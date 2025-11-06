How do we know if our AI… is really AI?

How do we know if our AI… is really AI? This week, Technology now goes under the hood of AI products when Baradji Diallo, an AI Innovation Architect in Technology Strategy and Evaluation working in the office of the CTO joins us to tell us more about how he and his team investigate whether AI products are really what they claim to be.This is Technology Now, a weekly show from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Every week, hosts Michael Bird and Aubrey Lovell look at a story that's been making headlines, take a look at the technology behind it, and explain why it matters to organizations.About Baradji Diallo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/baradji-diallo/Sources:https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/artificial-intelligence/worldwidehttps://www.historyofdatascience.com/ai-winter-the-highs-and-lows-of-artificial-intelligence/https://www.techtarget.com/searchenterpriseai/definition/AI-winterFunding a Revolution: Government Support for Computing Research. National Academy Press. Archived from the original on 12 January 2008. Retrieved 08 September 2025https://web.archive.org/web/20080112001018/http://www.nap.edu/readingroom/books/far/ch9.htmlhttps://www.birow.com/az-elso-ai-telhttps://www.holloway.com/g/making-things-think/sections/the-second-ai-winter-19871993https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnwerner/2024/04/09/three-lessons-learned-from-the-second-ai-winter/