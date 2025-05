The Dark Side Of Studio Ghibli AI, 23andMe Goes Bankrupt, Adolescence, And Severance

This week on Techish, Michael and Abadesi dive into those viral Studio Ghibli-style AI images from ChatGPT and what they mean for creative jobs, copyright, and the climate. They also break down what 23andMe's bankruptcy, what shows like Netflix's Adolescence reveal toxic masculinity and gender-based violence, and the hype around Apple TV's Severance.Chapters00:00 The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli AI Art11:03 23andMe Goes Bankrupt16:40 Adolescence and the Rise in Incel Culture*26:18 Severance and the Future of AI in Streaming*Please note that this section contains discussions of male violence against women and girls and suicide.Extra Reading & ResourcesThe Uneven Distribution of AI's Environmental Impacts [Harvard Business Review]23andMe files for bankruptcy: How to delete your data [TechCrunch] 'Pretty Vile:' Spotify Removes Andrew Tate 'Pimping Hoes' Class After Employees Complain [404 Media]'There are many angry boys like my cousin's killer' [BBC News]Why do (some) men hate women? With Laura Bates (Everyday Sexism Project) and Ben Hurst (Beyond Equality) - Sex Talks With Emma-Louise Boynton. [Spotify] and [Apple Podcasts] Apple Is Losing Over $1 Billion per Year on Streaming Service, Has 45 Million Ap