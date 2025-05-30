Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever

Signal and Story: Maribel Quezada Smith on Media, Identity, Independence, and Impact

IN THIS EPISODE: Media producer Maribel Quezada Smith discusses her path to creating meaningful content, the importance of understanding diverse audiences, and the future of creator-driven media production.KEY FIGURES: Faybeo'n Mickens, Alex Santiago, Diferente Creative, BIPOC Podcast CreatorsSUMMARY:MQS, founder of Diferente Creative, recounts her journey from a high school broadcasting enthusiast to a seasoned media producer, shaped by her entrepreneurial upbringing and her grandparents' resilience. Initially challenged by barriers to entering journalism school, she laid the groundwork for her career through early internships and a self-initiated high school broadcasting program. After working in unscripted television on true crime and reality shows, she pivoted to podcasting in Phoenix, launching the 'Differente' podcast as a creative outlet that grew into a media production company. With an MBA and strong technical skills in video editing and production, she successfully bridged business acumen with content creation. In the episode, she underscores the importance of audience insight, authenticity, and inclusivity in media, forecasting a future where creators wield greater control, bypass traditional networks, and form direct brand partnerships while retaining ownership of their intellectual property.Want to bank the long-form summary of this episode in your knowledge base? Visit the blog version of this episode here.KEY QUOTES:• "I think that at the end of the day, if you're a creator or someone who knows how to make content in a really strong way, and you have that storytelling ability and you can find a way to build your audience... you don't need the networks anymore because you can go direct to brand and make that money, make more money that way and keep your IP." - MQS• "You need to be very, very, very clear about what it is you're offering and what makes you unique from the beginning. That boils down to storytelling." - MQS• "At the end of the day a producer gets shit done. You tell me what you need, that's honest and we just get it done." - MQSKEY TAKEAWAYS:• Meaningful content requires understanding your audience deeply, asking questions, and having diverse perspectives represented in the creative process• Building a successful media production company requires leveraging existing professional experience, personal branding, and strategic planning• Producers are essentially generalists who 'get things done', particularly in digital media where they must handle multiple aspects of content creation• The future of content creation is shifting towards creators having more direct power, bypassing traditional networks and maintaining their own IP• Entrepreneurial success often depends on having a supportive ecosystem, including financial and personal support that allows risk-taking• Audio quality and editing for listeners remain