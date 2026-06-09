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Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

Andrew Pope
Music
Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

    E42: Dr. Gerald Murray

    06/09/2026 | 3h 10 mins.
    in the 6 years i have been doing this podcast, this might just be my favorite episode we’ve done yet. chances are, you have never heard this man’s name, but you are about to. his name is dr. gerald murray. maybe you’ve seen him on tales from the tour bus. he’s a champion kickboxer, a karate expert, he’s written books. he has ran a successful manufactured homes business for over 50 years in muscle shoals alabama called Gerald Murray Home Center. oh, he also managed george jones for 4 years and he managed vern gosdin. he was good friends with hank williams jr and was there in muscle shoals while hank recorded family tradition and whiskey bent and hell bound. enjoy some awesome stories you won’t hear anywhere else, this week as we are pickin it out with dr. gerald murray. And if you are in the market for a new home give Gerald a call at the Gerald Murray Home Center in muscle shoals alabama. 

    SUBSCRIBE:  @AndrewPopeMusic  
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    FOLLOW Andrew Pope:
    Andrew on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theandrewpope​
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    As always, this podcast is brought to you for free. If you feel the need to do so, you can make donations, tips, and contributions to it here:
    CONTRIBUTIONS: http://paypal.me/alacobllc
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  • Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

    E41: Guich Koock

    05/29/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    he partnered with hondo crouch to buy the town of luckenbach texas, he was instrumental in creating and organizing the historical world's fair that was held there year after year, he was in steven spieldberg's first movie and he acted in a ton of other tv shows and movies. this week we are pickin it out in fredericksburg, tx with the one and only mr. guich koock.
  • Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

    E40: Wayne "Animal" Turner

    05/22/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    words can't describe what an honor it was to sit down with my favorite guitar picker to ever pick. he joined hank williams jr and the bama band in 1979 and somewhere along the bus trips he became an animal. find out how, as well as a whole lot more, in this rare conversation with the one and only, mr. wayne turner.
  • Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

    E39: Jeannie C. Riley

    05/15/2026 | 2h 27 mins.
    if you have ever wanted to sit down and spend some time with the legendary miss jeannie c. riley, don't miss this conversation. it will take you right into her living room as we talk about everything from her love for merle haggard and hank jr, to her friendship with billy ray cyrus and travis tritt, to her catapult to stardom with harper valley pta.
  • Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope

    E38: Mark Chesnutt

    05/07/2026 | 57 mins.
    on this week's episode, i sat down with one of my honky tonk heroes mr. mark chesnutt. we talked about everything from getting sober to waylon jennings to hank williams jr. don't miss this'n yall.
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About Pickin' It Out with Andrew Pope
Singer/songwriter Andrew Pope has unscripted, real conversations with friends and folks from the entertainment, music, and sports world. Be the third person in the room as you hear never before told stories from some of the world’s most well known performers as they are Pickin’ It Out with Andrew Pope! Podcast is brought to you for free. If you would like to make a contribution to keep this podcast going, send to paypal.me/alacobllc
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