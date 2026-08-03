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301 episodes
- AI isn't failing. AI literacy is.
Nearly half of CEOs say their AI investments are breaking even at best. In this episode of ThinkCast, Gartner Distinguished Vice President Analyst Mandi Bishop explains why the biggest barrier to AI value isn't the technology — it's people's ability to work effectively with it. Learn how critical thinking, prompt discipline and AI literacy can improve adoption, reduce risk and unlock better business outcomes.
You'll learn:
Why AI literacy — not more AI tools — is the foundation for AI success
How prompt discipline can improve output quality and reduce AI costs
The critical thinking skills employees need to work effectively alongside AI
Practical steps leaders can take to drive sustained AI adoption and value
Dig deeper:
Become a client to learn more about AI literacy
Attend a Gartner CIO Conference near you
See why Gartner is the world authority on AI
- Many companies cut talent in pursuit of AI value. Now they're discovering what was lost in the process.
In this episode, we explore a shift taking place in organizations' AI journeys: after an initial rush to pursue productivity gains and cost savings, many leaders are rediscovering that human expertise is essential to realizing AI's full value. Gartner Senior Executive Partner Denise McCurdy joins us to share what she's hearing directly from CIOs as they navigate mounting pressure to deliver AI outcomes, implement agentic AI and prepare for new operating models — all while preserving the people, knowledge and relationships that drive lasting transformation.
You'll learn:
Why productivity gains alone rarely create lasting AI value
The difference between "blue money" and "green money" outcomes
How organizations are rehiring talent they initially replaced
Why CIOs must deepen collaboration with CFOs and business leaders
Dig deeper:
Download the 1H 2026 Gartner CIO Report
Attend a Gartner CIO Conference near you
See why Gartner is the world authority on AI
- In this episode of Gartner ThinkCast, we explore how executive conversations about AI are rapidly evolving — and why focusing on ROI alone is no longer enough. Drawing from his standout session from Gartner CIO Leadership Forum, VP Analyst Nate Suda unpacks three distinct C-suite perspectives shaping AI strategy today: value, workforce and operating philosophy.
You'll learn:
The three critical AI conversations happening across the C-suite
Why ROI is no longer a sufficient measure of AI success
How "human-plus" work and shifting team boundaries are reshaping the organization
What defines an AI-shaped enterprise and how to start thinking like one
Dig deeper:
Learn how to communicate AI's value
Attend a Gartner CIO Conference near you
See why Gartner is the world authority on AI
- In this episode of Gartner ThinkCast, we dive into what strong leadership really looks like when the path ahead is unclear. From economic disruption to AI-fueled transformation, uncertainty is now a defining feature of the business landscape.
Gartner expert Mary Mesaglio returns to offer a succinct and timely playbook. Drawing from conversations with CEOs, CIOs and senior leadership around the globe, Mary shares three practical strategies for leading through volatility, ambiguity and change. Learn why clear communication, hyper-focused priorities and transparent guiding principles are the essential tools every executive and new leader needs today.
You'll learn:
Why corporate-speak fails in times of change and what to say instead
The 10x10x10 rule for reinforcing priorities with your team
How guiding principles offer stability and direction
Dig deeper:
See why Gartner is the world authority on AI
Try out AskGartner for more AI-powered insights
Learn how to create a strategic workforce plan
- AI is delivering pockets of productivity, but far less business value than expected.
In this episode of Gartner ThinkCast, Distinguished VP Analyst Fran Karamouzis explores why so much AI ROI remains stuck inside organizations, never reaching the bottom line. While many leaders expect gains in individual productivity to translate directly into financial outcomes, legacy processes, siloed structures and outdated operating models often prevent that value from scaling. In a preview of a recent standout webinar, you'll hear what it really takes to unlock measurable impact — from rethinking how work flows across teams, to redesigning end‑to‑end processes, and leading the organizational change required to make AI stick.
You'll learn:
Why productivity gains alone don't guarantee financial returns
Where AI value gets trapped inside workflows and operating models
How to redesign work around end‑to‑end outcomes, not individual tasks
What it takes to lead organizational change and consistently convert AI into ROI
Dig deeper:
Register to watch the full "Value is Trapped" webinar
Learn how to prove quantifiable value from AI
See why Gartner is the world authority on AI
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About Gartner ThinkCast
Gartner ThinkCast puts you at the intersection of business and technology with insights from the top experts on how to build a more successful organization, team and career in the Digital Era. Join us every Tuesday to get your competitive advantage. View all Gartner ThinkCast episodes at https://www.gartner.com/en/podcasts/thinkcastPodcast website
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