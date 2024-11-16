What Film Makers are Saying About AI Movies

In this episode, we explore the perspectives and opinions of filmmakers regarding the use of artificial intelligence in movie production. We discuss their thoughts on the potential benefits and challenges of incorporating AI technologies, such as scriptwriting, visual effects, and character animation, and how this could shape the future of storytelling and the filmmaking process. Get on the AI Box Waitlist: ⁠⁠⁠https://AIBox.ai/⁠⁠⁠ AI Facebook Community: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/739308654562189⁠ Podcast Studio AZ: ⁠https://podcaststudio.com/az⁠ Podcast Studio Network: ⁠https://podcaststudio.com/network/⁠