Threat Vector by Palo Alto Networks

Announcement: We are pleased to share an exciting announcement about Cortex XDR at the top of our show. You can learn more here. Check out our episode on "Cyber Espionage and Financial Crime: North Korea’s Double Threat" with Assaf Dahan, Director of Threat Research at Palo Alto Networks Cortex team.
Join host David Moulton on Threat Vector, as he dives deep into the rapidly evolving XDR landscape with Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester. With expertise in security operations, nation-state threats, and the application of AI in security, Allie offers an inside look at how XDR is reshaping threat detection and response. From tackling the SIEM market’s current challenges to optimizing detection engineering, Allie provides invaluable insights into the people, processes, and tools central to an effective SOC. This episode offers listeners a thoughtful exploration of how to navigate today's complex threat landscape and separate XDR hype from reality. Perfect for cybersecurity professionals looking to stay ahead in the field, tune in to hear expert perspectives on the next steps in cybersecurity resilience.
Ready to go deeper? Join Josh Costa, Director of Product Marketing, Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester and David Moulton, Director of Content and Thought Leadership for Unit 42 as they discuss the State of XDR https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/State-of-XDR-with-Forrester.
About Threat Vector
Threat Vector, Palo Alto Networks podcast, is your premier destination for security thought leadership. Join us as we explore pressing cybersecurity threats, robust protection strategies, and the latest industry trends.
The podcast features in-depth discussions with industry leaders, Palo Alto Networks experts, and customers, providing crucial insights for security decision-makers.
Whether you're looking to stay ahead of the curve with innovative solutions or understand the evolving cybersecurity landscape, Threat Vector equips you with the knowledge needed to safeguard your organization.
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks enables your team to prevent successful cyberattacks with an automated approach that delivers consistent security across the cloud, network, and mobile. http://paloaltonetworks.com
39:59
Behind the Scenes with Palo Alto Networks CIO and CISO Securing Business Success with Frictionless Cybersecurity
In this episode of Threat Vector, David Moulton speaks with Meerah Rajavel, CIO of Palo Alto Networks, and Niall Browne, CISO of the organization, about the importance of aligning IT strategy with cybersecurity.
Meerah and Niall discuss how frictionless security, AI integration, and cloud solutions enable agility without compromising safety. They explore how the partnership between IT and security drives business outcomes, enhances customer trust, and ensures rapid incident response. Tune in to learn practical strategies for balancing innovation and security in today’s dynamic business environment.
39:17
Encore Episode: Insights on Protecting OT from Growing Cyber Threats
Join host David Moulton, Director of Thought Leadership at Unit 42, as he revisits key insights from October’s Threat Vector podcast series focused on operational technology (OT) security.
This special episode compiles expert discussions from industry leaders, including guest speaker Michela Menting, Senior Research Director at ABI Research; Qiang Huang, VP of Product Management; Del Rodillas, Distinguished Product Manager for Industrial Cybersecurity; and guest speaker Brian Wrozek, Principal Analyst, Security & Risk at Forrester. These experts share their perspectives on implementing zero trust in OT environments, enhancing visibility, and balancing security with operational efficiency.
Discover practical strategies for prioritizing risk, leveraging automation, and overcoming visibility challenges in defending critical infrastructure. Gain valuable insights to strengthen your organization’s cybersecurity posture and stay ahead in today’s complex threat landscape. Listen now for actionable advice from the forefront of OT security.
16:48
Bridging AI and Cybersecurity Gaps with Mileva Security Labs’ Harriet Farlow
Join us in this episode of Threat Vector as guest host Michael Heller shares his conversation with Harriet Farlow, CEO of Mileva Security Labs and a pioneer in AI security research. With a background spanning AI and national cybersecurity, Harriet shares her journey into adversarial machine learning and the critical importance of addressing AI security vulnerabilities. They discuss how AI models are increasingly exposed to cyber-attacks and why organizations must adopt proactive security measures. Tune in to explore the technical and policy challenges of AI risk, key gaps in model security, and how Mileva Security Labs is working to close these. This episode is essential for cybersecurity leaders looking to protect their systems from evolving AI-based threats.
27:17
Cyber Espionage and Financial Crime: North Korea’s Double Threat
In this episode of Threat Vector, host David Moulton speaks with Assaf Dahan, Director of Threat Research at Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex team, about the rising cyber threat from North Korea. Dahan, a cybersecurity expert with over 18 years of experience, discusses the nation's strategic shift towards cybercrime for financial gain, highlighting the scale and sophistication of their operations. Together, they examine the evolution of North Korea’s hacking capabilities—from high-profile attacks like the 2014 Sony hack to current, more calculated cyber operations, including crypto heists and malware targeting global financial institutions.
Dahan breaks down how North Korea has leveraged cyber warfare as a cost-effective, asymmetric strategy, allowing the regime to target various sectors, from tech to defense, while evading accountability. With billions of dollars reportedly generated through cybercrime, North Korea’s unique blend of espionage, sabotage, and financial crime poses a dual threat to governments and businesses alike.
Read the latest Threat Research on North Korean Threat Actors at
https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/threat-assessment-north-korean-threat-groups-2024/ and https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/tag/north-korea/
