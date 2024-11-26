Zen Business - Mindfulness, Hustle and Fulfillment

In this episode, Jonathan explores the factors that led to a new app raising 1.5 million dollars in one week. The goal was always to make a positive impact on the world but when the right alignment occurs, magic happens.
This quick-hitting pod goes in-depth on numerous topics, including how Frello created social momentum, shared the origin story, and how greatness came from team work with the right vision. Tune in for an insightful look into a massive startup success.
84) Ten Things I Learned From Dan Bilzerian
In this episode, Jonathan Maxim dives into the many lessons he's learned from working with Dan Bilzerian over the past year. Touching on the back story of how this came to be, Jonathan reveals the subtleties of how Dan manuevers through his life.
From sparking curiosity and embracing mystery in every interaction to mastering direct communication, Jonathan shares key insights that can elevate your approach to business. Tune in for a fresh take on success strategies and the art of influence.
36:12
83) Men of Action CEO Michael Sartain on Inter-Sexual Dynamics, Content Production & Being a Man
In this special episode of the Zen Business Podcast, we're joined by Michael Sartain, CEO of Men of Action. Michael & Jonathan share unique perspectives into building meaningful relationships and the dynamics between men and women. They examine what leads to more successful connections and into the art of content creation, discussing strategies that help each engage with their respective audiences.
This wide-ranging discussion also explores what it means to be a man in today’s world, touching on topics like leadership, confidence, and personal growth. Whether you're interested in self-improvement or mastering the world of digital media, this episode has something for you. Tune in to learn from Michael's journey and gain valuable insights on becoming the best version of yourself.
1:32:51
82) What Happens If Trump Comes Back Into Office?
In this episode of Zen Business, Jonathan discusses the implications of President Trump's current campaign to retake the presidency of the United States. He also postulates on what may happen in the technology sector and, in turn, with tech founders, if Trump succeeds in this effort.
Over time his views have changed on how politics impact our day-to-day lives. Listen in to learn more on the tech forecast and how its intrinsically mixed with the race for the White House.
12:08
81) What Does Biden Stepping Down Mean For Founders?
In this episode of Zen Business, Jonathan discusses President Biden's decision to step down from the race. He explores the broader, macro-level implications of this decision. Specifically, Jonathan examines what it means for tech founders.
It is likely business conditions will improve but how much? Interest rates are already lowering. What's next? Tune in to discover how this pivotal political shift could reshape the landscape for tech entrepreneurs and the future of innovation.
About Zen Business - Mindfulness, Hustle and Fulfillment
Zen Business is a casual, interview-style show unpacking the minds of the most brilliant entrepreneurs and thought leaders - downloading their mindset, strategies and tactics - as well as how they use mindfulness as a means of being a better CEO. We also take deep dives on mindfulness, various spiritual modalities, "hard topics", human psychology, religion and more.