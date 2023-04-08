Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Aaron Moncur
The Being An Engineer podcast is a central repository in which we collect and share industry knowledge & best practices associated with the discipline of engineering.
Available Episodes

5 of 203
  S4E31 Danny Payne | OnShape CAD, Expert Witnessing, & NOT Moving Into Management
    Danny Pane is a mechanical engineer and senior principal engineer at Edwards Lifesciences. Danny has experience as an engineering expert witness and in process development, and is also an active user of OnShape, a modern cloud-based CAD program we've talked a little about on the podcast before.
    8/18/2023
    56:03
  S4E30 Dhruv Bhate | Engineering In India, Biomimicry, & Using White Papers
    Dhruv Bhate holds bachelor's and master's degrees as well as a PhD in mechanical engineering and is currently the program chair at Arizona State University for their manufacturing engineering program. Dhruv has extensive experience in additive manufacturing, as well as in bio-inspired design
https://asknature.org/
https://elicit.org/
https://www.deepdyve.com/
    8/11/2023
    46:33
  S4E29 Drew Devitt | Porous Media Air Bearings
    Drew Devitt is founder and CTO at New Way Air Bearings where they manufacture porous media air bearings for high precision friction free motion applications. If you have ever had an application in which you need frictionless motion, this episode is for you. New Way's porous media air bearings are like magic in their ability to move loads with precision and ease.
https://www.youtube.com/@drewdevitt
    8/4/2023
    52:44
  S4E28 Kevin Distelhurst | Semiconductors – What They Are & How They're Manufactured
    Kevin Distelhurst holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in electrical engineering and has spent his career to date in the world of semiconductor manufacturing where he develops techniques and tools, leads projects, and trains and mentors new engineers and technicians. Join our conversation to learn more about what semiconductors are, how they are manufactured, and what some of the sources of defects are.
    7/28/2023
    44:40
  How to support the BAE podcast
    How to Support the Being An Engineer Podcast
    7/26/2023
    4:03

About Being an Engineer

The Being An Engineer podcast is a central repository in which we collect and share industry knowledge & best practices associated with the discipline of engineering. We hope that engineers throughout the world will benefit from this content as they connect with the companies, technologies, people, resources, and opportunities that are relevant to their engineering or engineering-adjacent roles. Contact us at [email protected]. Intro and Outro music by John Martell
