Microsoft AI CEO: The Next 10 Years Will Change Humanity Forever | Mustafa Suleyman
In this episode of Silicon Valley Girl, Marina Mogilko sits down with Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI and co-founder of DeepMind, to explore how AI is reshaping the future of work, education, and everyday life.Mustafa has spent the last decade building the systems that sparked the modern AI revolution. Today, he’s leading Microsoft AI and shaping how billions of people will interact with intelligent agents in the coming years. From the race toward AGI to the rise of AI assistants that remember everything, Mustafa offers a rare inside look at where the next decade is heading.He shares why routine work is disappearing, what jobs will matter most, whether children will even need college, and how superintelligent systems could change the rhythm of a normal day. This conversation is a clear, grounded roadmap to the future — and to the skills we’ll all need to stay ahead.🔗 Follow Mustafa on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mustafasuleymanaiLinks: Follow my Newsletter: https://siliconvalleygirl.beehiiv.com/My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siliconvalleygirl/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SiliconValleyGirlLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/marinamogilkoX: https://x.com/siliconvalleymm
--------
40:41
--------
40:41
Dr. Priscilla Chan: How AI Is Breaking the Rules of Biology | Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
In this episode of Silicon Valley Girl, Marina Mogilko sits down with Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, to explore how AI is reshaping the future of medicine.Together with Mark Zuckerberg, they’ve committed 99% of their wealth to building Biohubs and developing the world’s first virtual cell models — AI systems that can simulate life at the cellular level. This breakthrough technology could accelerate drug discovery, reduce clinical trial risks, and make personalized medicine a reality.Priscilla shares the moment in the clinic that changed her view of medicine forever, what it means to combine frontier science with frontier AI, and how she’s helping shift healthcare from treatment to prevention.Links: Follow my Newsletter: https://siliconvalleygirl.beehiiv.com/My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siliconvalleygirl/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SiliconValleyGirlLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/marinamogilkoX: https://x.com/siliconvalleymm
--------
30:33
--------
30:33
Google’s AI Search Expert: How to Get Ahead Before AI Changes Everything | Robby Stein
What makes AI recommend one business - and ignore another? In this interview, Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, breaks down how AI now decides what gets discovered, ranked, and recommended - and what founders, creators, and marketers can do to stay visible in the new era of search. Links: Follow my Newsletter: https://siliconvalleygirl.beehiiv.com/My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siliconvalleygirl/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SiliconValleyGirlLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/marinamogilkoX: https://x.com/siliconvalleymm
--------
26:55
--------
26:55
Daniel Priestley: How to Get Ahead while Others Get Replaced
In this interview, Daniel Priestley, UK Entrepreneur of the Year and founder of multiple multi-million dollar businesses, shares his no-nonsense take on the future of work in the AI age. He breaks down why AI will likely wipe out wages in the next 5 years, replacing repetitive jobs that can be automated. Daniel reveals how entrepreneurs can leverage AI to stay ahead, protect their careers, and thrive in an era where jobs are disappearing. From building AI-driven businesses to adapting to a new economy, he shares the strategies you need to succeed while others get left behind.Links: Follow my Newsletter: https://siliconvalleygirl.beehiiv.com/Companies & Products: https://Marinamogilko.coInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/siliconvalleygirl/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SiliconValleyGirlLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/marinamogilkoX: https://x.com/siliconvalleymm
--------
52:23
--------
52:23
$6.6B AI CEO: How to Make Your First $10,000 with AI | ElevenLabs CEO & Co-Founder, Mati Staniszewski
In this interview, Mati Staniszewski, CEO & co-founder of @ElevenLabs, unpacks the future of voice AI—from real sales/support voice agents that speak any language in your voice, to a voice marketplace already paying creators millions, to the safeguards we’ll need as agents start calling… other agents. We dig into practical playbooks, real costs, the tools to use, and where the next $10k-a-month opportunities are hiding for solo entrepreneurs and SMBs.Links: Follow my Newsletter: https://siliconvalleygirl.beehiiv.com/Companies & Products: https://Marinamogilko.coInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/siliconvalleygirl/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SiliconValleyGirlLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/marinamogilkoX: https://x.com/siliconvalleymm
Learn the tools. Own the future. Build the mindset.
Positive about technology and how it can improve our lives. Obsessed with building, learning, and creating new opportunities.
Hosted by Marina Mogilko — immigrant, mom, entrepreneur, and creator in Silicon Valley.
This podcast explores how to use AI, technology, and entrepreneurship as your unfair advantage to grow, build wealth, and design a life of freedom and purpose.