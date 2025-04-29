How much product managers get paid in US, Europe, and Canada

I dive into the latest compensation data for product managers across the US, UK, Europe, and Canada, unpacking trends, surprising gaps, and strategies for maximizing your earnings as a PM.In this episode, you'll learn:• Why senior ICs often out-earn managers, and how to pick the right path• How moving to a Tier 1 city can supercharge your salary• Cash versus equity: how to think about your comp tradeoffs• The career levels where PM salaries really take off• Why CPOs are cashing in like never before• How far behind UK and European PM salaries actually are• How to game your comp strategy based on your goalsReferenced:• Pave: https://www.pave.com/• Levels.fyi: https://www.levels.fyi/Read the newsletter:https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/p/how-much-product-managers-make-in