What does the future hold for DeepSeek? In episode 39 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Abraham Daniels, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Skyler Speakman to discuss the release of DeepSeek-R1. Next, Mistral indicates going IPO. Then, FrontierMath’s new benchmark is particularly difficult, the experts debrief. Finally, IDC released a report on code assistants, what do we need to know about generalist and specialized coding assistants? Tune-in to this week’s episode to find out. 00:01 – Intro 01:08 – DeepSeek-R1 14:08 – Mistral indicates IPO 20:54 – FrontierMath controversy 30:04 -- IDC code assistants report The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
--------
39:45
Episode 38: Anthropic valuation rumors, Microsoft CoreAI, NotebookLM upgrades, and AI agents in finance
What would you do with $2 billion? In episode 38 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Vyoma Gajjar to discuss the Anthropic valuation rumors. Next, Microsoft CEO Nadella created a new CoreAI group to build and run apps for customers. Then, NotebookLM upgraded some of its features, including podcast intervention. Finally, AI agents are making their way into the financial services industry. Can an agent invest all of your money? Tune-in to this week’s episode to find out. 00:01 -- What would you do with $2 billion? 00:51 -- Anthropic valuation 12:14 -- Microsoft CoreAI 25:01 -- NotebookLM upgrades 35:17 -- AI agents in finance The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
--------
44:49
Episode 37: CES 2025, NVIDIA DIGITS, Apple Intelligence fails, and Sam Altman’s reflections
What’s the most exciting CES AI announcement? In episode 37 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Skyler Speakman, Volkmar Uhlig and Shobhit Varshney to debrief CES 2025. Specifically, the experts dive into NVIDIA’S Project DIGITS, among other announcements from the AI hardware giant. Next, a new enterprise AI development survey came out that detailing how developers really feel about AI implementation. Then, Apple Intelligence experienced some major hallucination fails, what does this tell us about Apple’s stake in the AI game? Finally, Sam Altman of OpenAI released a reflection blog, what does he say about the future of AI? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
--------
35:38
Episode 36: OpenAI o3, DeepSeek-V3, and the Brundage/Marcus AI bet
Is deep learning hitting a wall? It’s 2025 and Mixture of Experts is back and better than ever. In episode 36, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Kush Varshney to debrief one of the biggest releases of 2024, OpenAI o3. Next, DeepSeek-V3 is here! Finally, will AI exist in 2027? The experts dissect the AI bet between Miles Brundage and Gary Marcus. All that and more on the first Mixture of Experts of 2025.The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.00:00 — Intro00:49 — OpenAI o314:40 — DeepSeek-V328:00 — The Brundage/Marcus bet
--------
39:19
Episode 35: 2024 Rewind: Breakthroughs in AI models, agents, hardware and products
Will 2025 be the year of AI agents? In Episode 35 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by some show veterans to debrief 2024 in AI. This week, we review AI models, agents, hardware and product releases with some of the top industry experts. What was the best model of 2024? Is NVIDIA king? What are some of the AI trends in 2025? All that and more on this special edition of Mixture of Experts.The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Welcome to Mixture of Experts, your weekly deep dive into the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence—bringing you insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. From breakthrough research to practical applications, each episode offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis. Explore how AI is reshaping industries, driving efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Whether you're a seasoned professional seeking to stay ahead of the curve or an enthusiast curious about the future of technology, Mixture of Experts delivers the perfect mix of insights and practical knowledge. Tune in and stay informed as we navigate the dynamic intersection of AI and business.