Innovation at Disney StudioLAB: The History of HPE in Ten Objects
How did HPE and Disney form a relationship which has continued for over 80 years? This week, Technology Now begins a mini-series to celebrate the tenth birthday of HPE. In Episode one, we explore where it all began – with the sale of an oscillator to Disney in the ‘30s - and how that partnership has continued to this day through digitisation, the pandemic, and the current AI explosion.This is Technology Now, a weekly show from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Every week, hosts Michael Bird and Aubrey Lovell look at a story that's been making headlines, take a look at the technology behind it, and explain why it matters to organizations.About Alice Taylor:https://www.linkedin.com/in/alicetaylor/Sourceshttps://www.computinghistory.org.uk/det/5011/HP-9826/https://www.hpe.com/nl/en/what-is/virtual-desktop.html https://www.imdb.com/list/ls093653710/https://www.flywing-tech.com/blog/a-1939-audio-oscillator-caught-disneys-eye-and-helped-launch-hp/ https://www.hewlettpackardhistory.com/item/a-deal-with-disney/ https://www.hpe.com/us/en/about/history/innovation-gallery/008-product.htmlhttps://www.thedisneyclassics.com/blog/animation-styles https://medium.com/cinemania/a-puppet-in-walt-disneys-hands-ea2d5b43ef96
Why would you program in Chapel?
What is Chapel? This week, Technology Now explores the programming language, Chapel. We ask what it is, how it was designed, and we explore why people would use it instead of some of the more established languages.This is Technology Now, a weekly show from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Every week, hosts Michael Bird and Aubrey Lovell look at a story that's been making headlines, take a look at the technology behind it, and explain why it matters to organizations.About Brad Chamberlain:https://www.linkedin.com/in/brad-chamberlain-3ab358105 Sourceshttps://www.britannica.com/biography/Ada-Lovelacehttps://www.adalovelaceinstitute.org/about/https://cdn.britannica.com/31/172531-050-E009D42C/portion-Charles-Babbage-Analytical-Engine-death-mill-1871.jpghttps://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:PunchedCardsAnalyticalEngine.jpghttps://www.mpg.de/female-pioneers-of-science/Ada-Lovelace
What is Chat HPE?
What is Chat HPE? This week, Technology Now dives into the world of workplace assistants and examines what must be considered when designing them. We explore why businesses want them, how they are created, and ask how good Chat HPE could be when designing a podcast... Jose M Mejias, a Distinguished Technologist working in the Data Office tells us more.This is Technology Now, a weekly show from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Every week, hosts Michael Bird and Aubrey Lovell look at a story that's been making headlines, take a look at the technology behind it, and explain why it matters to organizations.About Jose: https://pr.linkedin.com/in/jose-mejias-1233b323Sources:Joseph Weizenbaum. 1966. ELIZA—a computer program for the study of natural language communication between man and machine. Commun. ACM 9, 1 (Jan. 1966), 36–45. https://doi.org/10.1145/365153.365168https://www.ibm.com/think/insights/eliza-effect-avoiding-emotional-attachment-to-aihttps://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jul/25/joseph-weizenbaum-inventor-eliza-chatbot-turned-against-artificial-intelligence-ai
How do we know if our AI… is really AI?
How do we know if our AI… is really AI? This week, Technology now goes under the hood of AI products when Baradji Diallo, an AI Innovation Architect in Technology Strategy and Evaluation working in the office of the CTO joins us to tell us more about how he and his team investigate whether AI products are really what they claim to be.This is Technology Now, a weekly show from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Every week, hosts Michael Bird and Aubrey Lovell look at a story that's been making headlines, take a look at the technology behind it, and explain why it matters to organizations.About Baradji Diallo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/baradji-diallo/Sources:https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/artificial-intelligence/worldwidehttps://www.historyofdatascience.com/ai-winter-the-highs-and-lows-of-artificial-intelligence/https://www.techtarget.com/searchenterpriseai/definition/AI-winterFunding a Revolution: Government Support for Computing Research. National Academy Press. Archived from the original on 12 January 2008. Retrieved 08 September 2025https://web.archive.org/web/20080112001018/http://www.nap.edu/readingroom/books/far/ch9.htmlhttps://www.birow.com/az-elso-ai-telhttps://www.holloway.com/g/making-things-think/sections/the-second-ai-winter-19871993https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnwerner/2024/04/09/three-lessons-learned-from-the-second-ai-winter/
How can we protect our institutional memory?
How do we protect our institutional memory? This week, Technology Now explores the importance of organisational memory and the biggest challenges which can lead to its erosion. We dive into how it could be preserved, and why this is vital for our organisations. Rom Kosla, CIO for HPE, tells us more.This is Technology Now, a weekly show from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Every week, hosts Michael Bird and Aubrey Lovell look at a story that's been making headlines, take a look at the technology behind it, and explain why it matters to organizations.About Rom Koslahttps://www.linkedin.com/in/koslaSourceshttps://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/tenure.pdfhttps://www.panopto.com/resource/valuing-workplace-knowledge/https://www.britannica.com/science/Dewey-Decimal-Classificationhttps://www.britannica.com/biography/Melvil-Dewey
