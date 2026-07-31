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198 episodes
- Two of the biggest international pop stars of the '80s and '90s ascended into world-conquering dance divas in the '00s, but which will shall reign supreme, Madonna's "Hung Up" or Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head"? Billboard's Jason Lipshutz joins us to help get us less hung up.
Song vs. Song Patreon here! Please donate, we need you.
And as always — if you have the time and money to spare, please consider donating to any of these causes in the fight for trans rights:
Transgender Law Center
Trans Lifeline
Destination Tomorrow
Gender-Affirming Care Fundraising on GoFundMe
Also, please consider giving your local congresspeople a call in support of trans rights, with contact information you can find on 5Calls.org.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Two guys from the suburbs of NYC loved old doo-wop and '60s girl groups! Which bridge-and-tunnel legend's catchiest song is the better classic pop song, Bruce Springsteen's "Hungry Heart" or Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl"?
Song vs. Song Patreon here! Please donate, we need you.
And as always — if you have the time and money to spare, please consider donating to any of these causes in the fight for trans rights:
Transgender Law Center
Trans Lifeline
Destination Tomorrow
Gender-Affirming Care Fundraising on GoFundMe
Also, please consider giving your local congresspeople a call in support of trans rights, with contact information you can find on 5Calls.org.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Teen movies of the '90s needed a cute little twee song for teenagers to kiss to, but which was the most romantic of the two? Todd and Lina argue between "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer and "Lovefool" by the Cardigans!
Song vs. Song Patreon here! Please donate, we need you.
And as always — if you have the time and money to spare, please consider donating to any of these causes in the fight for trans rights:
Transgender Law Center
Trans Lifeline
Destination Tomorrow
Gender-Affirming Care Fundraising on GoFundMe
Also, please consider giving your local congresspeople a call in support of trans rights, with contact information you can find on 5Calls.org.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Two of the finest and most devastating kiss-off tracks of the '70s, the songs that basically created the Main Pop Girl era five decades ahead of time, but which of these is the most heartbreakingly brutal burns of the '70s, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac or "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon?
Song vs. Song Patreon here! Please donate, we need you.
And as always — if you have the time and money to spare, please consider donating to any of these causes in the fight for trans rights:
Transgender Law Center
Trans Lifeline
Destination Tomorrow
Gender-Affirming Care Fundraising on GoFundMe
Also, please consider giving your local congresspeople a call in support of trans rights, with contact information you can find on 5Calls.org.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's the pandemic and the dance floors are all closed but disco lives on! We invite Main Pod Girl's AJ Marks into the studio to help us debate which is the finest of the 2020 dance songs with the problematic optional guest rapper, Doja Cat's "Say So" (ft. Nicki Minaj) or Dua Lipa's "Levitating" (ft. DaBaby)!
Song vs. Song Patreon here! Please donate, we need you.
And as always — if you have the time and money to spare, please consider donating to any of these causes in the fight for trans rights:
Transgender Law Center
Trans Lifeline
Destination Tomorrow
Gender-Affirming Care Fundraising on GoFundMe
Also, please consider giving your local congresspeople a call in support of trans rights, with contact information you can find on 5Calls.org.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Song Vs. Song
Hosted by Todd (in the Shadows) Nathanson and Alina Morgan, Song vs. Song pits two similar songs of an era against each other with controversial outcomes.Podcast website
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