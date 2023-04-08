S4E28 Kevin Distelhurst | Semiconductors – What They Are & How They’re Manufactured

Kevin Distelhurst holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in electrical engineering and has spent his career to date in the world of semiconductor manufacturing where he develops techniques and tools, leads projects, and trains and mentors new engineers and technicians. Join our conversation to learn more about what semiconductors are, how they are manufactured, and what some of the sources of defects are.