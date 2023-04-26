Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hosted by Todd (in the Shadows) Nathanson and Alina Morgan, Song vs. Song pits two similar songs of an era against each other with controversial outcomes.
Hosted by Todd (in the Shadows) Nathanson and Alina Morgan, Song vs. Song pits two similar songs of an era against each other with controversial outcomes. More

  • 108: "Wannabe" vs. "MMMBop"
    The '90s pop explosion begins! And it begins with complete nonsense!! The dour grungy world of the '90s was suddenly full of mmmbopadubadops and zigazigahs. But only one could be the greatest pop song of 1997 so which will it be?? "Wannabe" by The Spice Girls or "MMMBop" by Hanson?
    6/13/2023
    1:14:05
  • 107: "Anarchy in the UK" vs. "London Calling"
    Oi! It's the late '70s and we're sticking it to Buckingham Palace! Which legendary punk anthem ruffles feathers and makes monocles drop into the River Thames better, the Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the UK" or The Clash's "London Calling"?
    5/23/2023
    1:02:18
  • 106: "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" vs. "Gangsta's Paradise"
    They're two of the biggest gangsta hits of all time. But who is more of a gangsta? Is it Dr. Dre and Snoop Doggy Dogg's "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" or Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise"?
    5/10/2023
    1:13:53
  • 105: "Sledgehammer" vs. "Burning Down the House"
    It turns out the art-rockers of the '80s could make big pop songs too! What's the best new wave crossover MTV jam, Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" or Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer"?
    4/26/2023
    57:33
  • 104: "Jenny from the Block" vs. "Glamorous"
    We're keeping it real in the 2000s and we're not letting our fame and success change us. But which pop diva pulls it off better, "Jenny from the Block" by Jennifer Lopez or "Glamorous" by Fergie?
    4/12/2023
    1:01:49

Hosted by Todd (in the Shadows) Nathanson and Alina Morgan, Song vs. Song pits two similar songs of an era against each other with controversial outcomes.
