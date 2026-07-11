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This week on Nostalgia Check, presented by BJ in the Morning, we revisit Super 8 (2011), the sci-fi adventure directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Steven Spielberg.
Does this love letter to classic Spielberg films still deliver fifteen years later? We break down the biggest moments, discuss the performances from Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, Kyle Chandler, and the rest of the cast, and talk about what made Super 8 stand out during the summer of 2011.
Along the way, we dive into IMDb and Letterboxd reviews, revisit the train crash, the mystery surrounding the creature, and the emotional story at the heart of the film. Then it’s time for the ultimate question: does Super 8 pass the Nostalgia Check?
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#Super8 #JJAbrams #StevenSpielberg #NostalgiaCheck #MovieReview #2011Movies #SciFiMovies #BJintheMorning
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