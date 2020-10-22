Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ripple
Block Stars is a Ripple-produced podcast that shines the spotlight on some of today’s most innovative and impactful thinkers in blockchain from around the world...
Technology
Available Episodes

  • Tokenizing Real-World Assets
    The tokenization of real-world assets (or RWAs) is one of—if not the—most enduring use cases for crypto and blockchain. According to recent reports, Boston Consulting Group puts the total estimated value of the tokenized RWA market at upwards of $16T by 2030. But since essentially anything can be tokenized, when we talk about tokenizing RWAs, we’re talking about boiling the ocean. This episode of Block Stars with David Schwartz features special guest speakers from $HOME, Thallo and Ripple to unpack and conceptualize:- Examples of tokenized RWAs and their market opportunity- The applications, use cases, and protocol standards for tokenized RWAs- The technology's uses for developers, end users, and businesses
    6/30/2023
    42:02
  • Demystifying Decentralized Identity
    The latest episode of Block Stars with David Schwartz features special guest speakers from Heirloom, Fractal.ID, Ripple, and The & Company to demystify decentralized identity (DiD). David and guests dig into the follow topics in this episode:- What is decentralized identity?- Decentralized identity solutions and use cases in the real world- DiD projects and specs developers are building now across blockchains- What the future holds for DiD and other crypto-enabled technologies
    6/8/2023
    34:53
  • Central Bank Digital Currencies
    The latest episode of Block Stars features David Schwartz and Antony Welfare—Senior Advisor at Ripple—to discuss the opportunity for DLT technology to support a CBDC system, global adoption and more.
    10/14/2022
    31:37
  • Tokenization: Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
    In the newest episode of Block Stars, Ripple CTO David Schwartz sits down with John Kraski, Director of Strategic Partnerships at NFT Thought Leaders. The two discuss the current state of NFTs, the communities involved in the space and look ahead at the evolution of this technology.
    5/10/2022
    38:30
  • Creating a More Inclusive Financial System With Crypto | Bitso CEO Daniel Vogel
    In the latest episode of Block Stars, Ripple CTO David Schwartz talks to Daniel Vogel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mexico’s leading crypto exchange, Bitso. You'll  hear from Daniel on the state of crypto in Latin America, how Bitso almost became a video games payments specialist and more.
    10/22/2020
    44:42

About Block Stars with David Schwartz

Block Stars is a Ripple-produced podcast that shines the spotlight on some of today’s most innovative and impactful thinkers in blockchain from around the world.
