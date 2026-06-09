Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

in the 6 years i have been doing this podcast, this might just be my favorite episode we’ve done yet. chances are, you have never heard this man’s name, but you are about to. his name is dr. gerald murray. maybe you’ve seen him on tales from the tour bus. he’s a champion kickboxer, a karate expert, he’s written books. he has ran a successful manufactured homes business for over 50 years in muscle shoals alabama called Gerald Murray Home Center. oh, he also managed george jones for 4 years and he managed vern gosdin. he was good friends with hank williams jr and was there in muscle shoals while hank recorded family tradition and whiskey bent and hell bound. enjoy some awesome stories you won’t hear anywhere else, this week as we are pickin it out with dr. gerald murray. And if you are in the market for a new home give Gerald a call at the Gerald Murray Home Center in muscle shoals alabama.



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