AI is delivering pockets of productivity, but far less business value than expected.

In this episode of Gartner ThinkCast, Distinguished VP Analyst Fran Karamouzis explores why so much AI ROI remains stuck inside organizations, never reaching the bottom line. While many leaders expect gains in individual productivity to translate directly into financial outcomes, legacy processes, siloed structures and outdated operating models often prevent that value from scaling. In a preview of a recent standout webinar, you'll hear what it really takes to unlock measurable impact — from rethinking how work flows across teams, to redesigning end‑to‑end processes, and leading the organizational change required to make AI stick.



You'll learn:

Why productivity gains alone don't guarantee financial returns

Where AI value gets trapped inside workflows and operating models

How to redesign work around end‑to‑end outcomes, not individual tasks

What it takes to lead organizational change and consistently convert AI into ROI





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Register to watch the full "Value is Trapped" webinar

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