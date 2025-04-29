This week on Techish, Michael and Abadesi dive into the economy—tariffs, trade wars, and how it’s all hitting small businesses. They chat about globalization, the mind games behind trade deals, and who really wins or loses. Plus, they touch on corporate accountability, the rise of Black-owned brands, and how culture shapes our views on economic fairness.Chapters00:34 Trump’s Tariffs: The Winners and Losers13:16 Why Is Trump Getting Away With Everything?19:58 Fraudster Founders Are Getting Let Off The Hook?29:41 Topicals Founder Acquires Bread Beauty SupplyExtra Reading & ResourcesApple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs, sources say [Reuters]“Imagine if I had done any of this”: A Conversation with President Barack Obama | Hamilton College [YouTube]But, How Will She Teach Pilates in an Ankle Monitor? [The New York Times] Ozy Media Founder’s 10-Year Prison Sentence Commuted By Trump [POCIT] L’Oréal USA Sells Carol’s Daughter Back To Founder Lisa Price And Finance Veteran Joe Wong [POCIT]Topicals Founder’s New Company Acquires Bread Beauty Supply [POCIT] Everyday AI: Your daily guide to grown with Generative AICan't keep up with AI? We've got you. Everyday AI helps you keep up and get ahead.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyJoin our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content: https://www.patreon.com/techish Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techishpod/Advertise on Techish: https://goo.gl/forms/MY0F79gkRG6Jp8dJ2————————————————————Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast episode represents the personal opinions and experiences of the presenters and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional advice. Neither host nor guests can be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss incurred by applying any of the information. Always do your own research or seek independent advice before making any decisions. Stay in touch with the hashtag #Techishhttps://www.instagram.com/techishpod/https://www.instagram.com/abadesi/https://www.instagram.com/michaelberhane_/ https://www.instagram.com/hustlecrewlive/https://www.instagram.com/pocintech/Email us at [email protected]
...