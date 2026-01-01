Critical Thinking in the Age of AI

2026 won't be defined by what AI can do, but how we respond to the way it's already been impacting our lives.In this episode, I share my 8 predictions for 2026: from the cultural reckoning coming when AI-made/assisted art wins major awards, to the rise of explainable AI, to a philosophical rebellion rooted in our deep human need for recognition.We get into Alexandre Kojève's philosophy of recognition, Ubuntu philosophy ("I am because you are"), why privacy-first AI is about to go mainstream, and why I think AI policy will create a new kind of single-issue voter.Subscribe to my newsletter: https://shaeomonijo.substack.comHere is the post on the 5 different kinds of data: https://open.substack.com/pub/shaeomonijo/p/what-is-the-most-valuable-kind-of?r=2ptp7i&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web