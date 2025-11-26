13: Lambrini Girls

Welcome to Oh Gatekeeper with Joe Talbot. Each week Joe sits down for intimate one-to-one conversations with some of his favourite people in the world: be it artists, musicians or cultural icons, to explore their compulsion to create art. These raw and revealing discussions dig into process, purpose, and the personal truths that drive some of the most significant names in contemporary culture. This week on the programme we will be joined by Phoebe and Selin from Lambrini Girls. Joe sits down with the guys to talk about some of their shared interests including Gilla Band, healthy touring, classical music and Chubba Chubbs. You know, all the vital food groups. This will be the second last podcast of this Series. Don't worry though we will be conitinuing weekly episodes on Patreon until we come back with Series 2. We will start doing some live episodes soon. Bonus Episodes And Everything Else: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.ohgatekeeper.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow us ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@ohgatekeeper⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ on Instagram and TikTok