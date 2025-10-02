Listen to our extended old-school hip-hop playlist:
Today hip-hop is the world’s most popular music, but it began as a neighborhood party in the Bronx. Guided by hip-hop historian Debra Harris, with stories from Mark Ronson, Fat Joe, and Pos and Maseo of De La Soul, we trace the genre’s rise through 10 essential songs, from “Rapper’s Delight” to A Tribe Called Quest, unpacking the DJ innovations, early recordings, and party culture that shaped hip-hop’s early years.
A History of Punk Rock in 10 Songs
What does punk really mean, and why does it still matter? Jack talks with New Yorker writer Kelefa Sanneh to trace the genre’s history through 10 songs, from the Sex Pistols to Nirvana. NYC council-member and former punk guitarist Justin Brannan also joins to share insider stories from the city’s hardcore scene.
Introducing The Track Star Podcast
The Track Star Podcast is on its way. The internet’s favorite music show, now in podcast form! Follow here so you don’t miss the first episode, releasing Wednesday, September 24th!
The internet’s favorite music show, now in podcast form! Each episode explores a theme through 10 songs, taking listeners on a deep dive into a specific artist, genre, or era of music through the perspectives of musicians, historians, journalists and fans. Also available in video on YouTube! Hosted by Jack Coyne.