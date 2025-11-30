DF Retro Super Show #1: PlayStation 2 25th Anniversary - Launch Titles Revisited

When Digital Foundry went independent, one of the things we REALLY wanted to do was a new retro-orientated podcast, and here we are! John Linneman joins forces with Audi Sorlie, Coury Carlson and Marc 'Try4ce' Duddleson for our new regular show. Gain early access by joining the Retro Tier on the DF Supporter Program. In the meantime, enjoy the show! 00:00 - Intro 03:28 - News 1: Space Harrier is 40 08:01 - News 2: Flashback and X-Men Arcade Saturn Ports 13:55 - News 3: Wobbling Pixels' RetroTINK 4KCE, Morph 4K and OSSC Pro Review 16:56 - Launch of the PlayStation 2 1:11:22 - PlayStation 2 North American Launch 1:32:54 - PlayStation 2 US Launch Games