Allowing capital flows consistent with a net zero and resilient global economy will require a transformation of the financial system. Since 2016, investments in decarbonisation have been growing at a rate of 5% per annum. At this rate, the 2050 net zero targets will be missed by 20 years. In this episode of The Next Five, we're talking about financing the transition to net zero, how capital can be moved towards clean energy, and how industry and government need to collaborate for the world to hit climate goals. Tim Gould, Chief Energy Economist at the International Energy Agency explains where capital is flowing into the global energy market and how much needs to be going into clean energy transition investments to hit climate goals. Eirik Waerness, Senior Vice President, Chief Economist and Head of Global External Analysis at Equinor talks about the need for collaboration between industries and governments and offers a global solution to the carbon pricing debate. Nick Stansbury, Head of Climate Solutions at LGIM, also extols the importance of putting an effective price on carbon as well as calling for a smarter way of managing transition investing.