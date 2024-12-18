The One Thing You Can Do For Yourself

Georgia talks with beauty reporter and critic Jessica DeFino about the capitalistic excesses of "self-care" online; Mike talks with Today in Tabs' Rusty Foster about logging off. Also: UNBOXING.–Intro LinksTikTok CEO meets with Trump while asking for Supreme Court to take up ban appeal – UPIHawk Tuah Haliey Welch's Crypto Team Nets £2.59M Amid Botched Token Launch, Fans File SEC Complaints – IBTimesResearchers Consider the Relationship Between Misinformation, Outrage, and the Sharing of Content on Social Media – TechPolicyOnline influencers need 'urgent' fact-checking training, warns Unesco – The GuardianTeens, Social Media and Technology 2024 – Pew Research–The Horrors Persist, But So Do The Little TreatsFind Jessica:jessica-defino.comThe Review of Beauty newsletterSegment Links:Audre Lorde, A Burst of Light – WorldCatStudies on retail therapy — here, here, here and here –Touching TrailFind Rusty:Rusty on BlueskyToday in TabsToday on TrailWould you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You'd be surprised how many would - The ConversationMost of the TikTok users (64%) and almost half of the Instagram users (48%) were prepared to pay to be off them, so long as others were off them, resulting in average valuations across all users of minus US$28 for TikTok and minus $10 for Instagram.–NoOne kneads us again of earth and clay,noOne conjures our dust.Noone.Praised be thou, NoOne.For your sake wewant to flower.Towardyou.Psalm, by Paul Celan Trans. Pierre Joris