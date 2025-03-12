From Help Desk to Cyber Security. Cybersecurity Uncomplicated Episode 12

The NEW Cybersecurity Podcast, Cybersecurity Uncomplicated with Cyber Queen. Whether you’re starting from scratch, already trying to break in, or feeling overwhelmed by the endless resources and advice out there, this cybersecurity podcast is for you..🔏🚀Episode 12: In this episode of Cybersecurity Uncomplicated, I sit down with , an Information Systems Security Analyst and founder of Flash Tech Summit, to talk about her journey from help desk support to cybersecurity analyst, the evolving landscape of AI in security, and the importance of tech education. 🔥🎧 What You'll Learn in This Episode:🔹 What does an Information Security Analyst actually do? 🔹 Breaking into cybersecurity & transitioning from IT support 🔹 Why user experience matters in cybersecurity decisions 👩‍💻🔐🔹 The impact of AI on security tools & compliance challenges 🔹 The power of continuous learning & staying relevant in tech 🔹 How Adrienne empowers the next generation through Flash Tech Summit 🔹 Her journey from blogging to launching a tech education business ✍️➡️📈🔹 Apple vs. Android: The security & usability debate 🍏🤖Adrian brings a unique perspective on the intersection of security, compliance, and user experience, highlighting why adaptability is key in the tech industry. Whether you're looking to break into cybersecurity, navigate AI-driven security changes, or learn how to turn your tech knowledge into a business, this episode is packed with insights!🔥 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more cybersecurity career insights!🔗 Follow and connect with Adrian McClanahan:📍YouTube 📍Instagram📍LinkedIn