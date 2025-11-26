Welcome to Oh Gatekeeper with Joe Talbot. Each week Joe sits down for intimate one-to-one conversations with some of his favourite people in the world: be it artists, musicians or cultural icons, to explore their compulsion to create art. These raw and revealing discussions dig into process, purpose, and the personal truths that drive some of the most significant names in contemporary culture.
This week on the programme we will be joined by Phoebe and Selin from Lambrini Girls. Joe sits down with the guys to talk about some of their shared interests including Gilla Band, healthy touring, classical music and Chubba Chubbs. You know, all the vital food groups.
This will be the second last podcast of this Series.
Don't worry though we will be conitinuing weekly episodes on Patreon until we come back with Series 2. We will start doing some live episodes soon.
Bonus Episodes And Everything Else: www.ohgatekeeper.com
Follow us @ohgatekeeper on Instagram and TikTok
1:15:08
12: Jason Williamson
This week we have Joe interview Jason Williamson from Sleaford Mods. Arguably two of the best frontmen in music in the UK go head to head in this 60 minute chat spanning all sorts of angles and digressions. Enjoy!
1:02:38
11: Nigel Godrich
Episode Eleven is with one of the most talented record producers on Planet Earth... Nigel Godrich. Most recently Nigel worked with Idles on the production of their Tangk album in 2024.
1:02:20
10: Laurie Vincent (Soft Play)
Episode Ten is with the modern day renaissance man himself Laurie Vincent (SoftPlay). This was a beautiful and honest conversation between two good friends. Laurie touches on everything from parenting, hobbies and music to how to use a T-Bone steak as a weapon. You know, all the usual topics. This is a really lovely heartfelt conversation.
1:10:20
9: Baxter Dury
EpisodeNine is with Baxter Dury. On this weeks episode we see these two meet for the first time and instantly hit it off. Both are big fans of the others and they both have a lot to talk about. Topics ranging from gentil masculinity, artistic parents to Baxters new album, this is one you are going to enjoy.
Welcome to Oh Gatekeeper. On the show Joe Talbot sits down for intimate one-to-one conversations with some of his favourite people in the world: be it, artists, musicians or cultural icons, to explore their compulsion to create art. These raw and revealing discussions dig into process, purpose, and the personal truths that drive some of the most significant names in contemporary culture.
Series 1 features an extraordinary guest list, including: Julian Casablancas, Danny Brown, Tony Hawk, Peaches, Kenny Beats, Jehnny Beth, Josh Homme, Hak Baker, Lauren Mayberry, Baxter Dury, Laurie Vincent (Soft Play), and legendary producer Nigel Godrich.
"Oh Gatekeeper is something I wanted to do for a long time. I want to suck the knowledge out of the people I look up to and love. I wanted to do something that lit a spark and encouraged people to find purpose to go out and make themselves. Finding your creative language is a beautiful way to connect with this universe. It saved my life and it saved so many of my friends' lives." – Joe Talbot
Bonus Episodes - www.ohgatekeeper.com