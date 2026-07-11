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BJ In The Morning

Brendan and Juan
Film HistoryFilm Reviews
BJ In The Morning
Latest episode

164 episodes

  • BJ In The Morning

    Casino (1995) - Nostalgia Check

    07/11/2026 | 58 mins.
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    This week on Nostalgia Check presented by BJ in the Morning, we’re watching Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime epic Casino for the very first time.
    Did one of the greatest gangster films ever made live up to decades of hype? We break down the biggest moments, discuss Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci’s performances, dive into IMDb and Letterboxd reviews, and decide if Casino passes the Nostalgia Check.
    At the end of the episode, we spin the wheel to decide what comes next, and it lands on 2010. That means our next watch will be The Social Network.
    If you enjoy movie discussions, first-time watches, nostalgic rewatches, and honest reviews, be sure to subscribe and let us know what movie we should cover next.
    What did you think of Casino? Is it one of Scorsese’s best films, or do you still prefer Goodfellas?
    #Casino #MartinScorsese #MovieReview #FirstTimeWatch #RobertDeNiro #JoePesci #SharonStone #CrimeMovies #FilmPodcast #MoviePodcast #NostalgiaCheck #BJInTheMorning #TheSocialNetwork
    Support the show
    Be sure to leave a rating, it really helps the show, send your favorite episodes to your friends, family or dog, and check us out on all the social media platforms!
    Instagram
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    Want to support us monthly? Tap here!
    Become a Producer of the Show! <-- Join our Patreon to help us grow, and get a weekly shoutout on the show!
  • BJ In The Morning

    Toy Story (1995) - Nostalgia Check

    07/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
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    What happens when you revisit the movie that changed animation forever?
    This week on Nostalgia Check, we’re taking a fresh look at Toy Story (1995), Pixar’s groundbreaking first feature film that introduced the world to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and a whole new era of animated movies.
    We break down the biggest story moments, discuss what still works nearly 30 years later, revisit IMDb and Letterboxd audience reviews, share behind-the-scenes facts, and decide whether Toy Story still deserves its legendary reputation.
    Does the friendship between Woody and Buzz still hit the same? Does the animation hold up? Is this still one of Pixar’s greatest films?
    At the end of the episode, we give our official Nostalgia Check verdict and score to answer the biggest question:
    Does Toy Story (1995) still pass the Nostalgia Check?
    If you enjoy movie reviews, nostalgic rewatches, movie podcasts, and conversations about classic films from the last 30 years, be sure to subscribe and let us know what movie we should revisit.
    Support the show
    Be sure to leave a rating, it really helps the show, send your favorite episodes to your friends, family or dog, and check us out on all the social media platforms!
    Instagram
    Youtube
    Want to support us monthly? Tap here!
    Become a Producer of the Show! <-- Join our Patreon to help us grow, and get a weekly shoutout on the show!
  • BJ In The Morning

    The Details (2011) - Nostalgia Check

    06/27/2026 | 43 mins.
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    It's a first-time watch of The Details (2011) starring Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Banks, Ray Liotta, Laura Linney, and Dennis Haysbert.
    Neither of us had seen this overlooked dark comedy before, so we went in completely blind. We break down the movie’s biggest moments, discuss the performances, share IMDb and Letterboxd reviews, and decide whether this strange suburban morality tale deserved more attention or was forgotten for a reason.
    Can a movie about raccoons, lies, guilt, and increasingly terrible decisions become a hidden classic? Or is it simply one of the strangest films of 2011?
    In this episode:
    First time watching The Details
    IMDb and Letterboxd audience reviews
    Plot breakdown and key moments
    Our final score
    Does The Details pass the Nostalgia Check?
    Have you seen The Details? Let us know if you think it’s an underrated hidden gem or one that should stay forgotten.
    Subscribe for weekly movie reviews, first-time watches, nostalgia revisits, and discussions covering films from every year we’ve been alive.
    #TheDetails #TobeyMaguire #MovieReview #FirstTimeWatching #ElizabethBanks #2011Movies #HiddenGem #Podcast #MoviePodcast #FilmReview
    Support the show
    Be sure to leave a rating, it really helps the show, send your favorite episodes to your friends, family or dog, and check us out on all the social media platforms!
    Instagram
    Youtube
    Want to support us monthly? Tap here!
    Become a Producer of the Show! <-- Join our Patreon to help us grow, and get a weekly shoutout on the show!
  • BJ In The Morning

    Super 8 (2011) - Nostalgia Check

    06/20/2026 | 54 mins.
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    This week on Nostalgia Check, presented by BJ in the Morning, we revisit Super 8 (2011), the sci-fi adventure directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Steven Spielberg.
    Does this love letter to classic Spielberg films still deliver fifteen years later? We break down the biggest moments, discuss the performances from Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, Kyle Chandler, and the rest of the cast, and talk about what made Super 8 stand out during the summer of 2011.
    Along the way, we dive into IMDb and Letterboxd reviews, revisit the train crash, the mystery surrounding the creature, and the emotional story at the heart of the film. Then it’s time for the ultimate question: does Super 8 pass the Nostalgia Check?
    Subscribe for weekly movie reviews, first-time watches, nostalgia rewatches, and our journey through movies from every year we’ve been alive.
    #Super8 #JJAbrams #StevenSpielberg #NostalgiaCheck #MovieReview #2011Movies #SciFiMovies #BJintheMorning
    Support the show
    Be sure to leave a rating, it really helps the show, send your favorite episodes to your friends, family or dog, and check us out on all the social media platforms!
    Instagram
    Youtube
    Want to support us monthly? Tap here!
    Become a Producer of the Show! <-- Join our Patreon to help us grow, and get a weekly shoutout on the show!
  • BJ In The Morning

    The Last Duel (2021) - Nostalgia Check

    06/13/2026 | 1h
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    Please note: Due to a technical issue during recording, there is no video version of this episode. The full episode is available in audio format only. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
    Welcome back to Nostalgia Check presented by BJ in the Morning.
    This week, Brendan and Juan watch The Last Duel (2021) for the very first time. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck, this historical drama tells the same story from multiple perspectives before building to one of the most intense finales in recent movie history.
    We break down the biggest moments of the film, discuss the performances, compare our thoughts to IMDb and Letterboxd reviews, and decide whether The Last Duel deserves more recognition than it received during its theatrical run.
    We also spin the wheel to determine the next year in our series, and somehow the wheel lands on 2011 again. That means another round of 2011 movies is headed your way.
    What did you think of The Last Duel? Is it one of Ridley Scott’s most underrated films, or did audiences get it right? Let us know in the comments.
    Subscribe for weekly movie reviews, first-time watches, nostalgia rewatches, and movie discussions from BJ in the Morning.

    #TheLastDuel #RidleyScott #MovieReview #FirstTimeWatch #NostalgiaCheck #BJintheMorning
    Support the show
    Be sure to leave a rating, it really helps the show, send your favorite episodes to your friends, family or dog, and check us out on all the social media platforms!
    Instagram
    Youtube
    Want to support us monthly? Tap here!
    Become a Producer of the Show! <-- Join our Patreon to help us grow, and get a weekly shoutout on the show!
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About BJ In The Morning
Welcome back to BJ In The Morning, your favorite dirty name podcast, where we put our nostalgia to the test. With rewatches, first time watches, we are gonna see what holds up! These two friends have been through thick and thin together for over two decades. They’ve got a wealth of hilarious stories, a deep understanding of filmmaking, and a history of movies under their belts. If you’re looking for some good laughs and engaging conversations about movies of the last 30 years, BJ In The Morning is the place to be.
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