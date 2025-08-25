Exciting News! 📣On this episode of The Wild Man Revolution Show, I’m joined by the incredible Dean Ferris 🏍️ four-time Australian MX1 Champion, Motocross of Nations representative, and World Motocross Grand Prix winner.After a career threatening injury forced him into retirement in 2021, Dean shocked the motocross world with a spectacular comeback, reclaiming his 4th national championship just a year later. 🏆I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Dean over the past year, and I can tell you firsthand he’s one of the most driven athletes I’ve ever met. In this conversation, he shares powerful insights on mindset, discipline, resilience, and what it really takes to succeed at the highest level.🔥 Trust me, this is one episode you won’t want to miss.
The WMR Show S3 E4 - Talk w/ ASX Trader, David Bird
Meet David Bird (ASX Trader): Educator, Market Technician & Founder of Mastering the MarketsDavid Bird, widely recognized as ASX Trader, is a seasoned investor and educator with a deep-rooted passion for financial markets. Holding a Bachelor of Education and the Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) designation, David seamlessly blends pedagogical expertise with technical analysis to empower aspiring traders.He is the founder and Head of Education at Mastering the Markets (MtM), Australia’s largest educator-led trading program. MtM offers structured, data-driven courses that emphasize technical analysis, macroeconomic insights, and trader psychology, aiming to cultivate financially confident individuals.David’s commitment to community and education was exemplified when he celebrated his 40th birthday by launching a charity initiative: teaching 40 students in 40 days. This endeavor not only provided valuable trading education but also raised nearly AUD $30,000 to support a fellow trader’s family during a health crisis. The overwhelming positive response led to the establishment of MtM.Beyond education, David is known for his contrarian market perspectives. He has been vocal about the potential onset of a commodity supercycle, highlighting the undervaluation of commodities relative to equities. His analyses often draw attention to macroeconomic indicators and technical patterns that suggest significant market shifts.David also shares his insights through various media channels, including contributions to News Corp’s Business Section and appearances at major finance and crypto conferences across Australia.For those interested in delving deeper into his methodologies and market analyses, David maintains an active presence on his YouTube channel, ASX Trader.For more from Steve check out his pages below:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mcnamara.steve/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/steve.mcnamara.14Website - https://www.wildmanrevolutioncoaching.com
The WMR Show S3 E3 - Talk w/ Dylan Roos
Our most passionate interview yet!It was so great to chat to Dylan Roos, founder of Dylan Roos Coaching, a dedicated masculinity coach who empowers young men to discover their power, passion, and purpose. Through his ‘Prince to King’ mentorship program, Dylan helps young men master their emotions, build healthy habits, and become positive role models. Enjoy as we dive into his journey and the transformative work he’s doing with the next generation.Connect further with Dylan here:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dylan.roos.9Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dylan.roosWebsite - http://www.dylanrooscoaching.comLatest offers - https://www.dylanrooscoaching.com/ptk-application-pageFor more from Steve check out his pages below:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mcnamara.steve/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/steve.mcnamara.14Website - https://www.wildmanrevolutioncoaching.com
The WMR Show S3 E2 - Talk w/ Julian De Ridder
I had a blast on this episode with Julian De Ridder from Flow Hypnosis. We went into a bit of his back story and why he loves hypnotherapy so much. Theres a great piece on fatherhood and being a 'Footy Dad' which I know will resonate at home. You'll appreciate Julians great energy and his take on all things healing and contribution plus a great share from his experience attending my recent Integrated Warrior Retreat.Again, this was a blast for me and I hope you enjoy it too.Connect with Julian here:https://www.facebook.com/jd.deridderhttps://www.flowhypnosis.com.auFor more from Steve check out his pages below:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mcnamara.steve/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/steve.mcnamara.14Website - https://www.wildmanrevolutioncoaching.com
The WMR Show S3 E1 Part 2 - Talk w/ Rhyn Nasser
My great mate Mr. Rhyn Nasser is back for the second part of our two part interview. This conversation is going to really stretch your perspective around marketing and showing up online in general. This one found Rhyns edge so I can only imagine the depth it is going to bring to you as a listener.Rhyn Nasser is a seasoned Qigong master and transformational mentor with over two decades of experience. He studied under Taoist masters in China’s Wudang Mountains and at the Shaolin Monastery. Rhyn founded the Embodied I Ching and Blue Dragon Qigong, blending ancient wisdom with modern practices.You can check out Rhyn's work and connect with him here:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rhynnasserInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/rhynnasserWebsite - https://www.embodiediching.comFor more from Steve check out his pages below:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mcnamara.steve/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/steve.mcnamara.14Website - https://www.wildmanrevolutioncoaching.com
