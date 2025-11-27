Powered by RND
Adam Cleevely and Georgia Denham
  • Episode 6 | Game of Wool: Kids Week
    This week, we talk fancy dress, avoided techniques, and Adam delivers his first dramatic reading on the pod. In honour of Game of Wool's group challenge, we also reconnect with our inner child through a paper-pen throwback.Full show notes and transcript (including references) will be available soon at yarnlibrary.co.uk.
    59:24
  • Episode 5 | Game of Wool: Holiday Week
    Holiday Week sees the knitters create glam swimwear, and wrestle with the curse of the soggy bottom. Adam and Georgia rave about Holger's rave-ready string vest, brag about bougie yarn, and soapbox on tacit material knowledge.
    1:01:22
  • Episode 4 | Why care about craft terminology?
    Prompted by the outrage from the Shetland craft community on Channel 4's misrepresentation of Fair Isle knitting, we talk about preservation of heritage crafts, and why we must strive to respect their language and traditions.
    37:12
  • Episode 3 | Game of Wool: Icons Week
    We continue our coverage of the Game of Wool, addressing Gordon's response, the catwalk of doggy costumes, and some unapologetically 80s mohair creations. Will we have any hot takes on crochet vs. knitting, or engage in intellectual chats about skill acquisition? You bet.
    53:49
  • Episode 2 | Should patterns be free?
    In this episode, we delve into the complexities of pattern design in the knitting community, including recent controversies surrounding designer compensation, and the myth of exposure-as-compensation. We also touch upon the economics of pattern design, and reflect on the broader implications of craft and the pursuit of mastery in the knitting world.
    47:24

About Yarn Library

Yarn Library is where the fibre world comes to chat. Hosted by knitting influencer Adam Cleevely of CleevelyKnits and PhD researcher Georgia Denham of Tulipurl, it’s a warm, witty conversation between friends about all things knitting, crochet, and craft culture.Each episode explores one topic (more or less) – from yarn snobbery and gender roles in knitting to gift disasters, festival gossip, and the mysteries of the ever-growing yarn library (or 'stash' as it's otherwise known). It’s thoughtful without being serious, funny without being flippant, and welcoming whether you’ve been knitting for decades or just picked up your first hook.Grab a cuppa, pull up a project, and join the conversation!
