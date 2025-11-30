DF Retro Super Show EX1 - Analogue 3D Review - Overclocking, Image Quality Boosts + Much More
The DF Retro Super Show presents its first "extra" episode, with John Linneman, Audi Sorlie and Marc 'Try4ce' Duddleson sharing their thoughts, impressions and tests of the remarkable Analogue 3D. N64 gaming that fixes the system's often poor performance? 4K output with great scaling? There's much to enjoy here.
00:00 - Introduction
01:38 - Analogue 3D Overview and Features
19:40 - Overclocking Tests
1:03:25 - Current Issues
01:10:44 - Final Thoughts
DF Retro Super Show #2: Retro Graphics/Visual Effects That Still Impress Today
The DF Retro Super Show returns, with John Linneman joined - as usual - by Audi Sorlie, Marc 'Try4ce' Duddleson and Coury Carlson, tackling the latest retro news before diving into the next big discussion: retro graphics and visual effects that wowed in their day and still look excellent today.
01:28 - News 1: New Retro Releases & Updates
10:26 - News 2: Sword of Sodan...2?
13:08 - News 3: Interview with ZSNES Creator
14:49 - News 4: Macho Nacho Builds the Xbox Prototype
17:38 - News 5: Sonic on the Amstrad GX4000
20:31 - News 6: Splatterhouse RPG Prototype Discovered
24:15 - Main Segment: Impressive Effects in Classic Games (8/16/32-bit)
1:12:33 - Main Segment: Impressive Effects in Classic Games (Beyond 32-bit)
DF Retro Super Show #1: PlayStation 2 25th Anniversary - Launch Titles Revisited
When Digital Foundry went independent, one of the things we REALLY wanted to do was a new retro-orientated podcast, and here we are! John Linneman joins forces with Audi Sorlie, Coury Carlson and Marc 'Try4ce' Duddleson for our new regular show. Gain early access by joining the Retro Tier on the DF Supporter Program. In the meantime, enjoy the show!
00:00 - Intro
03:28 - News 1: Space Harrier is 40
08:01 - News 2: Flashback and X-Men Arcade Saturn Ports
13:55 - News 3: Wobbling Pixels' RetroTINK 4KCE, Morph 4K and OSSC Pro Review
16:56 - Launch of the PlayStation 2
1:11:22 - PlayStation 2 North American Launch
1:32:54 - PlayStation 2 US Launch Games
The DF Retro Super Show sees Digital Foundry's John Linneman teaming up with friends and colleagues Audi Sorlie, Coury Carlson and Marc 'Try4ce' Duddelson to discuss everything that's new and interesting in the retro gaming scene, from those all-important gaming anniversaries to fresh retro gaming hardware and accessories along with new games and ports running on vintage consoles.