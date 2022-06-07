Inside the Musician’s Brain is a deep dive into everything that’s underneath the music and the artists that inspire us. Join Grammy Award winning artist and pro... More
Episode 33: Chris Wood
Chris Wood is a musical hero. In this talk he gets deep into his experience with music and all he's learned over his long, successful career playing everything from cutting edge jazz with MMW to some of today's best roots rock with The Wood Brothers. He unpacks the challenge of staying present, in music and life in general, and speaks very articulately about what he focuses on to stay in the moment, and stay connected to the truest version of himself. This interview contains some real gold! These are common topics here on ITMB, but Chris gives us more than just his thoughts, he gives us some real tools to find that presence in our own lives, which is really what it is all about.
5/16/2023
1:23:05
Episode 32: Rachael Price
Episode 32 features an interview with the amazing Rachael Price, who is already making her mark as one of the best singers of her generation. Known mainly for her work with Lake Street Dive, she takes us inside her retro side project, Rachael and Vilray, as well as discussing LSD's rise to success and their evolving process of writing and recording, and the myriad challenges and inspiration along the way. Chris also discusses the myth of 'overnight success,' and looks at the kind of perspective and perseverance needed to find your voice and stay committed to whatever you are chasing.
5/3/2023
56:51
Episode 31: MC Taylor
Inside the Musician’s Brain is back for season 4!
In this episode, Chris talks with MC Taylor, the man behind Hiss Golden Messenger. MC is a transcendent singer/songwriter, and Hiss has been gaining major notoriety in recent years for their blend of beautiful, timeless songs with vintage rock sounds. The conversation ranges from the process behind their records, to the challenges of staying inspired and the goal/meaning of a great song. MC is a prolific artist, and is incredibly thoughtful when it comes to his own progression, as a musician and as a human. Lots of great stuff here!
Chris also breaks down the new Stringdusters release, ‘A tribute to Flatt & Scruggs.’
4/19/2023
1:07:53
Episode 30: Bryan Sutton
This week on Inside the Musician's Brain, Chris is joined by guitar master Bryan Sutton. For years, Bryan has been one of the most sought after session musicians in Nashville, appearing on albums by Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Béla Fleck and many more. Eventually he stepped out as a solo artist, putting out a number of exceptional albums under his own name. In addition to being a guitar virtuoso, Bryan is also an incredibly deep thinker when it comes to music, learning, performance mindset overcoming obstacles and realizing your full potential as an artist/human. During this conversation, he shares much of that knowledge, proving that the most talented artists are often the hardest working as well. This episode is packed with unbelievable advice for aspiring musicians!
7/6/2022
1:20:28
Episode 29: Madison Cunningham
Episode 29 of Inside the Musician's Brain features rising musical star Madison Cunningham. Madison has quickly been making a name for herself as an exceptional singer, songwriter and guitar player. She takes us through her unique introduction to music at an early age, her influences, her process, and how she dealt with the untimely shut down of 2020. Now Madison is back with a vengeance, and her second album, Revealer, is on the way this fall. She breaks down the inspiration behind this new record, as well as her experience opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden. Madison Cunningham is an important name to watch in the coming years.
