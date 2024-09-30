Sleep & Relaxation Music to Calm the Nervous System

Shimmering waves of ambient soundscapes with quiet nature sounds, calm crickets and soft piano to lull your body and mind into a deep state of relaxation and restorative sleep. May this music bring you deep calm and relaxation and be a reminder of the mystery and the healing power of our natural world.
SOMA Sound is healing music and nature sounds for deep sleep, meditation and relaxation created to help you reconnect to your body’s natural state of balance and regulate your nervous system for optimal health. SOMA music can be used for any relaxation or healing practice, deep sleep, meditation, yoga, and massage. May this music help support you on your healing journey.
Golden Hour ~ Calming Music for Deep Sleep & Relaxation
Relax into deep sleep with dreamy ambient music, ethereal soundscapes and tranquil piano. Let the warm, golden glow of the fading light before nightfall remind us of the natural transition from the energy of the day to deep rest and peaceful sleep.
Redwood Forest ~ Deep Relaxation Music and Healing Nature Sounds
Relax and rejuvenate with deeply calming music and lush nature soundscapes from the ancient redwood forests of Northern California. Rest in the shade beside the tranquil trickling stream, feel the ground soft beneath your feet and the moist sweetness in the air. Close your eyes and feel the soft breeze on your cheek and hear the distant bird songs echo high above. Allow the strength and wisdom of these spiritual giants flow into you. We are safe here in their presence: grounded, protected, resilient.
Deep Calm ~ Music for Restful Sleep
Immerse yourself in deeply calming ambient soundscapes ~ go deep ~ feel yourself floating here effortlessly surrounded by blue, floating among the peaceful jellyfish, the sounds of the busy world muted and becoming more and more distant with every deep breath. Tonight sleep will come naturally and effortlessly.
Harvest Moon ~ Deep Sleep & Meditation Music
Dreamy music and ambient soundscapes for deep sleep and meditation.
About Sleep & Relaxation Music to Calm the Nervous System
The SOMA Sound podcast is healing music and natural soundscapes to calm the nervous system and for restorative sleep, meditation and deep relaxation. Each episode is a unique immersive experience of ethereal music, ambient piano and nature sounds created to help you reconnect to your body’s natural state of healing and balance. Allow this music to be a powerful force for healing imbalances such as insomnia, anxiety and the effects of chronic stress and trauma. SOMA music is effective for any type of relaxation or healing practice including sleep, meditation, yoga, and massage.