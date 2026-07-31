Send us Fan Mail

Stanley C. Leong brings an unusual and highly relevant perspective to the world of engineering career development: he started as an engineer, then built a second career helping engineers manage the wealth and financial complexity that can come with technical success. He earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University before working in chip design roles at IBM and Agilent Technologies.

That early engineering background still shapes how Stanley approaches financial planning today. As a private wealth advisor and founder of Wisdom Pointe Wealth Advisors, he focuses on working with engineers and executives at high-tech companies, using what his Ameriprise profile describes as an analytical and process-driven approach to financial planning. His expertise includes areas that are especially relevant to technical professionals, such as concentrated stock positions, workplace benefits, retirement income planning, tax-aware strategies, and behavioral finance.

Stanley is also the author of Engineering Your Finances: The Tech Professional’s Roadmap to Financial Success, a guide written specifically for high-earning technology professionals. The book draws from his own experience in the tech industry, including the volatility he witnessed firsthand after being laid off shortly after buying his first home — a moment that helped shape his understanding of risk, planning, and financial resilience.

For the Being An Engineer audience, Stanley’s story opens up a practical and often under-discussed conversation: how engineers can apply the same discipline they use in product development, systems thinking, risk analysis, and optimization to their own financial lives. His career is also a compelling example of how technical training can translate into a completely different profession while still remaining central to the way someone thinks, solves problems, and serves others.

LINKS:

Stanley C. Leong LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanleycleong/

Engineering Your Finances website: https://www.engineeringyourfinancesbook.com/

PDX 2026 is October 20-21 in Phoenix, AZ. Attendee tickets are 50% off August 3-7 only. Learn more and register at https://pdexpo.engineer/

Subscribe to the show to get notified so you don't miss new episodes every Friday.

The Being An Engineer podcast is brought to you by Pipeline Design & Engineering. Pipeline partners with medical & other device engineering teams who need turnkey equipment like cycle test machines, custom test fixtures, automation equipment, assembly jigs, inspection stations and more. You can find us at www.teampipeline.us

Watch the show on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@TeamPipelineus