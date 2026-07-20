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44 episodes
- We are living in an era defined by a new kind of power shift. It’s not only measured in borders and markets but in Gigawatts and Gigaflops.
Every line of code generated and every industrial process optimised by Artificial Intelligence is tethered to a physical reality: the Data Centre. These silent, humming monoliths have become the new cathedrals of the 21st century, and their appetite is unprecedented. How on earth are we going to be able to create and sustain the power demand of AI?
But this isn't just a technical challenge; it’s a diplomatic powder keg. With the Strait of Hormuz slowly recovering from a blockade and the global energy market reeling from price hikes, we have entered a world of energy realism.
Furthermore, is the machine a monster that will break our grids and stall the transition? Or is it the only navigator capable of steering us through the complexities of a changing climate and the demands of a green transition?
Joining the host ,Tom Parker, is José Manuel Durão Barroso, Prime Minister of Portugal from 2002 to 2004 and European Commission President from 2004-2014, alongside Mo Gawdat, a software engineer, entrepreneur, author, podcaster, public speaker and former Chief Business Officer at Google X, and Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, CEO of EDP, a global energy company.
This episode was recorded on July 8th in front of a live audience at EDP Headquarters, LIsbon.
Sources: FT Resources, IEA, CNN, Brookings, CNBC, Fortune, Microsoft, CREA.
This content is paid for by EDP and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. The views and claims expressed are those of the guests alone and have not been independently verified by The Financial Times.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For the past few years, the corporate world has been boldly surfing the initial wave of AI excitement. Boardrooms worldwide have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into Artificial Intelligence, fueled by grand promises of economic revolution. We were told productivity would skyrocket, costs would vanish, and businesses would effortlessly scale.
But as the fiscal years roll over, executives are searching for the next wave of provable returns and exploring what they will need to do to catch it and surf it to the beach of productivity gains. The challenge for this next generation of technology, specifically autonomous Agentic AI, is to prove it can deliver measurable, repeatable business value at scale. But unlocking that value requires a total architectural overhaul. It means completely re-engineering the internal human workforce, and ultimately, altering how the customer experiences an organisation from the outside.
Giles Bryan, General Manager CX, NiCE, alongside Chris Herbert, Customer Service Director at Openreach and Zack Kass, Author, Podcaster, and former OpenAI Executive, join host Tom Parker.
Sources: FT Resources, McKinsey, MIT, Gartner, Guardian
This content is paid for by NiCE and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. The views and claims expressed are those of the guests alone and have not been independently verified by The Financial Times.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s 2026. You’re the CEO of a global bank or the Head of Surgery at a major hospital. An AI system looks at a complex set of volatile market data, or a patient’s decade-long medical history, and gives you a directive. It doesn’t just give you a percentage of probability. It tells you exactly what to do. But here is the catch: If that decision fails, "the machine told me so" won’t hold up in court, in the boardroom, or at a patient’s bedside. For a few years now, we’ve played a game of ‘black box’ roulette, using AI that predicts the future based on the past. But in a world of sudden market shifts and unprecedented global change, the past is no longer a reliable map. We are entering the era of Automated Reasoning. This is the shift from AI that guesses to AI that proves. It’s a market for explainable systems that is set to hit nearly ten billion dollars this year, doubling by 2032. Because today, leaders don’t just need an answer; they need the logic behind it. They need a ‘glass box’ they can trust. Scott Wiltamuth, Director of Software Development for Agentic AI and Automated Reasoning at AWS, alongside Mary Martin, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG and Varun Chitkara, Senior Vice President of Global Product & Technology at ADP join host Tom Parker.
Sources: FT Resources
This content is paid for by AWS and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. The views and claims expressed are those of the guests alone and have not been independently verified by The Financial Times.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 report, we've hit a historic tipping point. For the first time, CEOs now rank cyber-enabled fraud as their number one digital concern, officially overtaking ransomware. The threat is no longer about a hacker locking your files, it's about a machine mimicking your identity. But why does this matter? Well, because when trust collapses, the economy stops. If you can't verify who you're paying, you stop paying. If you can't verify who you're hiring, you stop growing. We are no longer just defending data. We are defending the very possibility of digital trust. Today we're discussing the rise of digital ghosts, the death of the voice call and the defensive technologies emerging to save our digital identities, economies and society itself. Joining Tom Parker to examine the future of fraud in our digital world are three experts, Hubert Behaghel, CPTO at Veriff, an identity verification software company, Gareth Murray, Financial Crime Senior Director at Monzo and Simon Miller, Director of Policy at CIFAS.
Sources: FT Resources, WEF, KBV Research, Mordor Intelligence, Juniper Research.
This content is paid for by Veriff and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. The views and claims expressed are those of the guests alone and have not been independently verified by The Financial Times.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- As the UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres said in July this year, “Now, we are on the cusp of a new era. Fossil fuels are running out of road. The sun is rising on a clean energy age.” Renewables and nuclear did reach an historic 40% share of global electricity generation in 2024, with renewables alone supplying roughly 32% of global power for the first time. But the length of this road and the speed we are travelling down it, will determine the success of the world’s energy transition. In this episode we explore where we are in the energy transition, the challenges, technologies and the policies. Joining Tom as guests are Elisabeth Cremona, Senior Energy Analyst for Europe at Ember, Massimo Battaini, CEO of Prysmian and María Mendiluce, CEO of We Mean Business Coalition.
Sources: FT Resources
This content is paid for by Prysmian and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. The views and claims expressed are those of the guests alone and have not been independently verified by The Financial Times.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Next Five
The Next Five is the FT’s partner-supported podcast, exploring the future of industries through expert insights and thought-provoking discussions with host Tom Parker. Each episode brings together leading voices to analyse the trends, innovations, challenges and opportunities shaping the next five years in business, technology, health and lifestyleThis content is paid for by advertisers and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times’ Commercial Department Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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