This week on the longest-running ’80s pop culture podcast, Steve Spears and Brad in California hit the gas for a deep dive into the most iconic TV and movie cars of the 1980s.



Joined by Retro DJ and car expert Travis Bell, the gang explores the legendary “star cars” that became just as famous as the actors who drove them.



From Pontiac Trans Am KITT in Knight Rider to the time-traveling DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future, this episode celebrates the vehicles that defined ’80s pop culture.



The guys discuss:



The General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard



The famous Ecto-1 ambulance from Ghostbusters



KITT from Knight Rider



The DeLorean from Back to the Future



Along the way, they explore:



Behind-the-scenes filming stories



Famous TV car replicas



Movie license plate Easter eggs



How Hollywood built these legendary vehicles



And why the 1980s may have been the true golden age of star cars



Plus:



Listener mail



“Spin Me Round”



’80s Cruise talk



DJ stories from Travis Bell



And more nostalgic detours from your favorite retro podcast



If you grew up dreaming about driving KITT, hitting 88 MPH in a DeLorean, or cruising with Magnum P.I., this episode belongs in your playlist.



Episode Timeline



00:00 – Welcome to Star Cars of the ’80s

03:15 – What made a car a true “star car”?

08:42 – The General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard

18:20 – KITT and Knight Rider

29:05 – Back to the Future and the DeLorean time machine

39:41 – Ghostbusters and Ecto-1

47:10 – Ferris Bueller’s Ferrari

53:20 – Famous movie license plates of the ’80s

59:44 – Spin Me Round

01:05:11 – Listener mail: bands we ignored in the ’80s

01:16:20 – 80s Cruise and DJ talk with Travis Bell



On Sale Now!

Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade, by podcast creator Steve Spears, is finally for sale as both a paperback and ebook. Featuring more than 60 interviews from the podcast, along with insider stories and other previously unpublished insights, the book is available on most online bookstore websites including:



Amazon



Barnes and Noble



Walmart



Our Sponsors

The 2027 lineup of The 80s Cruise has been announced. Join us Feb. 27 to March 6 onboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas along with Chaka Khan, Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, Peter Hook & the Light, Public Image Ltd., DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, Bulletboys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jom Phantom, the Plimsouls and more. Use the promo code STUCK when booking to get $250 cabin credit. For more information, go to www.the80scruise.com.



Our podcast is listener-supported via Patreon. Members get special swag and invitations to patron-only Zoom happy hours with the podcast hosts. Find out more at our official Patreon page.



The Stuck in the '80s podcast is hosted by creator Steve Spears and Brad Williams. Find out more about the show, celebrating its 21st year in 2026, at sit80s.com.



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