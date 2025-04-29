Powered by RND
Techish

  • How Much Should You Have By 30, Supporting Black Business, Four Day Work Week or $$?
    Patreon: Join our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content:www.patreon.com/techishDescription:This conversation explores individuals' financial expectations at different life stages, the economic pressures that make these expectations difficult to meet, and the ongoing debate about work-life balance, particularly regarding the four-day work week. It also touches on the complexities of supporting black-owned businesses and the challenges of toxic work cultures in influencer-led brands.Chapters00:00 Financial Expectations Across Life Stages04:05 The Impact of Economic Pressures on Savings08:05 Work-Life Balance: The Four-Day Work Week Debate12:06 Supporting Black Businesses: A Complex Conversation18:22 The Complexity of Supporting Black-Owned BusinessesTickets for Founder Mixer during NY Tech Week: https://partiful.com/e/ET4FU37wBAJpRVk9jSxdJoin our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content: https://www.patreon.com/techish Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techishpod/Advertise on Techish: https://goo.gl/forms/MY0F79gkRG6Jp8dJ2————————————————————Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast episode represents the personal opinions and experiences of the presenters and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional advice. Neither host nor guests can be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss incurred by applying any of the information. Always do your own research or seek independent advice before making any decisions. Stay in touch with the hashtag #Techishhttps://www.instagram.com/techishpod/https://www.instagram.com/abadesi/https://www.instagram.com/michaelberhane_/ https://www.instagram.com/hustlecrewlive/https://www.instagram.com/pocintech/Email us at [email protected] ...
    --------  
    20:09
  • Is AI Already Making Us Less Smart & Chinese Manufacturers on Tiktok
    In this episode of Techish, Michael Berhane and Abadesi discuss various themes including innovative approaches to coding interviews, the role of AI in education, potential dystopian futures in schooling, and the impact of Chinese manufacturing on Western brands. They explore the implications of these topics on society and the future of work, emphasizing the need for critical thinking and adaptability in a rapidly changing technological landscape.Reading Material:https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/columbia-university-student-trolls-big-tech-ai-tool-job-applications-rcna198454https://www.theverge.com/tech/649049/tiktok-chinese-factories-tariffs-birkenstock-hermesChapters00:00 Upcoming06:18 The Future of AI in Education09:10 The Impact of AI on Critical Thinking12:00 The Dystopian Future of Education15:13 The Quality of Chinese Goods in the Market19:01 The Rise of Discount CultureJoin our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content: https://www.patreon.com/techish Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techishpod/Advertise on Techish: https://goo.gl/forms/MY0F79gkRG6Jp8dJ2————————————————————Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast episode represents the personal opinions and experiences of the presenters and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional advice. Neither host nor guests can be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss incurred by applying any of the information. Always do your own research or seek independent advice before making any decisions. Stay in touch with the hashtag #Techishhttps://www.instagram.com/techishpod/https://www.instagram.com/abadesi/https://www.instagram.com/michaelberhane_/ https://www.instagram.com/hustlecrewlive/https://www.instagram.com/pocintech/Email us at [email protected] ...
    --------  
    18:48
  • Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Topicals Founder Olamide Olowe Killing It
    This week on Techish, Michael and Abadesi dive into the economy—tariffs, trade wars, and how it’s all hitting small businesses. They chat about globalization, the mind games behind trade deals, and who really wins or loses. Plus, they touch on corporate accountability, the rise of Black-owned brands, and how culture shapes our views on economic fairness.Chapters00:34 Trump’s Tariffs: The Winners and Losers13:16 Why Is Trump Getting Away With Everything?19:58 Fraudster Founders Are Getting Let Off The Hook?29:41 Topicals Founder Acquires Bread Beauty SupplyExtra Reading & ResourcesApple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs, sources say [Reuters]“Imagine if I had done any of this”: A Conversation with President Barack Obama | Hamilton College [YouTube]But, How Will She Teach Pilates in an Ankle Monitor? [The New York Times] Ozy Media Founder’s 10-Year Prison Sentence Commuted By Trump [POCIT] L’Oréal USA Sells Carol’s Daughter Back To Founder Lisa Price And Finance Veteran Joe Wong [POCIT]Topicals Founder’s New Company Acquires Bread Beauty Supply [POCIT] Everyday AI: Your daily guide to grown with Generative AICan't keep up with AI? We've got you. Everyday AI helps you keep up and get ahead.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyJoin our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content: https://www.patreon.com/techish Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techishpod/Advertise on Techish: https://goo.gl/forms/MY0F79gkRG6Jp8dJ2————————————————————Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast episode represents the personal opinions and experiences of the presenters and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional advice. Neither host nor guests can be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss incurred by applying any of the information. Always do your own research or seek independent advice before making any decisions. Stay in touch with the hashtag #Techishhttps://www.instagram.com/techishpod/https://www.instagram.com/abadesi/https://www.instagram.com/michaelberhane_/ https://www.instagram.com/hustlecrewlive/https://www.instagram.com/pocintech/Email us at [email protected] ...
