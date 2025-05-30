Powered by RND
Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever
Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever
Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever

Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever
  • From Rules to Resonance: Tiffany Kane and the Future of Spatial Podcasting
    IN THIS EPISODE: Tiffany Kane champions authenticity and creativity in podcasting through her spatial audio technologies, awards program, and belief in breaking traditional industry rules.TOPICS: spatial audio, community, monetization, authenticity, VR, video gamesKEY FIGURES: Dolby Atmos, KaSa Media Productions, Sonic Bloom AwardsSUMMARY: Our guest: Tiffany Kane, a multi-faceted podcast professional and entrepreneur deeply passionate about the podcasting ecosystem. Kane discusses her diverse projects, from the creation of a Dolby Atmos recording studio in Orange County plus an innovative app designed to enable spatial audio podcast distribution & listening experiences.We explores Kane's philosophy on podcasting, emphasizing authenticity and rejecting rigid industry rules. Highlightling the importance of creators staying true to themselves, creating content they're passionate about, & not getting bogged down by prescriptive advice. Kane shares insights into emerging podcast trends, such as spatial audio and the growing desire for authentic, human content in an increasingly AI-driven landscape. She discusses her belief that imperfections & genuine human interactions will become more valuable as AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, and advocates for podcasters to embrace their individual styles and purposes rather than conforming to standardized expectations.KEY QUOTES:• "Podcasts started as a rebel medium. It was rebelling against big media, rebelling against all the rules, rebelling against all the structures. And then we take this beautiful rebellious art form and put rules and structures on it, shackle it." - TK• "Do the podcast that is interesting to you, not the podcast you think you need to do." - TK• "With the advent of AI, people are going to be looking more and more for authenticity. So perfection is going to be much less interesting to people." - TK• "There's something to art that is to be consumed and isn't around forever. That makes it special. It makes it approachable." - TK• "Just be you. Be real. Because that's what people want." - TKKEY TAKEAWAYS:• Authenticity is the most critical element for podcasters, with creators encouraged to embrace their unique style and voice instead of trying to imitate others• Spatial audio and immersive sound technologies are emerging as significant innovations in podcast production, with potential to transform listener experiences across platforms like Apple and automotive systems• Podcasting should be viewed as an art form with multiple valid approaches, rejecting rigid rules about frequency, production style, or monetization strategies• Successful podcasting is often a long-term journey, with many creators taking 5-7 years to develop a sustainable audience and potential revenue streams• With the rise of AI-generated content, human authenticity and imperfections are becoming more valuable, as listeners seek genuine connectio--Be sure to visit www.soundstrategy.fm for full transcripts, other insights, and interactive content. You can also contact us with feedback (we'd love to hear it!), guest bookings (Want to be on our show? Want Lucas to be on your show?), advertising/sponsorship opportunities and more. Thanks to our sponsor: DeepCast Creator — You create the show, and let us help with what comes after. Visit us at www.deepcast.pro, claim your podcast, and take advantage of our metadata and marketing workflow toolkit. Also, DeepCast offers a podcast website feature called Podsites -- 1-click, automagically generated, clean podcast websites. Learn more at www.podsite.fm.
