Two of the biggest international pop stars of the '80s and '90s ascended into world-conquering dance divas in the '00s, but which will shall reign supreme, Madonna's "Hung Up" or Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head"? Billboard's Jason Lipshutz joins us to help get us less hung up.



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