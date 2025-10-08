Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicMusic 101
Music 101
Music 101

Daniel Lucas / G.Mick Smith
MusicMusic Interviews
Music 101
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 160
  • (Bonus Episode)Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Tony Saint Tone as my guest.
    About Tony Saint Tone With more than 40 years in music and over 7,000 live performances across the globe, I’ve learned that music is more than entertainment—it’s a tool for transformation. As a full-time singer-songwriter, I blend pop, rock, and country with positive affirmations and motivational storytelling, creating songs that not only move your feet but also feed your spirit. Along the way, my music has been featured on MTV, in films, and even in national commercials like Subway Restaurants. I’ve shared the stage with legends such as Foreigner, Kansas, and Blues Traveler, performed for U.S. troops in 23 countries, and played everywhere from the Obama Inaugural Ball to iconic venues like Whisky a Go Go and Buddy Guy’s Legends. But beyond the big stages, what truly fuels me is helping audiences reconnect with their own strength, positivity, and purpose. Your listeners will gain more than behind-the-scenes stories—they’ll walk away with tools for staying motivated, turning struggles into songs, and shifting their mindset toward empowerment. Whether we’re discussing resilience, creativity, or the healing power of music, I deliver high-energy, story-driven insights that resonate long after the episode concludes. If your podcast is about inspiring, energizing, or simply giving your audience a positive boost, I bring the music, stories, and strategies to make that happen.
    --------  
    26:37
  • Music 101 in its third season, featuring Memphis Groove: The City That Changed Music Forever.
    Memphis Groove: The City That Changed Music Forever is a story of rhythm, soul, and cultural revolution. From the smoky blues clubs on Beale Street to the birth of rock ’n’ roll at Sun Studio, Memphis became the melting pot where gospel, country, and rhythm and blues collided to form the soundtrack of modern America. It was here that legends like B.B. King, Elvis Presley, and Otis Redding transformed local sounds into global phenomena, shaping not only the course of popular music but also bridging racial divides during a turbulent era. Memphis wasn’t just a city of songs—it was the heartbeat of a movement, a place where music spoke louder than barriers and forever redefined the world’s cultural landscape.  
    --------  
    37:45
  • (Bonus Episode) Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Michael Richau founder and owner of Boom! Percussion Entertainment as our guest.
    Michael is the founder and owner of Boom! Percussion Entertainment, a Mesa, AZ–based ensemble recognized for its innovative, high-energy performances. His lifelong connection to drumming began at Coronado High School, where he joined the marching band, later advancing through multiple seasons in Drum Corps. With a career rooted in music education, Michael spent years mentoring students before devoting himself fully to leading Boom! Today, he continues to share his expertise and passion for percussion with audiences worldwide, creating unforgettable musical experiences.
    --------  
    30:29
  • Music 101 in its third season, featuring Famous One-Hit Wonders: Songs That Ruled the Charts Once and Never Again.
    Looking across all these decades, what patterns emerge? What do these artists have in common beyond never charting again? Famous One-Hit Wonders: Songs That Ruled the Charts Once and Never Again" shines a spotlight on those unforgettable tracks that, for a fleeting moment, captured the world’s attention and defined an era. These songs often became cultural anthems, blasting through radios, dance floors, and car stereos, embedding themselves in our memories with infectious hooks and unforgettable lyrics. Yet, just as quickly as they rose to fame, their creators faded from the spotlight, unable to replicate the magic of that singular success. These one-hit wonders serve as reminders of the unpredictable nature of fame—where a single track can immortalize an artist, even if their career never again reaches such heights.
    --------  
    33:15
  • Movie 101 Review in its Fourth season, features the counteract of our lives.
    Movie 101 Review, now in its fourth season, features The Counteract of Our Lives, a thought-provoking exploration that challenges how cinema reflects and reshapes the human condition. As your host, I guide listeners through the film’s layered themes, diving into its portrayal of resilience, conflict, and transformation. Each discussion uncovers how the narrative speaks not only to individual struggles but also to the collective experiences that define us. This season promises deep insights, compelling dialogue, and a renewed appreciation for the way movies mirror the counteracts of our own lives.
    --------  
    22:56

About Music 101

Music 101: Where every beat tells a story. Dive into the heart of music, exploring genres, artists, and the inspiration behind every note. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
MusicMusic Interviews

