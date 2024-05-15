Ep261 From Submarines to AI: Navigating Innovation with Andrew Amann
Join us in this captivating episode of the DiscoPosse Podcast as we sit down with Andrew Amann, the CEO and founder of NineTwoThree AI Studio. With a unique journey that spans from engineering nuclear submarines to founding a successful AI studio, Andrew shares his rich experiences and insights into the world of AI product development, and his storied past, including how his innovative spirit led to the creation of a patented tracking chip and the evolution of AI applications in various industries.
This episode is filled with lessons learned from building AI products for both startups and established brands, emphasizing the importance of understanding business models and customer needs.
The conversation explores the future of mobile applications, the impact of AI on enterprise solutions, and how businesses can harness AI to optimize operations. Andrew also highlights the significance of community in product success and shares the fascinating story behind the creation of AltarLive, a platform born out of the need for virtual community engagement during the pandemic.
If you're looking to embrace AI, don't go it along.
1:14:46
Ep 260 Evgeniy Kharam on Mastering the Balance: Soft Skills in the Cybersecurity World
Join Eric as he engages in a captivating conversation with Evgeny, a seasoned cybersecurity expert with 20 years of experience. Beyond his technical acumen, Evgeny is passionate about the interplay between hard and soft skills, a theme he explores in his latest book. As a consultant and media producer, Evgeny shares insights on how to effectively communicate complex ideas, drawing from his experience in moderating panels and hosting podcasts.
In this episode, Evgeny and Eric explore the nuances of effective communication, especially in the digital age where virtual meetings are the norm. They discuss the importance of understanding the audience's needs, adapting presentation styles, and the art of storytelling in technical fields. Evgeny emphasizes the significance of overcoming fear and transforming it into excitement, providing practical tips on how to engage and connect with different personalities in professional settings.
The conversation also touches on the challenges faced by technical salespeople and the importance of empathy and genuine interaction in building successful relationships. Whether you're a technologist, a team lead, or simply interested in enhancing your communication skills, this episode offers valuable insights into the art of balancing technical expertise with soft skills.
Get Evgeniy's Latest book, Architecting Success on Amazon:
1:02:37
Ep 259 - Ayush Garg - Revolutionizing Research: AnswerThis and the Future of Open Science
Join Ayush Garg, founder of AnswerThis.io, on the Disco Posse Podcast as he shares his journey from a college student with a passion for science to an innovative entrepreneur. Discover how Ayush is leveraging large language models to transform the research landscape and accelerate scientific progress for humanity.
In this enlightening episode, Ayush and the host delve into the inefficiencies of traditional academic systems and the pressing need for reform in science access and publication. They explore how AnswerThis is bridging the gap by providing a user-friendly platform that streamlines the literature review process, enabling researchers to discover and verify existing knowledge more efficiently.
Ayush also discusses the challenges posed by data privacy, AI bias, and the importance of open-source models in fostering innovation. Learn how the next generation of entrepreneurs and academics can drive change and make science more accessible to all.
Tune in to understand the vision behind AnswerThis and how it aims to revolutionize the way we approach research and knowledge sharing. Don't miss this inspiring conversation about the future of science and the role we all play in shaping it.
1:09:44
Ep 258 - Jacob Gorm Hansen on Jamscape and Revolutionizing Human-Centric Collaboration
Join us on this engaging episode of the DiscoPosse Podcast as we dive into the fascinating world of remote work and human-centric technology with Jacob Gorm Hansen, co-founder and CTO of Jamscape. Explore the innovative solutions Jamscape is bringing to the table, designed to transform the way distributed teams collaborate and communicate.
Jacob shares his incredible journey from starting his first company at 13 to pioneering live virtual machine migration, and his extensive experience in the tech industry. Discover how his passion for solving hard problems led to the creation of Jamscape, a platform that aims to bridge the gap between technology and human interaction in the workplace.
Learn about the challenges and triumphs of building a tool that enhances video communication by using AI to improve eye contact and presence awareness. Jacob discusses the impact of AI on the future of work and the potential it holds for creating more effective and meaningful connections between remote teams.
Tune in for an insightful conversation on the evolution of work patterns, the importance of maintaining human touch in digital interactions, and the exciting future of collaboration technology.
1:17:58
Ep 257 - From Guitar Strings to Marketing Kings: Alex Hobcraft on Building Businesses
Join Alex Hobcraft, founder of AWH Marketing, as he reconnects with the DiscoPosse Podcast. Alex takes us on a journey through his entrepreneurial path, starting from a humble music school in 2009 to becoming a marketing expert. Discover how Alex navigated the challenges of the 2008 economic crash, scaled his business, and learned the importance of hyperlocal marketing.
Alex shares invaluable insights into the intricacies of digital marketing, from the importance of a Google Business Profile to leveraging analytics and social media effectively. With a blend of humor and deep knowledge, Alex and the host delve into the evolution of marketing strategies and the significance of understanding your customer. Whether you're a small business owner or a marketing enthusiast, this episode offers a wealth of practical advice and inspirational stories.
Tune in to learn how to turn creative passion into a successful business, the importance of serving your community, and the art of making every customer interaction count. This episode is a masterclass in combining creativity with business acumen to achieve remarkable results.
