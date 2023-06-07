Darien, Bangor, Mansfield & More with Ryan Storm

This week we were joined by Ryan Storm, a true music Renaissance-man, to dive deep into the Darien show (his first show since 2013) and so much more. Ryan is the founder of the media company Storm Sound, hosts 3 podcasts - We Move Through Stormy Weather (Phish and various artists), Always Almost There (Goose), Things of Gold (Snarky Puppy), and writes show recaps for JamBase as well. He provides a lot of excellent perspective and insight into the performances from Darien, the show of the tour so far in Bangor, the annual stop in Mansfield, as well as some of the parallels between DMB and our other favorite band, Goose! We hope you all enjoy this episode as much as we enjoyed recording it, and please make sure to check out all of Ryan Storm's projects linked below. Cheers! Storm Sound Ryan's Darien Review Always Almost There We Move Through Stormy Weather Things of Gold