    --------  
    46:14
  • The Echo of Community: Elsie Escobar & Rob Walch on Feedback and Longevity in Podcasting
    IN THIS EPISODE: Lucas Dickey interviews long-time podcasting veterans Rob Walch and Elsie Escobar about their 17-year collaboration on 'The Feed', exploring their podcasting experiences, content creation strategies, and the evolution of their industry involvement.TOPICS: Feedback, Production, Community, Podcasting, CustomersSUMMARY:This episode features Rob Walch and Elsie Escobar, two long-time podcasting veterans who have been co-hosting 'The Feed' for Libsyn for over 17 years. Both Walch and Escobar share their extensive backgrounds in podcasting, with Escobar noting she entered podcasting in 2006 as a creative outlet without any initial technological knowledge, while Walch has been a full-time podcaster since April 2005.The episode delves into their podcast production process for 'The Feed', which heavily relies on listener feedback and an ongoing list of topics. They emphasize the importance of maintaining a dedicated email address for podcast communication, with Escobar recommending a specific email address as the primary method for gathering listener input, including written and audio feedback.Throughout the conversation, they discuss the evolution of their podcasting journey, highlighting how their workload and professional commitments have changed over the years. They maintain their podcast through collaborative research, gathering articles and listener questions, and have developed a workflow that allows them to consistently produce content even with increasingly busy schedules.KEY QUOTE:• "For the podcasting space specifically, you really have to think less about where you really like to be, but where your audience is going to be." - Elsie E.KEY TAKEAWAYS:• Successful podcasting requires understanding and engaging with your audience where they naturally congregate, not just where you prefer to be• Podcast content can be heavily driven by listener feedback, with shows like 'The Feed' sourcing over half their episode content from audience questions and interactions• Email remains a critical communication channel for podcast audience engagement, with a dedicated podcast email address recommended as a best practice for creators• Podcast production approaches can vary widely, with some hosts like Rob Walch requiring scripted preparation while others like Elsie Escobar are more comfortable with spontaneous discussion• The podcasting landscape has become increasingly complex and time-consuming for long-time creators, with more professional responsibilities and scheduling challenges• Building a podcast community is often about enthusiasm, networking, and being open to learning from other podcasters and audience members--Be sure to visit www.soundstrategy.fm for full transcripts, other insights, and interactive content. You can also contact us with feedback (we'd love to hear it!), guest bookings (Want to be on our show? Want Lucas to be on your show?), advertising/sponsorship opportunities and more. Thanks to our sponsor: DeepCast Creator — You create the show, and let us help with what comes after. Visit us at www.deepcast.pro, claim your podcast, and take advantage of our metadata and marketing workflow toolkit. Also, DeepCast offers a podcast website feature called Podsites -- 1-click, automagically generated, clean podcast websites. Learn more at www.podsite.fm.
    --------  
    49:57
  • Charting Inner Waters: Katie Krimitsos on Meditation, Mission, and Podcasting + Media Strategy
    IN THIS EPISODE: Entrepreneur Katie Krimitsos built a successful meditation podcast network by creating intimate, high-quality content that empowers women to know themselves through mindfulness and self-reflection.TOPICS: Women's health, Digital media, Podcasting, Meditation, Entrepreneurship, Self-reflection, Self-improvement, HonestySUMMARY:Katie Krimitsos is the founder of the Women’s Meditation Network, a thriving collection of podcasts focused on mindfulness, sleep, and wellness. After launching her first business podcast in 2014, she pivoted in 2018 to meditation content specifically for women—a move that transformed her entrepreneurial path. Today, her network includes 20 shows that collectively garner over 3.3 million downloads per month and nearly 200 million lifetime downloads.Beyond podcasting, her strategy includes cross-promotion, advertising, and expansion into platforms like YouTube and educational products. At the heart of it all is her belief that guided meditation can help women know themselves more fully—an intention that guides both her creative and business decisions.BLOG POST: Dig into the key takeaways and juicy pull quotes later for a refresher at this blog post link.KEY QUOTES:• "The beating heart of why I do what I do and produce every single one of these meditations is because I want you to have an experience that allows you to know yourself." - Katie  • "My number one answer is really just forget about the numbers and lean into what it is you love doing." - Katie • "I'm a recovering perfectionist and control freak. So, yeah, so it has taken me a lot of practice to delegate, to manage, to oversee all that sort of stuff [with my growing business]." - Katie KEY TAKEAWAYS:• Katie Krimitsos built the Women's Meditation Network from her closet, growing to 20 podcasts and nearly 200 million downloads through strategic experimentation and a passion for helping women know themselves• Her meditation podcasts focus on creating intimate, high-quality audio experiences, with careful sound design that transforms each meditation into an immersive journey• Katie's core mission transcends meditation techniques - she aims to help women deeply understand themselves through guided meditation content• The network's growth strategy includes cross-promotions, podcast player advertising, and being guest interviewed on other podcasts to expand audience reach• Katie deliberately treats her brand as a media company, exploring multiple revenue streams including podcast advertising, app distribution, YouTube, and potential future courses and journals• Her podcast production involves a sophisticated team workflow, with quality control processes and writers who use AI as a supportive tool rather than a complete replacement• Katie's entrepreneurial approach emphasizes continuous experimentation, listening to intuition, and being willing--Be sure to visit www.soundstrategy.fm for full transcripts, other insights, and interactive content. You can also contact us with feedback (we'd love to hear it!), guest bookings (Want to be on our show? Want Lucas to be on your show?), advertising/sponsorship opportunities and more. Thanks to our sponsor: DeepCast Creator — You create the show, and let us help with what comes after. Visit us at www.deepcast.pro, claim your podcast, and take advantage of our metadata and marketing workflow toolkit. Also, DeepCast offers a podcast website feature called Podsites -- 1-click, automagically generated, clean podcast websites. Learn more at www.podsite.fm.
