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Stuck in the '80s Podcast

Steve Spears
Film HistoryMusic
Stuck in the '80s Podcast
Latest episode

624 episodes

  • Stuck in the '80s Podcast

    783: Unlikely Cover Songs of the ’80s: Eddie Money, Chaka Khan, Bette Midler & The Clash

    05/10/2026 | 40 mins.
    This week on the longest-running ’80s pop culture podcast, Steve Spears and Brad Williams return to one of their favorite recurring topics: unlikely cover songs of the 1980s.

    Did you know Eddie Money’s “I Wanna Go Back” was originally recorded by Billy Satellite? Or that Chaka Khan’s Grammy-winning “I Feel for You” began as a deep cut by Prince?

    Episode Timeline

    00:00 – Welcome back to Unlikely Cover Songs of the ’80s
    02:14 – “Wind Beneath My Wings” and its surprising origins
    10:42 – Eddie Money vs. Billy Satellite: “I Wanna Go Back”
    22:31 – Chaka Khan, Prince and “I Feel for You”
    35:48 – The Clash cover Eddy Grant’s “Police on My Back”
    46:17 – TV Party seggy
    51:42 – Arcade seggy
    56:03 – Book updates, Barnes & Noble signing and Classic Pop review
    59:50 – Closing thoughts
     

    In this episode, the guys explore the surprising origins behind some of the decade’s most beloved songs, including:

    “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler

    “I Wanna Go Back” by Eddie Money

    “I Feel for You” by Chaka Khan

    “Police on My Back” by The Clash

    Along the way, they discuss:

    Forgotten original artists

    MTV-era music videos

    Prince songwriting trivia

    Jamaican rude boy culture

    Accidental studio moments that became iconic

    And why ’80s music history is weirder than you remember

    Plus:

    Listener mail

    Arcade and TV Party seggies

    Updates on the Stuck in the ’80s book

    Upcoming Florida book signings

    And more nostalgic chaos from your favorite retro podcast

    If you love ’80s music, new wave, classic rock, MTV memories, and pop culture deep dives, this episode is for you.

    On Sale Now!

    Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade, by podcast creator Steve Spears, is finally for sale as both a paperback and ebook. Featuring more than 60 interviews from the podcast, along with insider stories and other previously unpublished insights, the book is available on most online bookstore websites including:

    Amazon

    Barnes and Noble

    Walmart

    Our Sponsors
    The 2027 lineup of The 80s Cruise has been announced. Join us Feb. 27 to March 6 onboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas along with Chaka Khan, Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, Peter Hook & the Light, Public Image Ltd., DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, Bulletboys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jom Phantom, the Plimsouls and more. Use the promo code STUCK when booking to get $250 cabin credit. For more information, go to www.the80scruise.com.

    Our podcast is listener-supported via Patreon. Members get special swag and invitations to patron-only Zoom happy hours with the podcast hosts. Find out more at our official Patreon page.

    The Stuck in the '80s podcast is hosted by creator Steve Spears and Brad Williams. Find out more about the show, celebrating its 21st year in 2026, at sit80s.com.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Stuck in the '80s Podcast

    782: Famous ’80s TV & Movie Cars: KITT, the DeLorean, General Lee & Ecto-1

    04/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week on the longest-running ’80s pop culture podcast, Steve Spears and Brad in California hit the gas for a deep dive into the most iconic TV and movie cars of the 1980s.

    Joined by Retro DJ and car expert Travis Bell, the gang explores the legendary “star cars” that became just as famous as the actors who drove them.

    From Pontiac Trans Am KITT in Knight Rider to the time-traveling DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future, this episode celebrates the vehicles that defined ’80s pop culture.

    The guys discuss:

    The General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard

    The famous Ecto-1 ambulance from Ghostbusters

    KITT from Knight Rider

    The DeLorean from Back to the Future

    Along the way, they explore:

    Behind-the-scenes filming stories

    Famous TV car replicas

    Movie license plate Easter eggs

    How Hollywood built these legendary vehicles

    And why the 1980s may have been the true golden age of star cars

    Plus:

    Listener mail

    “Spin Me Round”

    ’80s Cruise talk

    DJ stories from Travis Bell

    And more nostalgic detours from your favorite retro podcast

    If you grew up dreaming about driving KITT, hitting 88 MPH in a DeLorean, or cruising with Magnum P.I., this episode belongs in your playlist.

    Episode Timeline

    00:00 – Welcome to Star Cars of the ’80s
    03:15 – What made a car a true “star car”?
    08:42 – The General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard
    18:20 – KITT and Knight Rider
    29:05 – Back to the Future and the DeLorean time machine
    39:41 – Ghostbusters and Ecto-1
    47:10 – Ferris Bueller’s Ferrari
    53:20 – Famous movie license plates of the ’80s
    59:44 – Spin Me Round
    01:05:11 – Listener mail: bands we ignored in the ’80s
    01:16:20 – 80s Cruise and DJ talk with Travis Bell

    On Sale Now!
    Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade, by podcast creator Steve Spears, is finally for sale as both a paperback and ebook. Featuring more than 60 interviews from the podcast, along with insider stories and other previously unpublished insights, the book is available on most online bookstore websites including:

    Amazon

    Barnes and Noble

    Walmart

    Our Sponsors
    The 2027 lineup of The 80s Cruise has been announced. Join us Feb. 27 to March 6 onboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas along with Chaka Khan, Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, Peter Hook & the Light, Public Image Ltd., DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, Bulletboys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jom Phantom, the Plimsouls and more. Use the promo code STUCK when booking to get $250 cabin credit. For more information, go to www.the80scruise.com.

    Our podcast is listener-supported via Patreon. Members get special swag and invitations to patron-only Zoom happy hours with the podcast hosts. Find out more at our official Patreon page.

    The Stuck in the '80s podcast is hosted by creator Steve Spears and Brad Williams. Find out more about the show, celebrating its 21st year in 2026, at sit80s.com.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Stuck in the '80s Podcast

    781: Soccer and WWII Collide in 1981's 'Victory'

    04/20/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Soccer legend and longtime friend Alexi Lalas joins us to talk about the 1981 movie "Victory" starring Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

    On Sale Now!

    Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade, by podcast creator Steve Spears, is finally for sale as both a paperback and ebook. Featuring more than 60 interviews from the podcast, along with insider stories and other previously unpublished insights, the book is available on most online bookstore websites including:

    Amazon

    Barnes and Noble

    Walmart

    Our Sponsors
    The 2027 lineup of The 80s Cruise has been announced. Join us Feb. 27 to March 6 onboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas along with Chaka Khan, Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, Peter Hook & the Light, Public Image Ltd., DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, Bulletboys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jom Phantom, the Plimsouls and more. We will have a promo code for you soon. For more information, go to www.the80scruise.com.

    Our podcast is listener-supported via Patreon. Members get special swag and invitations to patron-only Zoom happy hours with the podcast hosts. Find out more at our official Patreon page.

    The Stuck in the '80s podcast is hosted by creator Steve Spears and Brad Williams. Find out more about the show, celebrating its 21st year in 2026, at sit80s.com.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Stuck in the '80s Podcast

    780: Meet the Rock Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Inductees

    04/14/2026 | 32 mins.
    We introduce the 2026 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We talk who got in, who got snubbed, and which choices will have us yelling at our dashboards like it’s 1987 and the DJ just skipped our favorite song.

    On Sale Now!

    Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade, by podcast creator Steve Spears, is finally for sale as both a paperback and ebook. Featuring more than 60 interviews from the podcast, along with insider stories and other previously unpublished insights, the book is available on most online bookstore websites including:

    Amazon

    Barnes and Noble

    Walmart

    Our Sponsors
    The 2027 lineup of The 80s Cruise has been announced. Join us Feb. 27 to March 6 onboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas along with Chaka Khan, Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, Peter Hook & the Light, Public Image Ltd., DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, Bulletboys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jom Phantom, the Plimsouls and more. We will have a promo code for you soon. For more information, go to www.the80scruise.com.

    Our podcast is listener-supported via Patreon. Members get special swag and invitations to patron-only Zoom happy hours with the podcast hosts. Find out more at our official Patreon page.

    The Stuck in the '80s podcast is hosted by creator Steve Spears and Brad Williams. Find out more about the show, celebrating its 21st year in 2026, at sit80s.com.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Stuck in the '80s Podcast

    779: Reliving the Kenny Loggins Interview

    04/09/2026 | 31 mins.
    Remember our amazing interview with Kenny Loggins? Here it is again from 2007. Full show with co-host Sean Daly.

    On Sale Now!

    Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade, by podcast creator Steve Spears, is finally for sale as both a paperback and ebook. Featuring more than 60 interviews from the podcast, along with insider stories and other previously unpublished insights, the book is available on most online bookstore websites including:

    Amazon

    Barnes and Noble

    Walmart

    Our Sponsors
    SIT80s fans get 10% off everything at our new sponsor Rotellaresale.com. Collectibles, action figures, novelty genres, diecast cars, and even vinyl records, Zippo lighters and comic books. Use the promo code STUCK.

    The 2027 lineup of The 80s Cruise has been announced. Join us Feb. 27 to March 6 onboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas along with Chaka Khan, Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, Peter Hook & the Light, Public Image Ltd., DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, Bulletboys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jom Phantom, the Plimsouls and more. We will have a promo code for you soon. For more information, go to www.the80scruise.com.

    Our podcast is listener-supported via Patreon. Members get special swag and invitations to patron-only Zoom happy hours with the podcast hosts. Find out more at our official Patreon page.

    The Stuck in the '80s podcast is hosted by creator Steve Spears and Brad Williams. Find out more about the show, celebrating its 21st year in 2026, at sit80s.com.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

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About Stuck in the '80s Podcast

The longest-running ’80s podcast—featuring interviews with music legends, movie stars, and MTV icons. Deep dives, debates, and Gen X nostalgia every week. Hosted by Steve Spears and Brad Williams, the show blends sharp takes with insider stories from the people who lived it. From ’80s music and movies to MTV culture and pop culture history, each episode goes deeper than nostalgia to uncover what made the decade unforgettable.
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