Zen Business - Mindfulness, Hustle and Fulfillment

83) Men of Action CEO Michael Sartain on Inter-Sexual Dynamics, Content Production & Being a Man

In this special episode of the Zen Business Podcast, we're joined by Michael Sartain, CEO of Men of Action. Michael & Jonathan share unique perspectives into building meaningful relationships and the dynamics between men and women. They examine what leads to more successful connections and into the art of content creation, discussing strategies that help each engage with their respective audiences. This wide-ranging discussion also explores what it means to be a man in today's world, touching on topics like leadership, confidence, and personal growth. Whether you're interested in self-improvement or mastering the world of digital media, this episode has something for you. Tune in to learn from Michael's journey and gain valuable insights on becoming the best version of yourself.