Unmanned Surface Vessels, Drone Swarms, & Deterring China | Bryan Clark (Podcast #19)
Bryan Clark is a senior fellow and director of the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at Hudson Institute. He is an expert in naval operations, electronic warfare, autonomous systems, military competitions, and wargaming.TOPICS(0:00) Intro(1:00) Bryan's Background & Hudson Institute(4:21) Saronic & USVs Breakdown(15:05) Impacts of Drones in Ukraine War(18:21) Carrier Strike Group in Age of USVs(24:00) American Drone Production Capacity(27:01) Unitree & Humanoid Robots(30:28) How to Counter Drone Swarms(39:18) GPS Denied Components for Drones(42:01) Retooling Our Arsenal & Countering China(51:26) DOD Getting Ahead of DOGE?(54:41) Hypersonics Are Not That Great(57:06) Contested Logistics(1:00:37) Lasers Are Overrated(01:04:11) Loitering Munitions(01:06:17) Undersea Drones(01:11:08) OutroFollow the show everywhere! 👇YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thedroneultimatumApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-drone-ultimatum/id1770994541X (Twitter): https://x.com/droneultimatumInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedroneultimatum/Check out Allen Control Systems (ACS): https://www.allencontrolsystems.com/
Breaking Into Defense: How Startups Can Work with the Army | Dr. Casey Perley (Podcast #18)
Dr. Casey Perley joins the show to talk about the Army Applications Lab, innovation in defense, and how startups can work with the Army.👉 Watch one of our favorite episodes: https://youtu.be/fA8x9eGvaFk?si=bpFeYTM3Gz1Z12m2(00:00) Intro(01:02) Meet Dr. Casey Pearly & Army Applications Lab (02:13) How the Army Works with Startups & Non-Traditional Companies (03:36) The Army’s Definition of Non-Traditional Companies (06:00) How the Army Identifies Problems & Finds Solutions (07:41) The Process of Getting Tech to the Warfighter (12:06) How Many Army Tech Projects Are Active Right Now? (14:44) Breaking Down a Real Military Innovation Cohort (19:01) How the Army Evaluates Innovation Success (25:02) The Rise of FPV Drones & Their Role in Warfare (31:00) Competing with DJI: How the US Can Build a Stronger Drone Industry (37:01) The History of Bioweapons & Biosecurity in Defense (41:00) How Startups Should Approach Working with the Army (46:07) What SBIR Funding Is & How Startups Can Win It (50:26) Countering Drones: Can It Be Done? (53:34) Final Thoughts & Where the Future of Military Innovation is Headed --As Army Applications Laboratory’s executive director, Dr. Casey Perley leads the mission to reshape how the Army works with industry to provide the best tech in the world to the best Army in the world. Her vision is for AAL to work from problem inception to sustainment hand in glove with stakeholders across the Army and the Department of Defense to accelerate and assess the Army’s ability to ingest innovation.Dr. Perley on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caseyperley/--Follow the show everywhere! 👇Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3YOfGtOApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-drone-ultimatum/id1770994541X (Twitter): https://x.com/droneultimatumInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedroneultimatum/Check out Allen Control Systems (ACS): https://www.allencontrolsystems.com/#Podcast #DefenseTech #MilitaryInnovation #Drones #ArmyStartups #NationalSecurity #DefenseStartups #MilitaryTechnology #DoDContracts #TechFunding #FutureOfWarfare #Innovation #DronesInWarfare #USArmy #DefenseIndustry #StartupFunding #GovernmentContracts #MilitaryTech #Entrepreneurship #DefensePolicy #EmergingTech
Drones, Capitol Hill, and Preparing for Future Conflicts | Nic Adams (Podcast #17)
Nic Adams joins the show to talk defense, Capitol Hill, drones, and preparing for future conflicts.(0:00) Intro(1:20) Nic's background - Army Intel, JSOC, Capitol Hill(5:37) The NDAA(9:28) Getting $$ for Defense Tech(12:19) Steve's favorite brand, Alo *not sponsored*(13:50) NDAA and Approps(21:40) Leaving the Hill(23:11) Steve is training for the World Championship(26:37) What does Washington Office do?(29:03) Dual Use & The Defense Industrial Base(36:50) Castelion(46:11) Office of Strategic Capital(48:11) The Chinese Drone Threat(55:25) Lily Drone Fraud(58:27) Juicero Exposed(1:00:32) Catching Up in Drone Tech(1:03:00) Goal of Lobbying Firms & Business Model(1:09:45) Government Work to Private Sector(1:11:11) Why Government People Can't Go On Podcasts (1:12:48) OSC Loan Guarantees(1:14:48) Palantir(1:18:44) Outro--Follow the show and leave a review!Follow Nic on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nic-adams208/Washington Office: https://www.yourwashingtonoffice.com/Nic Adams is a Partner at Washington Office, a strategy firm for frontier tech companies. Nic most recently served as Professional Staff Member on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. His issue portfolio included defense, intelligence, foreign affairs, energy, science, space, and technology for numerous different members of Congress.Nic was also a commissioned officer in the United States Army, deploying several times to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and to Jordan and Iraq in the Global War on Terror.