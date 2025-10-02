A History of Punk Rock in 10 Songs

What does punk really mean, and why does it still matter? Jack talks with New Yorker writer Kelefa Sanneh to trace the genre's history through 10 songs, from the Sex Pistols to Nirvana. NYC council-member and former punk guitarist Justin Brannan also joins to share insider stories from the city's hardcore scene.