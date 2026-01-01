Open app
radio.net
Shae O.
Technology
  • Critical Thinking in the Age of AI

    How AI will impact your life in 2026

    12/30/2025 | 20 mins.

    2026 won't be defined by what AI can do, but how we respond to the way it's already been impacting our lives.In this episode, I share my 8 predictions for 2026: from the cultural reckoning coming when AI-made/assisted art wins major awards, to the rise of explainable AI, to a philosophical rebellion rooted in our deep human need for recognition.We get into Alexandre Kojève's philosophy of recognition, Ubuntu philosophy ("I am because you are"), why privacy-first AI is about to go mainstream, and why I think AI policy will create a new kind of single-issue voter.Subscribe to my newsletter: https://shaeomonijo.substack.comHere is the post on the 5 different kinds of data: https://open.substack.com/pub/shaeomonijo/p/what-is-the-most-valuable-kind-of?r=2ptp7i&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

About Critical Thinking in the Age of AI

Voice notes from your favorite humanist and Harvard PhD Candidate on the AI developments that actually matter! Each episode, I break down what’s happening in AI, from new research to policy shifts to workplace transformations, and explain what it means through a humanities lens. No hype, no jargon, just clear thinking about how AI is reshaping work, knowledge, and society. If you like to think critically about the future, this place is for you!
