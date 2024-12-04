Same Player, New Game: How Tony Parker Went from Athlete to Entrepreneur

In this episode of B2B Breakthrough, Ciara Cristo chats with Tony Parker, four-time NBA Champion and Founder and President of Infinity Nine Group, for a dynamic conversation on transitioning from sports to business. Tony shares his insights on the importance of resilience, adaptability, and mentorship. He discusses his ventures, including real estate, his basketball academy, and his investment group, Infinity Nine. Reflecting on his work with Alibaba’s Athlete365 program, he highlights equipping athletes with tools to succeed post-retirement. The discussion delves into balancing AI innovation with human creativity, navigating entrepreneurship’s challenges, and Parker’s vision for 2025. This episode showcases Tony’s passion for empowering others to pursue dreams with