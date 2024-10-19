Threat Vector by Palo Alto Networks

Decoding XDR: Allie Mellen on What’s Next

Announcement: We are pleased to share an exciting announcement about Cortex XDR at the top of our show. You can learn more here. Check out our episode on "Cyber Espionage and Financial Crime: North Korea's Double Threat" with Assaf Dahan, Director of Threat Research at Palo Alto Networks Cortex team. Join host David Moulton on Threat Vector, as he dives deep into the rapidly evolving XDR landscape with Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester. With expertise in security operations, nation-state threats, and the application of AI in security, Allie offers an inside look at how XDR is reshaping threat detection and response. From tackling the SIEM market's current challenges to optimizing detection engineering, Allie provides invaluable insights into the people, processes, and tools central to an effective SOC. This episode offers listeners a thoughtful exploration of how to navigate today's complex threat landscape and separate XDR hype from reality. Perfect for cybersecurity professionals looking to stay ahead in the field, tune in to hear expert perspectives on the next steps in cybersecurity resilience. Ready to go deeper? Join Josh Costa, Director of Product Marketing, Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester and David Moulton, Director of Content and Thought Leadership for Unit 42 as they discuss the State of XDR https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/State-of-XDR-with-Forrester.