In this episode I share what I have been building with the AI Hustle Skool community to help you use AI to make money and grow your business.
Join my AI Hustle Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about
--------
6:11
OpenAI Shuts Down Iranian Election Interference Scheme
In this episode, we explore how OpenAI identified and shut down an Iranian scheme designed to interfere in elections. We'll delve into the methods used by OpenAI to detect and counteract these efforts, highlighting the implications for global election security.
My Podcast Course: https://podcaststudio.com/courses/
Get on the AI Box Waitlist: https://AIBox.ai/
Join my AI Hustle Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about
--------
18:57
My Top 5 AI Tools I Use Everyday for Podcasting
In this episode, I break down the top 5 AI tools that I use daily for podcasting, I cover how each one enhances the production process. I'll share insights on how these tools streamline editing, sound quality, and content creation, making podcasting more efficient and engaging. I also talk about my new podcasting course!
My Podcast Course: https://podcaststudio.com/courses/
Get on the AI Box Waitlist: https://AIBox.ai/
Join my AI Hustle Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about
--------
18:06
I'm Launching a Podcasting Course! AI to Supercharge Your Podcast
Today I am launching my podcasting course that has taken me over 3 months to build.
Learn more about my podcasting course here: https://podcaststudio.com/courses/
DISCOUNT: For the first week only you can use the discount code "FRIEND" for 15% off of my podcasting course.
--------
4:08
What Film Makers are Saying About AI Movies
In this episode, we explore the perspectives and opinions of filmmakers regarding the use of artificial intelligence in movie production. We discuss their thoughts on the potential benefits and challenges of incorporating AI technologies, such as scriptwriting, visual effects, and character animation, and how this could shape the future of storytelling and the filmmaking process.
Get on the AI Box Waitlist: https://AIBox.ai/
AI Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/739308654562189
Podcast Studio AZ: https://podcaststudio.com/az
Podcast Studio Network: https://podcaststudio.com/network/
"The Elon Musk Podcast" offers in-depth discussions and insights into the innovative world of Elon Musk, covering his groundbreaking work in technology, space exploration, and sustainable energy. Each episode delves into Musk's latest projects, his vision for the future, and the impact his companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink are having on our world.