    --------  
    47:35
  • Signal and Story: Maribel Quezada Smith on Media, Identity, Independence, and Impact
    IN THIS EPISODE: Media producer Maribel Quezada Smith discusses her path to creating meaningful content, the importance of understanding diverse audiences, and the future of creator-driven media production.KEY FIGURES: Faybeo'n Mickens, Alex Santiago, Diferente Creative, BIPOC Podcast CreatorsSUMMARY:MQS, founder of Diferente Creative, recounts her journey from a high school broadcasting enthusiast to a seasoned media producer, shaped by her entrepreneurial upbringing and her grandparents’ resilience. Initially challenged by barriers to entering journalism school, she laid the groundwork for her career through early internships and a self-initiated high school broadcasting program. After working in unscripted television on true crime and reality shows, she pivoted to podcasting in Phoenix, launching the ‘Differente’ podcast as a creative outlet that grew into a media production company. With an MBA and strong technical skills in video editing and production, she successfully bridged business acumen with content creation. In the episode, she underscores the importance of audience insight, authenticity, and inclusivity in media, forecasting a future where creators wield greater control, bypass traditional networks, and form direct brand partnerships while retaining ownership of their intellectual property.Want to bank the long-form summary of this episode in your knowledge base? Visit the blog version of this episode here.KEY QUOTES:• "I think that at the end of the day, if you're a creator or someone who knows how to make content in a really strong way, and you have that storytelling ability and you can find a way to build your audience... you don't need the networks anymore because you can go direct to brand and make that money, make more money that way and keep your IP." - MQS• "You need to be very, very, very clear about what it is you're offering and what makes you unique from the beginning. That boils down to storytelling." - MQS• "At the end of the day a producer gets shit done. You tell me what you need, that's honest and we just get it done." - MQSKEY TAKEAWAYS:• Meaningful content requires understanding your audience deeply, asking questions, and having diverse perspectives represented in the creative process• Building a successful media production company requires leveraging existing professional experience, personal branding, and strategic planning• Producers are essentially generalists who 'get things done', particularly in digital media where they must handle multiple aspects of content creation• The future of content creation is shifting towards creators having more direct power, bypassing traditional networks and maintaining their own IP• Entrepreneurial success often depends on having a supportive ecosystem, including financial and personal support that allows risk-taking• Audio quality and editing for listeners remain--Be sure to visit www.soundstrategy.fm for full transcripts, other insights, and interactive content. You can also contact us with feedback (we'd love to hear it!), guest bookings (Want to be on our show? Want Lucas to be on your show?), advertising/sponsorship opportunities and more. Thanks to our sponsor: DeepCast Creator — You create the show, and let us help with what comes after. Visit us at www.deepcast.pro, claim your podcast, and take advantage of our metadata and marketing workflow toolkit. Also, DeepCast offers a podcast website feature called Podsites -- 1-click, automagically generated, clean podcast websites. Learn more at www.podsite.fm.