    --------  
    33:01
  • Gen Z is Pivoting From Tech to the Military-Industrial Complex, Gary Stevenson
    This week on Techish, Michael and Abadesi unpack how the changing political landscape is shaping career goals for top university grads. They also dive into Big Tech’s ties to the military-industrial complex, reflect on the 'good old days' of internet journalism, and the debate about tackling wealth inequality.Chapters00:25 Stanford Grads Are Ditching Big Tech for Defense07:57 Nostalgia for BuzzFeed-Era Journalism10:20 The Pressure to Perform Success13:31 Gary Stevenson and Taxing the Super RichExtra Reading & ResourcesStanford students used to chase jobs at Meta and Google. Now they want to work on defense [The San Francisco Standard]Google Lifts a Ban on Using Its AI for Weapons and Surveillance [Wired]Yahoo sells TechCrunch to investment firm Regent [Axios]The Diary of a CEO Daniel Priestley Gary Stevenson [YouTube]Revealed: the property empires that make Charles and William millions [The Times]Join our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content: https://www.patreon.com/techish Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techishpod/Advertise on Techish: https://goo.gl/forms/MY0F79gkRG6Jp8dJ2————————————————————Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast episode represents the personal opinions and experiences of the presenters and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional advice. Neither host nor guests can be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss incurred by applying any of the information. Always do your own research or seek independent advice before making any decisions. Stay in touch with the hashtag #Techishhttps://www.instagram.com/techishpod/https://www.instagram.com/abadesi/https://www.instagram.com/michaelberhane_/ https://www.instagram.com/hustlecrewlive/https://www.instagram.com/pocintech/Email us at [email protected] ...
    --------  
    22:25
  • The Dark Side Of Studio Ghibli AI, 23andMe Goes Bankrupt, Adolescence, And Severance
    This week on Techish, Michael and Abadesi dive into those viral Studio Ghibli-style AI images from ChatGPT and what they mean for creative jobs, copyright, and the climate. They also break down what 23andMe’s bankruptcy, what shows like Netflix’s Adolescence reveal toxic masculinity and gender-based violence, and the hype around Apple TV’s Severance.Chapters00:00 The Dark Side of ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli AI Art11:03 23andMe Goes Bankrupt16:40 Adolescence and the Rise in Incel Culture*26:18 Severance and the Future of AI in Streaming*Please note that this section contains discussions of male violence against women and girls and suicide.Extra Reading & ResourcesThe Uneven Distribution of AI’s Environmental Impacts [Harvard Business Review]23andMe files for bankruptcy: How to delete your data [TechCrunch] 'Pretty Vile:' Spotify Removes Andrew Tate 'Pimping Hoes' Class After Employees Complain [404 Media]'There are many angry boys like my cousin's killer' [BBC News]Why do (some) men hate women? With Laura Bates (Everyday Sexism Project) and Ben Hurst (Beyond Equality) - Sex Talks With Emma-Louise Boynton. [Spotify] and [Apple Podcasts] Apple Is Losing Over $1 Billion per Year on Streaming Service, Has 45 Million ApEveryday AI: Your daily guide to grown with Generative AICan't keep up with AI? We've got you. Everyday AI helps you keep up and get ahead.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyJoin our Patreon for extra-long episodes and ad-free content: https://www.patreon.com/techish Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techishpod/Advertise on Techish: https://goo.gl/forms/MY0F79gkRG6Jp8dJ2————————————————————Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast episode represents the personal opinions and experiences of the presenters and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional advice. Neither host nor guests can be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss incurred by applying any of the information. Always do your own research or seek independent advice before making any decisions. Stay in touch with the hashtag #Techishhttps://www.instagram.com/techishpod/https://www.instagram.com/abadesi/https://www.instagram.com/michaelberhane_/ https://www.instagram.com/hustlecrewlive/https://www.instagram.com/pocintech/Email us at [email protected] ...
    --------  
    32:10

About Techish

A podcast by two founders and investors who talk about all things tech, pop culture, and life. It's equal parts ChatGPT, equal parts Cardi B.Starring tech founders and investors Abadesi Osunsade and Michael Berhane.@techishpod on socials. and youtube.com/@techishpod
