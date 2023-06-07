The Corner of Grey Street Podcast was created to dive deeper into the past, present, and future of the Dave Matthews Band. Join us as we will be discussing the ...
SPAC Recap with Matt Norlander
DMB pulled out all the stops at SPAC and Matt Norlander was there to help us recap an epic weekend, which featured the legend Béla Fleck back on stage. Matt takes us behind the scenes of his 99th and 100th shows, where he got an exclusive interview with the GOAT, Carter Beauford, for an upcoming feature article in "Modern Drummer." Plenty of Carter and backstage stories that you don't want to miss in this episode! And we can't forget Warren Haynes showing up for the Holmdel and Jones Beach shows this week with some all-time performances. What a run for the Dave Matthews Band and its fans!
7/21/2023
1:29:25
The Creekend, Chi-Town, New Hampshire & More
It has been a few weeks since we last got together to discuss the happenings of the 2023 Summer Tour, and holy cow has a lot happened! On this episode we cover a whopping 10 shows that all happened in a 20 day span and included an impressive 25 tour debut. The band is firing on all cylinders as they are not only busting out classics and rarities left and right, but also keeping everyone on their toes with teases and fakes and song placement. As we head into the SPAC weekend, we cannot wait to see what DMB has in store for us all next!
7/14/2023
1:16:28
Dave & The Dead
Dave Matthews is everywhere - and this week he surprised us all by joining Dead & Company during their final tour! The off-shoot of the legendary Grateful Dead brought Dave on stage for the end of their last show in Boulder, Colorado on July 3rd for the last four songs of the night. It was a monumental moment for everyone involved, from the stage to the crowd to everyone streaming at home. Nolan & Bruce break it all down for you, including Dave's history with the Grateful Dead and its members, in this week's special edition episode.
7/6/2023
44:51
Darien, Bangor, Mansfield & More with Ryan Storm
This week we were joined by Ryan Storm, a true music Renaissance-man, to dive deep into the Darien show (his first show since 2013) and so much more. Ryan is the founder of the media company Storm Sound, hosts 3 podcasts - We Move Through Stormy Weather (Phish and various artists), Always Almost There (Goose), Things of Gold (Snarky Puppy), and writes show recaps for JamBase as well. He provides a lot of excellent perspective and insight into the performances from Darien, the show of the tour so far in Bangor, the annual stop in Mansfield, as well as some of the parallels between DMB and our other favorite band, Goose! We hope you all enjoy this episode as much as we enjoyed recording it, and please make sure to check out all of Ryan Storm's projects linked below. Cheers! Storm Sound Ryan's Darien Review Always Almost There We Move Through Stormy Weather Things of Gold
6/22/2023
2:02:44
Brian Weinstein - Attendance Bias
DMB rolled into Forest Hills, NY last week, and friend of the pod Brian Weinstein, host of the Phish-centric "Attendance Bias" podcast was there to attend his first DMB show since 2002. He gives a great review of his hometown show, while also taking us through his initial fandom and first show (Jones Beach 96), why he took an extended break from the band, what brought him back to see them and his impressions of the Dave Matthews Band today. Be sure to check out Brian's podcast, "Attendance Bias", which is dedicated to discussing unique Phish shows/jams with a unique guest that attended the show du jour every episode. Thanks again, Brian!
