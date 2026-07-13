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Today's Top Tune

KCRW
Music
Today's Top Tune
Latest episode

252 episodes

  • Today's Top Tune

    Rahill ‘Del Dareh Pir Misheh’

    07/13/2026 | 3 mins.
    Our featured artist today is Rahill. Born in Michigan of Iranian heritage, and currently based in New York, she brings us a very cool cover of a 1973 Iranian psychedelic classic from Kourosh Yaghmaei. This modern take reflects a glimmer of hope in the lyrics. “My days are getting light from your eyes,” she sings, “as sorrow dies in the darkness”. Today's Top Tune is from Rahill on KCRW.
  • Today's Top Tune

    moonvine ‘cherry spice’

    07/10/2026 | 2 mins.
    The team behind Germany's Milky Chance have sent us their latest signings, moonvine - a brother and sister duo, Dennis and Selina, born in South Africa and raised in Germany. The duo is currently Berlin based and killing it right out of the gate with their debut single, "cherry spice", and it's Today's Top Tune.
  • Today's Top Tune

    Nina Maia ‘AMARGO’

    07/09/2026 | 3 mins.
    The young Brazilian singer / songwriter Nina Maia has already collaborated on the soundtracks for six Brazilian feature films, including a feature with KCRW favorite Liniker. But her debut solo album draws as much from Billie Eilish or Rosalía, as it does Milton Nascimento. Though rich in Brazilian heritage, Nina also channels the trip hop goodness of Portishead and Massive Attack. Today's Top Tune is AMARGO from Nina Maia on KCRW.
  • Today's Top Tune

    Lord Fascinator & Spiral Drive ‘AUTO’

    07/08/2026 | 8 mins.
    Summer is the time for road trips! Appropriately, Today's Top Tune comes from Lord Fascinator & Spiral Drive, whose joint project is a concept album designed around travel. In fact, the duo recorded the project in Mannheim, Germany, the actual birthplace of both the bicycle and the automobile. Their forthcoming album is called REISE (RISE-uh), which translates to journey in German, and they'll be dropping a track each month. The first of those tracks is Today's Top Tune and it's called "AUTO".
  • Today's Top Tune

    Ezra Collective ‘Well Organised’

    07/07/2026 | 3 mins.
    Ezra Collective are one of Britain’s most influential contemporary bands, blending jazz with Afrobeat, reggae, salsa and UK sounds to reflect their London upbringing and diverse cultural roots. Following the success of their Mercury Prize-winning album Where I’m Meant To Be and the acclaimed Dance, No One’s Watching, their new album Here Because Of Hope explores migration, identity, pain and resilience across West African, Caribbean and British musical traditions. Today's Top Tune is the latest single from the album. It's out today and it features Jamaican singer Lila Iké.
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About Today's Top Tune
A free weekday download of standout songs, including advance releases, exclusive live tracks recorded at KCRW, remixes, and an introduction to new artists on our radar.
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