The Next Five

Podcast The Next Five
FT Partner Studio
What lies ahead? In this series Tom Parker asks experts what will happen over the next five years and how it will affect our lives.
TechnologyBusinessNews
What lies ahead? In this series Tom Parker asks experts what will happen over the next five years and how it will affect our lives.
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Financing the transition to Net Zero
    Allowing capital flows consistent with a net zero and resilient global economy will require a transformation of the financial system. Since 2016, investments in decarbonisation have been growing at a rate of 5% per annum. At this rate, the 2050 net zero targets will be missed by 20 years. In this episode of The Next Five, we’re talking about financing the transition to net zero, how capital can be moved towards clean energy, and how industry and government need to collaborate for the world to hit climate goals. Tim Gould, Chief Energy Economist at the International Energy Agency explains where capital is flowing into the global energy market and how much needs to be going into clean energy transition investments to hit climate goals. Eirik Waerness, Senior Vice President, Chief Economist and Head of Global External Analysis at Equinor talks about the need for collaboration between industries and governments and offers a global solution to the carbon pricing debate. Nick Stansbury, Head of Climate Solutions at LGIM, also extols the importance of putting an effective price on carbon as well as calling for a smarter way of managing transition investing. Our sources for the show: FT Resources, Swiss Re, OBR, OECD, UK Government resources, European Council, US Treasury Department. This content is paid for by advertisers and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/28/2023
    29:23
  • How Automation and AI will change humanity
    Advancements in technology to date and the pace of change in the future is far beyond the evolutionary speed of human development. We are building smart cities, smart homes, smart offices but now we, the people, need to be smarter in using technology. How tech is built and how we use it as humans has never been more important. In this episode of The Next Five, we look at the relationship between technology and us, how our automated future and the interactions we have with tools, including AI, will shape humanity. Steve Wood, SVP of Product and Platform at Slack, joins us to show how we can empower people with tech. Nathalie Nahai, international speaker and best-selling author, discusses the need to foster better human connections and relationships with others during this fast paced technological future. Gerd Leonhard, futurist, humanist and CEO of the Futures Agency, extols the virtues of machines that remain competent and don't become conscious. Our sources for the show: FT Resources, CIPD, OECD, Oxford University, Goldman Sachs, Alvin Toffler, HNet, The Dictator. This content is paid for by advertisers and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/28/2023
    27:30
  • How Tokenisation And Digital Currencies Are Changing The Future of Trade
    With the transcendence of digital money and technology, trade and trade finance is experiencing a major overhaul. A $5.2 trillion global trade finance ecosystem exists today, worth 6% of global GDP, so the sector's performance affects the health of the future world economy. In the latest episode of The Next Five, we look at how emerging technological developments across the financial system, such as tokenisation and the emergence of digital currencies are changing how the world trades. Karin Flinspach, Managing Director and Regional Head, Transaction Banking Europe & Americas at Standard Chartered Bank, joins us to offer insight into trade finance and the outlook for large organisations in a digital trade landscape. Tim Davis, Global & US Risk & Financial Advisory Blockchain & Digital Assets Leader at Deloitte & Touche LLP, digs deeper into the emergence of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and what they could mean for trade. Jason Thompson, CEO of Partior, a blockchain powered value exchange, gives his expertise on the role of blockchain and what it means for the whole value chain of trade exchange and transactions. Our sources for the show: FT Resources, Mckinsey, OECD, UNCTAD, IMF, Finance Feeds, Trade Finance Global. This content is paid for by advertisers and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/14/2023
    28:05
  • The Digital Office
    The way we work has changed since the pandemic. The modern workforce now, more than ever before, enjoys flexibility in where and when they work. But businesses, leaders and employees are still experimenting with how best to work. In this epsiosde of The Next Five we explore the shifting sands of desk based work, looking at the effect of technology on traditional structures, employee productivity, communication and wellbeing, and ask how the technology led digital HQ might help solve some of the current challenges. Sheela Subramanian, Founder of Future Forum and VP at Slack, shows us how business leaders and companies can build a flexible, productive digital workforce that puts employees at the centre of the strategy. Dennis P. Stolle, JD, PhD and Senior Director of Applied Psychology, for the American Psychological Association offers insight into employee wellbeing and how a digital first approach to working can benefit a workforce and the role that technology plays. Vladimir Lukic, Managing Director & Senior Partner; Global Leader, Tech and Digital Advantage, Boston Consulting Group also extols the benefits of technology in helping business growth and discusses how business leaders can scale in a new digitally led world. Our Sources for the show: FT Resources, Mckinsey, Randstad Work Monitor, KCL, G&A Partners. This content is paid for by advertisers and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/28/2023
    27:01
  • Shaping Sustainable Supply Chains
    Global supply chains are near breaking point. The pandemic showed their weaknesses and geopolitical tensions, like Ukraine, have exacerbated the issue. And yet the biggest issue facing our world is climate change - and supply chains have a big part to play in the solution. But with complex global supply chains comes challenges - mainly maintaining net zero agendas across multiple partners. Arco Berkenbosch, VP Innovation and Development at Smurfit Kappa tells us how collaboration and experimentation are key to success and that sustainable packaging can make a big difference to our climate goals. Abe Eshkenazi, Chief Executive Officer, Association for Supply Chain Management also extols the virtues of technology to offer visibility across partners and calls for consumer demands to change to help make supply more sustainable. And finally, Stanton Thomas, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Solutions at o9 solutions, joins to show how AI and machine learning can help organisations track and test their supply chain sustainability like never before.Our Sources for the show: FT Resources, Mckinsey, Gartner, Morgan Stanley, Meteorspace, CNBC, Harvard Business Review, Climate Partner.This content is paid for by advertisers and is produced in partnership with the Financial Times' Commercial Department. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/23/2022
    27:15

More Technology podcasts

About The Next Five

What lies ahead? In this series Tom Parker asks experts what will happen over the next five years and how it will affect our lives.
