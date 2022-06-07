Episode 33: Chris Wood

Chris Wood is a musical hero. In this talk he gets deep into his experience with music and all he's learned over his long, successful career playing everything from cutting edge jazz with MMW to some of today's best roots rock with The Wood Brothers. He unpacks the challenge of staying present, in music and life in general, and speaks very articulately about what he focuses on to stay in the moment, and stay connected to the truest version of himself. This interview contains some real gold! These are common topics here on ITMB, but Chris gives us more than just his thoughts, he gives us some real tools to find that presence in our own lives, which is really what it is all about.