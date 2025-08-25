The WMR Show S3 E4 - Talk w/ ASX Trader, David Bird

Meet David Bird (ASX Trader): Educator, Market Technician & Founder of Mastering the MarketsDavid Bird, widely recognized as ASX Trader, is a seasoned investor and educator with a deep-rooted passion for financial markets. Holding a Bachelor of Education and the Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) designation, David seamlessly blends pedagogical expertise with technical analysis to empower aspiring traders.He is the founder and Head of Education at Mastering the Markets (MtM), Australia’s largest educator-led trading program. MtM offers structured, data-driven courses that emphasize technical analysis, macroeconomic insights, and trader psychology, aiming to cultivate financially confident individuals.David’s commitment to community and education was exemplified when he celebrated his 40th birthday by launching a charity initiative: teaching 40 students in 40 days. This endeavor not only provided valuable trading education but also raised nearly AUD $30,000 to support a fellow trader’s family during a health crisis. The overwhelming positive response led to the establishment of MtM.Beyond education, David is known for his contrarian market perspectives. He has been vocal about the potential onset of a commodity supercycle, highlighting the undervaluation of commodities relative to equities. His analyses often draw attention to macroeconomic indicators and technical patterns that suggest significant market shifts.David also shares his insights through various media channels, including contributions to News Corp’s Business Section and appearances at major finance and crypto conferences across Australia.For those interested in delving deeper into his methodologies and market analyses, David maintains an active presence on his YouTube channel, ASX Trader.For more from Steve check out his pages below:Instagram - ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/mcnamara.steve/⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook - ⁠https://www.facebook.com/steve.mcnamara.14⁠⁠⁠Website - ⁠⁠⁠https://www.wildmanrevolutioncoaching.com