Ep261 From Submarines to AI: Navigating Innovation with Andrew Amann

Join us in this captivating episode of the DiscoPosse Podcast as we sit down with Andrew Amann, the CEO and founder of NineTwoThree AI Studio. With a unique journey that spans from engineering nuclear submarines to founding a successful AI studio, Andrew shares his rich experiences and insights into the world of AI product development, and his storied past, including how his innovative spirit led to the creation of a patented tracking chip and the evolution of AI applications in various industries. This episode is filled with lessons learned from building AI products for both startups and established brands, emphasizing the importance of understanding business models and customer needs. The conversation explores the future of mobile applications, the impact of AI on enterprise solutions, and how businesses can harness AI to optimize operations. Andrew also highlights the significance of community in product success and shares the fascinating story behind the creation of AltarLive, a platform born out of the need for virtual community engagement during the pandemic. If you're looking to embrace AI, don't go it along. Make sure to check out NineTwoThree.co at their website! This podcast is made possible by GTM Delta.