How to Grow & Succeed in Cybersecurity! Cyber Attacks in 2025. Cybersecurity Uncomplicated Episode 13
The NEW Cybersecurity Podcast, Cybersecurity Uncomplicated with Cyber Queen. Whether you’re starting from scratch, already trying to break in, or feeling overwhelmed by the endless resources and advice out there, this cybersecurity podcast is for you..🔏🚀Episode 13: In this episode of Cybersecurity Uncomplicated, I chat with Zaheer Ebrahim, a Solutions Architect at Trend Micro, to explore his journey in cybersecurity, the realities of balancing a career with family life, and the evolving threat landscape in today’s digital world. 🌍🔒We dive into:🔹 How to transition from technical roles to cybersecurity leadership 🚀🔹 Breaking into cybersecurity: Career paths for beginners 👩💻🔐🔹 The impact of AI & cloud security on modern cyber threats 🤖☁️🔹 Why offensive security certifications matter & how they help your career 🔹 Incident response & what to do in a ransomware attack 💻🛑🔹 The value of networking & office interactions for cybersecurity professionals 🤝🔹 Overcoming introversion & building confidence in the cybersecurity field 🔹 Work-life balance in cybersecurity & avoiding burnout ⚖️❤️Zaheer shares real-world insights on cybersecurity career growth, cloud security trends, AI-driven threats, and why education and hands-on experience are key to success. Whether you're new to cybersecurity, looking to advance your career, or just curious about the latest threats, this episode is packed with valuable knowledge!🔥 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more cybersecurity career insights!🔗 Follow and connect with Zaheer Ebrahim:📍LinkedIn
From Help Desk to Cyber Security. Cybersecurity Uncomplicated Episode 12
Episode 12: In this episode of Cybersecurity Uncomplicated, I sit down with , an Information Systems Security Analyst and founder of Flash Tech Summit, to talk about her journey from help desk support to cybersecurity analyst, the evolving landscape of AI in security, and the importance of tech education. 🔥🎧 What You'll Learn in This Episode:🔹 What does an Information Security Analyst actually do? 🔹 Breaking into cybersecurity & transitioning from IT support 🔹 Why user experience matters in cybersecurity decisions 👩💻🔐🔹 The impact of AI on security tools & compliance challenges 🔹 The power of continuous learning & staying relevant in tech 🔹 How Adrienne empowers the next generation through Flash Tech Summit 🔹 Her journey from blogging to launching a tech education business ✍️➡️📈🔹 Apple vs. Android: The security & usability debate 🍏🤖Adrian brings a unique perspective on the intersection of security, compliance, and user experience, highlighting why adaptability is key in the tech industry. Whether you're looking to break into cybersecurity, navigate AI-driven security changes, or learn how to turn your tech knowledge into a business, this episode is packed with insights!🔥 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more cybersecurity career insights!🔗 Follow and connect with Adrian McClanahan:📍YouTube 📍Instagram📍LinkedIn
Self-Taught Bug Bounty Hunter lands a Job at Meta.🚀 Cybersecurity Uncomplicated Episode 11
Farah Hawa is a security analyst at Meta and a leading figure in the bug bounty and ethical hacking community. She went from mass media to ethical hacking and has built an incredible career in offensive security. Farah's journey is proof that you don't need a traditional background to make it in cybersecurity. 🎧 What You'll Learn in This Episode:🔹 How to break into cybersecurity with a non-traditional background 🚀🔹 Bug bounty hunting & the mindset of ethical hackers 🐞💰🔹 How AI is changing security research & vulnerability detection 🤖🔹 The role of networking, community engagement & mentorship in cybersecurity 🤝🔹 The biggest challenges in ethical hacking & remote code execution 💻🔍🔹 Why a strong portfolio & personal branding can help you land cybersecurity jobs 🎯🔹 Apple's $1 million bug bounty—what it means for the industry 🍏💰🔹 Why organizations need clear Vulnerability Disclosure Programs (VDPs) to stay secure 🔐Farah shares her real-world experiences, from tackling high-stakes cybersecurity challenges to making security education more accessible. If you're an aspiring ethical hacker, interested in bug bounty hunting, or looking to break into cybersecurity, this episode is packed with valuable insights you don't want to miss!🔥 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more cybersecurity career insights!🔔 SUBSCRIBE to Cyber Queen https://www.youtube.com/@cyber.queen_ 🔗 Follow and connect with Farah Hawa:📍YouTube📍Instagram📍LinkedIn📍TikTok
Transitioned to Cybersecurity from Business Management.🚀 Cybersecurity Uncomplicated Episode 10
Episode 10: In this episode of Cybersecurity Uncomplicated, Kourtney Hayes, a Senior Cybersecurity Program Owner at AWS, discusses her unique journey into cybersecurity, the essential skills for success, and the importance of community and mentorship in tech.🎧 Tune in to this episode where we discuss:🔹 How to break into cybersecurity (even without a technical background)🔹 Overcoming imposter syndrome & building confidence in a male-dominated field🔹 Top cybersecurity tools & frameworks (including the NIST framework)🔹 The power of soft skills & storytelling in interviews🔹 Why mentorship & diversity initiatives matter in cybersecurity🔹 How to balance mental health and career growth in high-pressure environments.Kourtney also shares her role in the Amazon Black Employee Network, her favorite parts of working at AWS, and her dream of becoming a travel content creator! Whether you're a cybersecurity beginner, a woman in tech, or a professional looking for career advice, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you succeed.🔥 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE 🔗 Follow and connect with Kourtney Hayes:LinkedInThreadsInstagram
FREE Cybersecurity Career 💵 Here's HOW She did it. Cybersecurity Uncomplicated Episode 9
Episode 9:
In this episode of Cybersecurity Uncomplicated, I sit down with Addie LaMarr, a cybersecurity professional with a military background and a passion for neurodiversity in tech. If you're looking for insights into breaking into cybersecurity, growing in the field, and tackling real industry challenges, this one's for you! 🔥 📜
🎧 Tune in to this episode where we discuss:
🔹 How to start a cybersecurity career & unconventional entry paths 💻
🔹 Navigating neurodiversity in cybersecurity & building resilience 🧠
🔹 The impact of quantum computing on cybersecurity 🔮
🔹 Cybersecurity certifications & skills that actually matter 📜
🔹 Why every cybersecurity job (technical & non-technical) is important 🔐
🔹 Personal branding & standing out in the cybersecurity industry 🚀
🔹 Addressing cybersecurity gatekeeping & making the industry more inclusive 🤝
🔹 Essential cybersecurity skills: problem-solving, communication & adaptability 🛡️
🔹 Mental health in cybersecurity & avoiding burnout ❤️🔥
🔹 Cybersecurity awareness & education: changing how we teach security 🎓
Addie opens up about her journey of experimentation, adaptation, and overcoming obstacles in cybersecurity, sharing actionable advice on breaking into the field and staying ahead. Whether you're a beginner, a career changer, or a seasoned professional, this episode is packed with insights you don't want to miss!
