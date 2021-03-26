A podcast about tech and society, hosted by Ben Thompson and James Allworth More
Available Episodes
Episode 197 — ChatGPT (at Normal Speed)
Ben and James reunite to discuss the potential impact of AI on white collar work. Subscribe to Stratechery Plus, including Sharp Tech and Sharp China. Links Ben Thompson: AI Homework — Stratechery Ben Thompson: An Interview With Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman About the Democratization of AI — Stratechery
12/9/2022
1:05:50
Episode 196 — Forecasting the Metaverse
Ben and James discuss Facebook and Microsoft's metaverse announcements, and how the future might play out. Links Ben Thompson: Meta — Stratechery Ben Thompson: An Interview with Mark Zuckerberg about the Metaverse — Stratechery Ben Thompson: AR vs. VR — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Apps, People, and Jobs to be Done — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Metaverses — Stratechery
11/5/2021
1:14:51
Episode 195 — Technological Revolutions
Are we in the middle of the IT revolution, or on the verge of something new? Links Ben Thompson: The Death and Birth of Technological Revolutions — Stratechery Ben Thompson: The End of the Beginning — Stratechery John Perry Barlow: A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace — EFF Ben Thompson: Internet 3.0 and the Beginning of (Tech) History — Stratechery Ben Thompson: The Internet and the Third Estate — Stratechery
10/18/2021
1:09:46
Episode 194 — Back on Spotify
Ben and James discuss the history of podcasts and why Spotify's recent announcements are so compelling for creators. Links Ben Thompson: Spotify's Surprise — Stratechery Episode 185 — Open, Free, and Spotify — Exponent Ben Thompson: Podcasts, Analytics, and Centralization — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Spotify's Podcast Aggregation Play — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Dithering and Open Versus Free — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Spotify Earnings, Podcasts and Lifetime Value, The Ringer Acquisition — Stratechery Ben Thompson: The European Super League, Apple Music's Letter to Artists — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Podcast Subscriptions vs. the App Store — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Fearing Spotify?, Apple's … Continue reading Episode 194 — Back on Spotify
4/30/2021
1:06:18
Episode 193 — Sovereign Podcasters
Ben and James discuss Substack and the rise of the sovereign creator. Links Ben Thompson: Sovereign Writers and Substack — Stratechery Ben Thompson: Never-Ending Niches — Stratechery Bruno Maçães: History Has Begun — Hurst Publishers Ben Thompson: Defining Information — Stratechery