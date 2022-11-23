How Automation and AI will change humanity
Advancements in technology to date and the pace of change in the future is far beyond the evolutionary speed of human development. We are building smart cities, smart homes, smart offices but now we, the people, need to be smarter in using technology. How tech is built and how we use it as humans has never been more important. In this episode of The Next Five, we look at the relationship between technology and us, how our automated future and the interactions we have with tools, including AI, will shape humanity. Steve Wood, SVP of Product and Platform at Slack, joins us to show how we can empower people with tech. Nathalie Nahai, international speaker and best-selling author, discusses the need to foster better human connections and relationships with others during this fast paced technological future. Gerd Leonhard, futurist, humanist and CEO of the Futures Agency, extols the virtues of machines that remain competent and don't become conscious. Our sources for the show: FT Resources, CIPD, OECD, Oxford University, Goldman Sachs, Alvin Toffler, HNet, The Dictator.