--Follow the show everywhere! 👇Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3YOfGtOApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-drone-ultimatum/id1770994541X (Twitter): https://x.com/droneultimatumInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedroneultimatum/Check out Allen Control Systems (ACS): https://www.allencontrolsystems.com/#Podcast #DefenseIndustry #NationalSecurity #MilitaryTech #Geopolitics #FutureOfWar #DefensePolicy #TechAndWar #CapitolHill #DefensePolicy #GovernmentConsulting #Congress #PolicyInsider #MilitaryFunding #DroneWarfare #MilitaryDrones #DefenseStartups #AIDefense #AutonomousSystems #EmergingTech #FutureOfConflict #ModernWarfare #GlobalSecurity #DefenseInnovation #WarfareTechnology
AI, Drones, and Space Weapons: The Next Era of Defense Tech | Clayton Swope (Podcast Ep. #16)
What do you think about AI and space warfare? Leave a comment!(0:00) Intro(1:08) Discussing Drone Swarm Threats(2:45) Working for CIA & a Think Tank (Clayton’s Background)(8:20) Space & Future Defense Strategies(12:04) Going to Mars Debate(15:43) Integrated Air Defense Systems (IADS)(18:28) Space: The Future Battlefield?(23:00) Growing Commercial Space Industry & Defense Applications(30:25) Air Power & Drones in Russia-Ukraine(38:00) Building Small Drones in America(46:33) An American Iron Dome?(52:55) Counter-Drone Arms Race & Military Innovation (59:28) AI vs. Autonomy(1:06:00) Opportunities in Space and Missile Defense(1:09:14) Outro--How will AI, drones, and space-based missile defense shape the future of war? In this episode, we dive deep with Clayton, an expert from a leading defense think tank, to explore:- The rise of military AI & autonomous warfare- The possibility of an “Iron Dome” in space- How the U.S. and allies are countering drone swarms- What a future war between the U.S. & China could look like- Why private space companies are now key players in defenseClayton shares insights from his CIA background and current work in defense analysis, breaking down how military technology is evolving—from counter-drone systems to AI-powered targeting solutions and the next era of air & space defense.If you’re interested in military innovation, defense strategy, or the intersection of AI and warfare, this episode is a must-watch.Follow Clayton on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claytonswope/Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS): https://www.csis.org/--Clayton Swope is the deputy director of the Aerospace Security Project and a senior fellow in the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).Before joining CSIS, Swope led national security and cybersecurity public policy for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. While at Amazon, he also worked on cloud policy issues.Prior to his time at Amazon, Swope served as a senior adviser on national security, space, foreign affairs, and technology policy issues for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.He also worked for more than 14 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, serving largely in the Directorate of Science and Technology. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.--Follow the show everywhere! 👇YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thedroneultimatumApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-drone-ultimatum/id1770994541X (Twitter): https://x.com/droneultimatumInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedroneultimatum/Check out Allen Control Systems (ACS): https://www.allencontrolsystems.com/
The Drone Problem, Regulations, and Aviation | Rob Thompson (Podcast Ep. #15)
Rob Thompson discusses aviation, drones, regulations, and his family legacy.
Rob is one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subjects of aviation and unmanned aircraft systems for aircraft design, certification, regulation, policy and innovative flight training. He is the founder of the CUAS Coalition, an education and advocacy organization focused on the regulation and development of C-UAS technology.
Follow Rob: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robthompsonpilot/
CUAS Coalition: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cuas-coalition/
