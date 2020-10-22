Tokenizing Real-World Assets

The tokenization of real-world assets (or RWAs) is one of—if not the—most enduring use cases for crypto and blockchain. According to recent reports, Boston Consulting Group puts the total estimated value of the tokenized RWA market at upwards of $16T by 2030. But since essentially anything can be tokenized, when we talk about tokenizing RWAs, we’re talking about boiling the ocean. This episode of Block Stars with David Schwartz features special guest speakers from $HOME, Thallo and Ripple to unpack and conceptualize:- Examples of tokenized RWAs and their market opportunity- The applications, use cases, and protocol standards for tokenized RWAs- The technology's uses for developers, end users, and businesses