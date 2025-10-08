(Bonus Episode)Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Tony Saint Tone as my guest.

About Tony Saint Tone With more than 40 years in music and over 7,000 live performances across the globe, I’ve learned that music is more than entertainment—it’s a tool for transformation. As a full-time singer-songwriter, I blend pop, rock, and country with positive affirmations and motivational storytelling, creating songs that not only move your feet but also feed your spirit. Along the way, my music has been featured on MTV, in films, and even in national commercials like Subway Restaurants. I’ve shared the stage with legends such as Foreigner, Kansas, and Blues Traveler, performed for U.S. troops in 23 countries, and played everywhere from the Obama Inaugural Ball to iconic venues like Whisky a Go Go and Buddy Guy’s Legends. But beyond the big stages, what truly fuels me is helping audiences reconnect with their own strength, positivity, and purpose. Your listeners will gain more than behind-the-scenes stories—they’ll walk away with tools for staying motivated, turning struggles into songs, and shifting their mindset toward empowerment. Whether we’re discussing resilience, creativity, or the healing power of music, I deliver high-energy, story-driven insights that resonate long after the episode concludes. If your podcast is about inspiring, energizing, or simply giving your audience a positive boost, I bring the music, stories, and strategies to make that happen.