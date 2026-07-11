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Please note: Due to a technical issue during recording, there is no video version of this episode. The full episode is available in audio format only. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Welcome back to Nostalgia Check presented by BJ in the Morning.

This week, Brendan and Juan watch The Last Duel (2021) for the very first time. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck, this historical drama tells the same story from multiple perspectives before building to one of the most intense finales in recent movie history.

We break down the biggest moments of the film, discuss the performances, compare our thoughts to IMDb and Letterboxd reviews, and decide whether The Last Duel deserves more recognition than it received during its theatrical run.

We also spin the wheel to determine the next year in our series, and somehow the wheel lands on 2011 again. That means another round of 2011 movies is headed your way.

What did you think of The Last Duel? Is it one of Ridley Scott’s most underrated films, or did audiences get it right? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe for weekly movie reviews, first-time watches, nostalgia rewatches, and movie discussions from BJ in the Morning.



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