    --------  
    41:12
  • Navigating The Podcast Profit Map: SEO, Audience Growth, and Monetization Strategies with Adam Schaeuble
    IN THIS EPISODE: Podcasting entrepreneur Adam Schaeuble reveals how creators can transform their podcasts from hobby projects to sustainable businesses by implementing strategic naming, focused content creation, and smart monetization approaches.TOPICS: Monetization, Content creation, Podcasting, SEO, MarketingKEY FIGURES: Charlie Munger, Tim Ferriss, The Great Mental Models, Joe Polish, Justin Welsh, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Dave Jackson, Voxer, Threads, Amy Porterfield, Rob Walsh, Allison Melody, Adam Schaeuble, Podcasting Business SchoolSUMMARY:Adam Schaeuble shares his journey from gym owner to podcast business coach, urging creators to treat podcasting as a business with the passion of a hobby. He advises starting with one strong weekly episode and building a focused, searchable brand. Schaeuble shares his monetization tactic—the “14-day coaching offer”—and emphasizes audience clarity and platform strategy. By simplifying his output and focusing on key channels like Threads, he’s grown income while reducing effort.BLOG:Circle back later and dig into the blog form of this episode? Have at it here! KEY QUOTES:• "As content creators, as podcasters, we get to do something that 99 point whatever percent of the humans on earth never get to do, and that is impact complete strangers." - Adam S• "Love your podcast like a hobby, build it like a business." - Adam S• "If you can't produce a weekly episode, I'm like, oh, that's a little spicy hot take. If you can't produce a weekly episode, say you're not an expert at what, at the topic that you're trying to podcast on." - Adam S• "We get excited and we try a more complex solution where a simple solution would work better." - Adam S• "If you keep showing up for your audience, they will keep showing up for you." - Adam SKEY TAKEAWAYS:• Successful podcasters should focus on a singular, clear call-to-action and avoid overwhelming listeners with multiple requests• The podcast naming strategy should include two key search keywords, clearly indicate the show's topic and target audience, and optimize the first word for SEO• Podcasters can monetize effectively by starting with a simple, focused offer like a 14-day coaching package before scaling to more complex offerings• Less content can be more powerful: podcasters should prioritize quality over quantity and focus on platforms and strategies that genuinely work for their audience• Audio podcasting remains viable and powerful, despite pressure to create video content across multiple platforms• Consistent content delivery (weekly episodes) is crucial for maintaining audience engagement and routine• Podcasting offers a unique opportunity to impact strangers' lives in meaningful ways, with less than 1% of people having this ability• Organic discovery through strategic SEO and keyword optimization is more e--Be sure to visit www.soundstrategy.fm for full transcripts, other insights, and interactive content. You can also contact us with feedback (we'd love to hear it!), guest bookings (Want to be on our show? Want Lucas to be on your show?), advertising/sponsorship opportunities and more. Thanks to our sponsor: DeepCast Creator — You create the show, and let us help with what comes after. Visit us at www.deepcast.pro, claim your podcast, and take advantage of our metadata and marketing workflow toolkit. Also, DeepCast offers a podcast website feature called Podsites -- 1-click, automagically generated, clean podcast websites. Learn more at www.podsite.fm.
    --------  
    51:11

About Sound Strategy with Lucas Dickey: The Most Meta Podcast About Podcasting Ever

Where the art and science of podcasting meet the innovators shaping its future.Dive into the multifaceted world of podcasting with Sound Strategy, an insider's guide to the evolving landscape of audio content creation. Each episode features in-depth conversations with the diverse minds behind successful shows, revolutionary platforms, and cutting-edge technologies transforming how we create, distribute, and consume podcasts.From independent creators finding their voice to network executives scaling production, from AI-powered tools revolutionizing workflows to monetization strategies that build sustainable businesses—we explore the full spectrum of what makes podcasting such a dynamic medium.Join our host as we unpack the strategies, technologies, and trends driving the podcast industry forward. Whether you're a solo podcaster looking to grow your audience, a production team seeking efficiency, or a curious listener wondering what happens behind the scenes, Sound Strategy delivers actionable insights and inspiring stories from those who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in podcasting.Enjoying Sound Strategy? Follow us in the wild:Lucas Dickey, Host & CEO of DeepCastAllison Melody, Producer of Sound Strategy and Host of "Food Heals" Subscribe for weekly episodes featuring candid conversations about:Content creation and production workflowsGrowth and audience development tacticsMonetization strategies for creators at every levelEmerging technologies and AI applications in podcastingVideo podcasting and multi-platform distributionMetadata optimization and discoverabilityIndustry trends and future forecastingSound Strategy - Where we go deeper on what makes podcasting work.Are you a podcast marketing professional, entrepreneur or media specialist? We know you're typically behind-the-scenes, but we are inviting you to dive into the conversation with us on the mic!!! Be our guest! Send us a note on https://www.soundstrategy.fm.Sound Strategy is brought to you by DeepCast Creator (https://www.deepcast.pro) - You create the show, let us help with what comes after.
Technology

