some of the question you have asked from all over the internet including how to writing specific plot arcs, what plot structures are needed for specific stories, and many others! Audio version available wherever podcasts can be found! https://www.buzzsprout.com/2447316
Q&A on Plot: Brandon Sanderson's Writing Lecture #4 (2025)
This week Brandon takes questions on the last two classes on plot theory. Now you can participate as well! Make sure to check out the last two lectures and this Q&A, then comment below (on this video) and Brandon will film an exclusive session featuring your questions.Review the lecture notes here: https://bit.ly/3WRnVot
Brandon Sanderson's iconic writing course is back for an updated 2025 edition. Come one, come all, class is in session for aspiring fantasy and science fiction writers!Review your lecture notes here: https://www.brandonsanderson.com/blogs/blog