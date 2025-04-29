Tal Raviv shares a hands-on playbook for using AI agents to ditch PM busywork and make product management fun again.In this episode, you’ll learn:• The six behaviors that separate “agents” from ordinary AI tools• How to spot an ideal low-risk, high-impact task to automate first• The five-question checklist that keeps your agent safe, scoped, and effective• Smart ways to control cost, curb hallucinations, and satisfy your security team• AI prompts you can copy-paste to identify the right platform for your agent and generate workflows in plain English• Techniques for testing, iterating, and promoting your agent from “intern” to trusted teammate• Where agents are headed next and what that means for your role as a PMReferences:• Zapier Agents: https://zapier.com/agents• Gumloop: https://www.gumloop.com/• Cassidy: https://www.cassidyai.com/• Manus: https://manus.im/• Lindy: https://www.lindy.ai/• Relay: https://www.relay.app/Read the newsletter:https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/p/how-much-product-managers-make-inSubscribe to Lenny’s Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribeSubscribe:• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lennysreads• Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lennys-reads/id1810314693• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IIunA06qMtrcQLfypTooj?nd=1&dlsi=ab893d56bd4a4050• Substack: https://lennysreads.com/Follow Lenny:Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysanLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@lennyspodcastAbout:Welcome to Lenny’s Reads, where every week you’ll find a fresh audio version of my newsletter about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career, read to you by the soothing voice of Lennybot. Get full access to Lenny's Newsletter at www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribe
--------
22:26
How much product managers get paid in US, Europe, and Canada
I dive into the latest compensation data for product managers across the US, UK, Europe, and Canada, unpacking trends, surprising gaps, and strategies for maximizing your earnings as a PM.In this episode, you’ll learn:• Why senior ICs often out-earn managers, and how to pick the right path• How moving to a Tier 1 city can supercharge your salary• Cash versus equity: how to think about your comp tradeoffs• The career levels where PM salaries really take off• Why CPOs are cashing in like never before• How far behind UK and European PM salaries actually are• How to game your comp strategy based on your goalsReferenced:• Pave: https://www.pave.com/• Levels.fyi: https://www.levels.fyi/Read the newsletter:https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/p/how-much-product-managers-make-inSubscribe to Lenny’s Newsletter:https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribeSubscribe:• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lennysreads• Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lennys-reads/id1810314693• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IIunA06qMtrcQLfypTooj?nd=1&dlsi=ab893d56bd4a4050• Substack: https://lennysreads.com/Follow Lenny:• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/• Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@lennyspodcastAbout:Welcome to Lenny’s Reads, where every week you’ll find a fresh audio version of my newsletter about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career, read to you by the soothing voice of Lennybot. Get full access to Lenny's Newsletter at www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribe
--------
9:00
The state of tech tools in 2025
I dive into the latest trends shaping the tech tool landscape, drawing insights from over 6,500 tech professionals across product, engineering, design, and growth roles.In this episode, you’ll learn:* Why AI assistants like ChatGPT have become more essential than Gmail or Slack* How Linear is chipping away at Jira’s dominance* Why Notion is winning across multiple categories* How Figma continues to own design workflows, and where Canva is catching up* The surprising role of Slack and Notion in CRM and customer support* Why developers are flocking to AI-native coding tools like Cursor* Three meta-trends reshaping tech stacks: bundling, craft, and mix-and-match flexibilitySubscribe to Lenny’s Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribeRead the newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/p/whats-in-your-stack-the-state-ofSubscribe• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lennysreads• Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lennys-reads/id1810314693• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IIunA06qMtrcQLfypTooj?si=14152627f173493d• Substack: https://lennysreads.com/Follow Lenny• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/• Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@lennyspodcastAboutWelcome to Lenny’s Reads, where every week you’ll find a fresh audio version of my newsletter about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career, read to you by the soothing voice of Lennybot. Get full access to Lenny's Newsletter at www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribe
--------
24:08
Pulling back the curtain on the magic of Y Combinator
I dive into the most comprehensive analysis ever conducted on Y Combinator, revealing what truly drives its success and how it shapes the startup ecosystem.In this episode, you’ll learn:* How YC pivoted from consumer startups to B2B software* The new bets YC is making, and what it signals about the future of startups* Why solo founders are struggling to get into YC* How US startups dominate YC’s biggest wins, and why* Why YC-backed companies survive longer than almost anyone elseSubscribe• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lennysreads• Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lennys-reads/id1810314693• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IIunA06qMtrcQLfypTooj?si=14152627f173493d• Substack: https://lennysreads.com/Subscribe to Lenny’s Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribeRead the newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/p/pulling-back-the-curtain-on-the-magicFollow Lenny• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/• Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@lennyspodcastAboutWelcome to Lenny’s Reads, where every week you’ll find a fresh audio version of my newsletter about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career, read to you by the soothing voice of Lennybot. Get full access to Lenny's Newsletter at www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribe
--------
13:48
The operator’s guide to product strategy
Chandra Janakiraman dives into a practical, step-by-step framework for crafting and aligning product strategy, which he developed during his time at companies like Meta, Headspace, and VRChat.In this episode, you’ll learn:* Why most product strategies fail* How to bridge vision and execution* The five Strategy Blocks that turn fuzzy ideas into focused action* How to get stakeholders aligned fast using a shared strategy language* How Meta, Headspace, and VRChat used this framework to unlock real growth* How to apply Strategy Blocks to your team today — whether you’re a PM, a founder, or a product leaderRead the newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/p/strategy-blocks-an-operators-guideSubscribe to Lenny’s Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribeSubscribe• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lennysreads• Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lennys-reads/id1810314693• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IIunA06qMtrcQLfypTooj• Substack: https://lennysreads.com/Follow Lenny• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/• Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@lennyspodcastAboutWelcome to Lenny’s Reads, where every week you’ll find a fresh audio version of my newsletter about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career, read to you by the soothing voice of Lennybot. Get full access to Lenny's Newsletter at www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribe