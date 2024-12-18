Georgia talks with beauty reporter and critic Jessica DeFino about the capitalistic excesses of “self-care” online; Mike talks with Today in Tabs’ Rusty Foster about logging off. Also: UNBOXING.–Take the Never Post Audience Survey!–Become a Never Post member at https://www.neverpo.st/ for access to extended and bonus segments, and our side shows like “Slow Post”, “Posts from the Field” and “Never Watch”–Call us at 651 615 5007 to leave a voice mailDrop us a voice memo via airtableOr email us at theneverpost at gmail dot comSee what interstitials we need submissions for–Intro LinksTikTok CEO meets with Trump while asking for Supreme Court to take up ban appeal – UPIHawk Tuah Haliey Welch's Crypto Team Nets £2.59M Amid Botched Token Launch, Fans File SEC Complaints – IBTimesResearchers Consider the Relationship Between Misinformation, Outrage, and the Sharing of Content on Social Media – TechPolicyOnline influencers need ‘urgent’ fact-checking training, warns Unesco – The GuardianTeens, Social Media and Technology 2024 – Pew Research–The Horrors Persist, But So Do The Little TreatsFind Jessica:jessica-defino.comThe Review of Beauty newsletterSegment Links:Audre Lorde, A Burst of Light – WorldCatStudies on retail therapy — here, here, here and here –Touching TrailFind Rusty:Rusty on BlueskyToday in TabsToday on TrailWould you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You’d be surprised how many would - The ConversationMost of the TikTok users (64%) and almost half of the Instagram users (48%) were prepared to pay to be off them, so long as others were off them, resulting in average valuations across all users of minus US$28 for TikTok and minus $10 for Instagram.–Never Post’s producers are Audrey Evans, Georgia Hampton and The Mysterious Dr. Firstname Lastname. Our senior producer is Hans Buetow. Our executive producer is Jason Oberholtzer. The show’s host is Mike Rugnetta.NoOne kneads us again of earth and clay,noOne conjures our dust.Noone.Praised be thou, NoOne.For your sake wewant to flower.Towardyou.Psalm, by Paul Celan Trans. Pierre JorisNever Post is a production of Charts & Leisure
★ Support this podcast ★
--------
55:24
Leaving Social Media Roundtable
Georgia, Hans, Jason, and Mike discuss their experiences leaving social platforms behind.–Take the Never Post Audience Survey!–Become a Never Post member at https://www.neverpo.st/ for access to extended and bonus segments, and our side shows like “Slow Post”, “Posts from the Field” and “Never Watch”–Call us at 651 615 5007 to leave a voice mailDrop us a voice memo via airtableOr email us at theneverpost at gmail dot comSee what interstitials we need submissions for–Never Post’s producers are Audrey Evans, Georgia Hampton and The Mysterious Dr. Firstname Lastname. Our senior producer is Hans Buetow. Our executive producer is Jason Oberholtzer. The show’s host is Mike Rugnetta.On the last evening on this earth, we sever our daysfrom our trees, and count the ribs we will carry alongand the ribs we will leave behind, right here . . . on the last eveningwe bid nothing farewell, we don't find the time to end who we are . . .everything remains the same, the place exchanges our dreamsand exchanges its visitors. Suddenly we are incapable of satiresince the place is ready to host the dust . . . here on the last eveningwe contemplate mountains surrounding clouds: a conquest and a counterconquestand an ancient time handing over our door keys to the new timeExcerpt of Eleven Planets At The End Of The Andalusian Scene by Mahmoud DarwishNever Post is a production of Charts & Leisure
★ Support this podcast ★
--------
1:10:45
Looks Great!
Mike talks with Jon Greenaway, aka litcritguy, about the horror of online food videos; Georgia talks with Katie Notopoulos about why you can’t personalize your social profiles a la MySpace anymore; ALSO leaf crunches! –Take the Never Post Audience Survey!–Become a Never Post member at https://www.neverpo.st/ for access to extended and bonus segments, and our side shows like “Slow Post”, “Posts from the Field” and “Never Watch”–Call us at 651 615 5007 to leave a voice mailDrop us a voice memo via airtableOr email us at theneverpost at gmail dot comSee what interstitials we need submissions for–Intro LinksBluesky hits 20 million users and counting - ZDNetHere’s Why I Decided To Buy ‘InfoWars’ – theonion.comhttps://bsky.app/profile/bencollins.bsky.social/post/3law7zmt6522xThe Onion Wins Bid to Buy Infowars, Alex Jones’s Site, Out of Bankruptcy – NYTimesDonald Trump names Project 2025 author to oversee the internet & media – LGBTQ NationFCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban – CNNA Conservative Path Forward on Big Tech | Opinion – NewsweekAmerica’s News Influencers – Pew–Food GoreFind Jon:Capitalism: A Horror Story, Jon’s Book (HIGHLY recommended)Horror Vangaurd, Jon’s horror podcastThe Haunt, Jon’s writingSegment Links:15 Recipes For Anyone Who Loves Fries - YouTubeGarlic Bread & Meatball Sub – ChefclubSpaghetti-O Pie – TiktokYour Least Favorite Gross Viral Food Videos Are All Connected to This Guy – Eaterchefclub comments on XAre Those Disgusting Food Hack Videos a Sex Thing? – Inside HookHocus focus: how magicians made a fortune on Facebook – Economist (Archived)–The End of PersonalizationFind Katie:Follow her on Threads and BlueskyRead her work on Business Insider–Never Post’s producers are Audrey Evans, Georgia Hampton and The Mysterious Dr. Firstname Lastname. Our senior producer is Hans Buetow. Our executive producer is Jason Oberholtzer. The show’s host is Mike Rugnetta.What we need is a crane & to chain chainsaround this blood-soaked ________. The kitchenworkers hang from the vents with duct tape.We need the _____ put on a slide, there weresigns of struggle. There is always some precedent:You have heard, I think, about H.,whoever he was, & how he met his death because hisfather had too much suspicion, this you will not believe,and I can hardly prove it, but I am that same H…Excerpt of Forensics, by Ben DoyleNever Post is a production of Charts & Leisure
★ Support this podcast ★
--------
58:46
Don't Panic
Mike talks about how and why some authentic media looks like it was generated by AI; Hans talks about KOSA – the Kids Online Safety Act – and how it is shaped by not one, but two concurrent moral panics. Also: RARE TAPES! 📼–Become a Never Post member at https://www.neverpo.st/ for access to extended and bonus segments, and our side shows like “Slow Post”, “Posts from the Field” and “Never Watch”–Call us at 651 615 5007 to leave a voice mailDrop us a voice memo via airtableOr email us at theneverpost at gmail dot comSee what interstitials we need submissions for–Intro Linkshttps://x.com/MikeIsaac/status/1854202822600106162Facebook Took More Than $1 Million For Ads Sowing Election Lies - ForbesEU launches action against shopping website Temu over illegal products - GuardianMozilla Foundation lays off 30% staff, drops advocacy division - TechCrunchLooks like a random AI slop site based in Illinois, aided by social media, has coaxed hundreds of people on to the main street of Dublin for a Halloween parade that was never happening. – X–Generated-ishhttps://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1gfij22/comment/luhu6kz/How can you tell if text is AI-generated? Researchers have figured out a new methodDiscover the most common AI vocabulary wordsRIP Baudrillardhttps://x.com/TheRidleyJones/status/1848214407211311466Kamala Rally photo, and indication it was shot on an iPhonewarped, surrealist, why’d you generate the background peopleGenerated-ish Exampleshttps://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFdNh7yj/https://x.com/Meelsie143/status/1832795190794342539https://x.com/Solomosos/status/1848367541665583473 https://www.reddit.com/r/shitposting/comments/1g9nrs0/comment/ltavo9k/https://www.reddit.com/r/sciencememes/comments/1cscpx4/comment/ltai485/https://www.reddit.com/r/curlyhair/comments/1ga02b6/comment/ltafsle/https://swankyangles.tumblr.com/post/764982891563335680/bruhhh-that-art-hard-as-fuckkkk-just-like-xeroxhttps://www.reddit.com/r/WhatBreedIsMyDog/comments/1g8p0hg/comment/lt47obw/https://newtlesbian.tumblr.com/post/720800717709901824/this-looks-ai-generated-how-did-his-eyebrowshttps://www.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/comments/1gesj5h/comment/lud6u0l/–KOSA is a Moral Panic (or Two) Find Avery at https://averydame.net/ S.1409 - Kids Online Safety Act - congress.gov‘An Era Of Accountability For Big Tech’: Richard Blumenthal Touts Kids Online Safety Act - YTPenny Dreadfuls - mimimatthews.comTo Catch a Predator: MySpace and Moral Panics – Alice MarwickCAUTION: CHILDREN AT PLAY ON INFORMATION HIGHWAY – WP–Never Post’s producers are Audrey Evans, Georgia Hampton and The Mysterious Dr. Firstname Lastname. Our senior producer is Hans Buetow. Our executive producer is Jason Oberholtzer. The show’s host is Mike Rugnetta.Never Post is a production of Charts & Leisure
★ Support this podcast ★
--------
1:01:27
Post from the Field: Mike Goes to the Studio in the Rain
Episode coming later this week. For now: something meaningless.–Become a Never Post member at https://www.neverpo.st/--☎️ Call us at 651 615 5007 to leave a voice mail🗣️ Drop us a voice note via airtable📧 Email us at theneverpost at gmail dot com🌐 Leave a comment at neverpo.stSee what interstitials we need submissions for--Never Post's producers are Audrey Evans, Georgia Hampton and The Mysterious Dr. Firstname Lastname. Our senior producer is Hans Buetow. Our executive producer is Jason Oberholtzer. The show's host is Mike Rugnetta. Never Post is a production of Charts & Leisure.
★ Support this podcast ★