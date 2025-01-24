Episode 37: CES 2025, NVIDIA DIGITS, Apple Intelligence fails, and Sam Altman’s reflections

What’s the most exciting CES AI announcement? In episode 37 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Skyler Speakman, Volkmar Uhlig and Shobhit Varshney to debrief CES 2025. Specifically, the experts dive into NVIDIA’S Project DIGITS, among other announcements from the AI hardware giant. Next, a new enterprise AI development survey came out that detailing how developers really feel about AI implementation. Then, Apple Intelligence experienced some major hallucination fails, what does this tell us about Apple’s stake in the AI game? Finally, Sam Altman of OpenAI released a reflection blog, what does he say about the future of AI? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.