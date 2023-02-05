Gartner ThinkCast puts you at the intersection of business and technology with insights from the top experts on how to build a more successful organization, tea... More
Available Episodes
5 of 194
Adapt Your Business Strategy in the Face of Disruption
According to Gartner research, only 29% of strategy leaders believe their plans change quickly enough in the face of unforeseen change. In just the past few years, enterprises have had to navigate a global pandemic, economic volatility and generative AI — cosmic shifts that can affect everything from budgeting to staffing to supply chain. A nimble strategic plan is crucial for businesses to come out the other side unscathed — or better. But, according to David Akers, research director in Gartner’s strategy research group, business leaders have always dealt with upheaval. In this episode, he covers why the latest disruptions are more unsettling than those of the past and exactly what tools you need to create a strategic plan that will adapt to and stay relevant through the next round of unpredictable but inevitable business disruptions. Dig Deeper: Download template: Build a Better Strategic Plan for Your Function https://gtnr.it/3ZujfDt Read now: Survey Signals Pause-and-Pivot Year for CEOs https://gtnr.it/41PM3s1
5/2/2023
21:40
Generative AI: Understanding the Business Implications and Cutting Through the Hype
Chances are, you’ve heard a lot about ChatGPT in particular and, more broadly, generative AI over the past few months. As the technology and its adoption continue to rapidly develop, we’re joined by Gartner VP Analyst Svetlana Sicular, who works at the intersection of data and AI, to discuss the particulars of generative AI. In this episode, she covers generative AI’s potential to create designs or objects that humans may have otherwise missed. She also addresses the various use cases for generative AI and its ability to prove technology can be both transformational and a creative genius. Dig Deeper Learn More: Beyond ChatGPT: The Future of Generative AI for Enterprises https://gtnr.it/41oJdd6 Learn More: Your 7 Biggest ChatGPT Questions Answered https://gtnr.it/3KZHmWH Watch: Beyond the Hype: Enterprise Impact of ChatGPT and Generative AI https://gtnr.it/3mC1ll6
4/18/2023
25:15
Leadership Lessons From the First Female Thunderbird Pilot
When it comes to elite team and personal performance, Nicole Malachowski, the United States Air Force’s first female Thunderbird pilot and a combat veteran, is best in class. After a tick-borne illness left her unable to walk, talk, read or write, Nicole left behind her distinguished career of service, but during her rehabilitation, she found a new purpose. In remembering and retelling stories of her as a military commander and leader, she discovered these moments held universal principles and actionable takeaways for organizations, industry leaders and their teams. Nicole, who will give the keynote at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ this May, speaks to business leaders and audiences around the world about rethinking their challenges and learning to maximize human performance in the process. Tune in to this episode for her insights on redefining success, embracing vulnerability and reinventing yourself. Dig Deeper Discover: Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 https://gtnr.it/42SS0Wd Download: Define the Leadership Vision for Your Role https://gtnr.it/3HdILnG Download: Build a Better Strategic Plan for Your Function https://gtnr.it/3ZujfDt
4/4/2023
21:11
The New Playbook for Technology Providers
For technology providers, product strategy continually evolves to account for: Increased reliance of people and enterprises on technology Emergence of new technologies Impact of macro forces, such as growing demands for sustainability In this episode, Ephraim Baron, a Senior Director within the Gartner for General Managers team, discusses how the democratization of technology expands digital responsibility and capabilities beyond IT, and moves actual technology purchasing decisions away from IT. He also addresses how both B2B and B2C companies must appeal to clients who interact with technology in their daily lives — and what technology providers can do to sell and deliver in exactly the manner their clients expect. Dig Deeper: Learn More: 4 Ways the Tech Market Will Change for IT Companies in 2023 https://gtnr.it/3yMlMhC Download: Top Trends for Tech Providers in 2023 https://gtnr.it/3Tp98yn Watch: The Gartner Top Trends for Tech Providers in 2023 https://gtnr.it/42lf1AJ
3/21/2023
23:03
What’s Quiet Hiring Anyway? All Your Questions Answered
Last year’s dominant work trend was quiet quitting — the idea that workers are over going above and beyond their required duties. But with the changing economic climate and many organizations looking to avoid adding headcount while increasing capabilities, 2023 has seen the rise of quiet hiring. So what is quiet hiring exactly, and is it a new idea at all? Here to answer these questions and more is Emily Rose McRae, a Senior Director of Research in our HR practice. In this session, which originally aired on Gartner’s LinkedIn channel, Emily explains how we’ve seen quiet hiring manifest before, how it can benefit organizations and how, contrary to popular belief, it can be a win for employees, too. Dig Deeper: Download: HR Toolkit: Tackling 2023 Future of Work Trends https://gtnr.it/3Y6TsAE Learn More: Why Quiet Hiring Is a Win-Win for Employers and Employees https://gtnr.it/3Y7ZsZV Discover: Future of Work Reinvented https://gtnr.it/36S6aOJ
Gartner ThinkCast puts you at the intersection of business and technology with insights from the top experts on how to build a more successful organization, team and career in the Digital Era. Join us every other Tuesday to get your competitive advantage. View all Gartner ThinkCast episodes at https://www.gartner.com/en/podcasts/thinkcast