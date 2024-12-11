How to Succeed as a Head of Growth, with Andrew Capland, 2x Head of Growth at Wistia, Postscript

Andrew Capland reveals the truth behind short tenures, the realities of building successful growth teams and the playbook for sustainable success.This episode covers the secrets of monetization, frameworks behind data-driven growth models, creating personalised onboarding flows that drive retention, and how to succeed as a growth leader.Agenda:Why do growth leaders have such short tenures? - 00:00:26What's the real taxonomy of growth roles? - 00:07:33Common growth role pitfalls and how to avoid them - 00:10:45Imposter syndrome and how to overcome it - 00:19:35Why Growth is the fastest-growing function - 00:25:59Structuring and scaling a winning growth team - 00:32:15Why documenting how your growth team works can transform your outcomes - 00:38:20Flexibility vs. focus: The big debate in growth teams - 00:42:17Mastering the art of creating actionable growth models - 00:47:21Power and pain of pricing strategies - 00:53:54Turning anti-conversions into wins - 01:03:24The framework for optimizing growth managers performance - 01:08:49When growth teams outgrow themselves and merge back into core teams - 01:15:57Actionable tips to stand out and land interviews in growth roles - 01:26:55Career lessons for succeeding and staying ahead in growth roles - 01:30:53Watch out for these red flags that sabotage growth careers - 01:33:30What makes the ideal head of growth? - 01:38:37Proven questions to identify standout talent for growth teams - 01:45:31Key lessons from product failures and growth missteps - 01:47:39