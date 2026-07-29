We have a very special episode this week as we were joined by the former host of MTV's TRL, current writer/producer/voice actor for Family Guy, and LA-area DJ, Damien Fahey! Damien has been a DMB fan for nearly 30 years, and was able to catch last week's show at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium.



We had a ton of fun chopping it up with him about how he became a fan of the band, his adoration for Carter, his most memorable time from hosting TRL, and of course how he wants to get Dave on Family Guy one day.



Thanks again to Damien for joining us, and we hope you all enjoy this one as much as we did!

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