Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever

Navigating The Podcast Profit Map: SEO, Audience Growth, and Monetization Strategies with Adam Schaeuble
IN THIS EPISODE: Podcasting entrepreneur Adam Schaeuble reveals how creators can transform their podcasts from hobby projects to sustainable businesses by implementing strategic naming, focused content creation, and smart monetization approaches.TOPICS: Monetization, Content creation, Podcasting, SEO, MarketingKEY FIGURES: Charlie Munger, Tim Ferriss, The Great Mental Models, Joe Polish, Justin Welsh, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Dave Jackson, Voxer, Threads, Amy Porterfield, Rob Walsh, Allison Melody, Adam Schaeuble, Podcasting Business SchoolSUMMARY:Adam Schaeuble shares his journey from gym owner to podcast business coach, urging creators to treat podcasting as a business with the passion of a hobby. He advises starting with one strong weekly episode and building a focused, searchable brand. Schaeuble shares his monetization tactic—the “14-day coaching offer”—and emphasizes audience clarity and platform strategy. By simplifying his output and focusing on key channels like Threads, he’s grown income while reducing effort.BLOG:Circle back later and dig into the blog form of this episode? Have at it here! KEY QUOTES:• "As content creators, as podcasters, we get to do something that 99 point whatever percent of the humans on earth never get to do, and that is impact complete strangers." - Adam S• "Love your podcast like a hobby, build it like a business." - Adam S• "If you can't produce a weekly episode, I'm like, oh, that's a little spicy hot take. If you can't produce a weekly episode, say you're not an expert at what, at the topic that you're trying to podcast on." - Adam S• "We get excited and we try a more complex solution where a simple solution would work better." - Adam S• "If you keep showing up for your audience, they will keep showing up for you." - Adam SKEY TAKEAWAYS:• Successful podcasters should focus on a singular, clear call-to-action and avoid overwhelming listeners with multiple requests• The podcast naming strategy should include two key search keywords, clearly indicate the show's topic and target audience, and optimize the first word for SEO• Podcasters can monetize effectively by starting with a simple, focused offer like a 14-day coaching package before scaling to more complex offerings• Less content can be more powerful: podcasters should prioritize quality over quantity and focus on platforms and strategies that genuinely work for their audience• Audio podcasting remains viable and powerful, despite pressure to create video content across multiple platforms• Consistent content delivery (weekly episodes) is crucial for maintaining audience engagement and routine• Podcasting offers a unique opportunity to impact strangers' lives in meaningful ways, with less than 1% of people having this ability• Organic discovery through strategic SEO and keyword optimization is more e--Be sure to visit www.soundstrategy.fm for full transcripts, other insights, and interactive content. You can also contact us with feedback (we'd love to hear it!), guest bookings (Want to be on our show? Want Lucas to be on your show?), advertising/sponsorship opportunities and more. Thanks to our sponsor: DeepCast Creator — You create the show, and let us help with what comes after. Visit us at www.deepcast.pro, claim your podcast, and take advantage of our metadata and marketing workflow toolkit. Also, DeepCast offers a podcast website feature called Podsites -- 1-click, automagically generated, clean podcast websites. Learn more at www.podsite.fm.