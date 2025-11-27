In this episode, we delve into the complexities of pattern design in the knitting community, including recent controversies surrounding designer compensation, and the myth of exposure-as-compensation. We also touch upon the economics of pattern design, and reflect on the broader implications of craft and the pursuit of mastery in the knitting world.

We continue our coverage of the Game of Wool, addressing Gordon's response, the catwalk of doggy costumes, and some unapologetically 80s mohair creations. Will we have any hot takes on crochet vs. knitting, or engage in intellectual chats about skill acquisition? You bet.

Prompted by the outrage from the Shetland craft community on Channel 4's misrepresentation of Fair Isle knitting, we talk about preservation of heritage crafts, and why we must strive to respect their language and traditions.

This week, we talk fancy dress, avoided techniques, and Adam delivers his first dramatic reading on the pod. In honour of Game of Wool's group challenge, we also reconnect with our inner child through a paper-pen throwback.Full show notes and transcript (including references) will be available soon at yarnlibrary.co.uk.

About Yarn Library

Yarn Library is where the fibre world comes to chat. Hosted by knitting influencer Adam Cleevely of CleevelyKnits and PhD researcher Georgia Denham of Tulipurl, it’s a warm, witty conversation between friends about all things knitting, crochet, and craft culture.Each episode explores one topic (more or less) – from yarn snobbery and gender roles in knitting to gift disasters, festival gossip, and the mysteries of the ever-growing yarn library (or 'stash' as it's otherwise known). It’s thoughtful without being serious, funny without being flippant, and welcoming whether you’ve been knitting for decades or just picked up your first hook.Grab a cuppa, pull up a project, and join the conversation!