It’s Celtic Christmas Music #79 0:06 - Irish Christmas in America "Reels - The Christmas Tree, The Ash Plant, The Morning Mist" from A Long Way From Home 2:59 - WELCOME TO THE CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC I am Marc Gunn. I am Celtic musician and podcaster. We are promoting Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. We want to bring a little magic and joy into your holiday season. Not just me, but all of the Celtic musicians we are featuring today. If you hear music you love, please support the artists. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes as well as how to support this podcast at CelticChristmasPodcast.com Next weekend is my Nerdy Wonderland Holiday Market in Avondale Estates, Georgia. The event itself is more nerdy than Celtic. But I will be out there sharing some of my Celtic Christmas songs. Go to NerdyWonderland.com for details. 4:10 - Mary-Kate Spring Lee "Carol of the Child" from Carol of the Child 7:37 - Jesse Ferguson "Jingle Bells" from A Bard of Cornwall Christmas 9:30 - Cherish the Ladies "A Dash for the Presents / Joy to the World / Parnells March" from Cherish the Ladies Ultimate Christmas Mix 14:37 - Dublin Gulch "Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo" from The Best Of A Celtic Cowboy Christmas (Double Album) 17:58 – THANKS CELTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERTS Irish Christmas in America Celtic Woman Celtic Angels Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas Christmas With the Celts CELTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERTS Cherish the Ladies The Gothard Sisters I know there are a LOT more Celtic Christmas concerts that will happen this holiday season. Drop me a line and let me know which ones you find. THANK YOU FOR SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER! Podcast advertising pays some of the hosting fees of this show. But the podcast creation is entirely funded by your generosity. Your kindness pays for our engineer, graphic design, and promotion of the podcast. It allows me to buy the music I play here. It also pays for my time creating the show. As a Patron, you get ad-free episodes and a private feed to listen to the podcast. All that for as little as $1 per month. HERE IS YOUR THREE-STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT THE PODCAST Go to our Patreon page. Decide how much you want to pledge every month, $1, $5, $10, or $25. Keep listening to Celtic Christmas Music to celebrate Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. You can become a generous Christmas Patron at patreon.com/celticchristmas . 20:01 - Cedar Dobson "Hark the Herald Angels Sing/Pat a Pan/Deck the Halls/Ding Dong Merrily on High" from A Whistle Wonderland: Christmas Melodies in a Celtic Style 23:39 - Band O'Brothers "Follow The Light" from On Christmas Day 28:08 - The McDades "The Huron Carol" from A Winter Collection 33:15 - Brad Tuck "The Christmas Cat" from Songs for Christmastime 35:47 - CLOSING 36:47 - The Gothard Sisters "Adeste Fideles" from A Celtic Christmas 40:53 - CREDITS Celtic Christmas Music was produced by Marc Gunn and our Christmas Patrons on Patreon. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to subscribe to the podcast. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Todd Wiley is the editor of the Celtic Music Magazine. Subscribe to get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free. Plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. Best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and talk with others about how you can make a positive impact on climate change. Promote Celtic culture through Christmas music at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. Nollaig Shona Daoibh! #celticchristmas #celticchristmasmusic
--------
41:38
A Winter's Dance with Anne Roos
Join us for a Winter’s Dance as we talk about Anne Roos and David Blonski’s new album A Winter’s Dance. This is Celtic Christmas Podcast #78. WELCOME TO THE CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC I am Marc Gunn. Celtic musician and podcaster. We are promoting Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. If you hear music you love, please support the artists. Visit the shownotes to find out more about the artists and subscribe to the show at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. I want to thank you our Celtic Christmas Producer: Carol Baril, as well as the 45 other supporters of this podcast on Patreon. Please make a pledge to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. 0:02 - INTRO 0:16 - ANNE ROOS INTERVIEW: WINTERS EVE AIRE 9:04 - SONG: Winters Eve Aire 13:14 - ANNE ROOS INTERVIEW: THE CUTTY WREN 18:31 - SONG: The Cutty Wren 21:07 - ANN ROOS INTERVIEW: WORTHY GENTLMEN 27:46 - SONG: Worthy Gentlmen 30:44 - CREDITS Celtic Christmas Podcast was produced by Marc Gunn, Carol Baril, and our Christmas Patrons on Patreon. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. Visit our website to subscribe to the podcast. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. You can subscribe to our Celtic Music Magazine and get 34 Celtic MP3s for Free plus, you’ll get 7 weekly news items about what’s happening with Celtic music and culture online. And best of all, you will connect with your Celtic heritage. Finally, please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Finally, remember. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and think about how you can make a positive impact on climate change. Promote Celtic culture through Christmas music at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. Nollaig Shona Daoibh! #celticchristmas #celticchristmasmusic
--------
31:25
Christmas Music for Celts Returns in 2024!
It’s Celtic Christmas Music #77. WELCOME TO CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC I am Marc Gunn. Celtic musician with my own Celtic Christmas music. And I am a podcaster. This show promotes Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. If you hear music you love, please support the artists. Visit the shownotes to find out more about them and follow the show at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. Check out Celtic Christmas Music on Facebook. CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC TODAY 0:06 - Aizle & Riognach Connolly "The Wexford Carol" from The Wexford Carol 4:40 - WELCOME 5:24 - The Gothard Sisters "Here We Come A Caroling" from A Celtic Christmas 8:37 - Liz Madden "Coventry Carol" from Christmas with Liz Madden 11:38 - A Shamrock in Kudzu "Canon In D" from Kudzu for Christmas 14:44 - Mark O'Connor "Holiday Album One Winter's Night" from Appalachian Christmas 19:26 - THANK YOU FOR SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER! This podcast relies on the generosity of people just like you. For as little as $1 per month, you can help me produce new episodes of the podcast every year. And of course, since it is a podcast, you can listen to them you are ready and in the mood. Please make a pledge to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. 20:45 - Jil Chambless, Ed Miller and Scooter Muse "Emanuel " from Nollaig Chridheil / Songs of the Christmas Season 25:18 - Plunk Murray "I Saw Three Ships" from Christmas in the Pub 28:11 - The Poor Clares "The Seven Rejoices of Mary" from The Poor Clares: Songs for Midwinter 33:19 - Iona "Morny Ny Cainle/Arrane Y Guilley Hesheree/St. Ives Fer Moh" from Silver 37:23 - CLOSING 38:14 - Moya Brennan "In The Bleak Midwinter (An Irish Christmas Album Version)" from An Irish Christmas 42:08 - CLOSING Celtic Christmas Podcast was produced by Marc Gunn. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. The show is supported by our Christmas music lovers just like yourself over on Patreon. Join others to spread Christmas Cheer! Sign up for just $1 per month. Visit our website to subscribe to the podcast. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Finally, please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Promote Celtic culture through Christmas music at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. Nollaig Shona Daoibh! #celticchristmas #celticchristmasmusic
--------
42:43
Celtic Folk Christmas with Irish & Celtic Music Podcast
It’s Celtic Christmas Music #76. Anne Roos & David Blonski, Triskele, The Chivalrous Crickets, Enda Reilly, Bart Zeal, Alisa Marie, Spoil the Dance, Cherish the Ladies, Terry McDade With The McDades, Brigid's Bounty, Ken O'Malley, Screaming Orphans, Scythian, Plunk Murray, Eileen Ivers, Brad Tuck, West of Eden WELCOME TO THE CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC I am Marc Gunn. I’m Celtic musician with Christmas music and a podcaster. We are promoting Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. Today’s show is a re - release of episode #586 of the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast (Celtic Folk Christmas). If you’re not ready for Christmas music in September, then listen to the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast. It features the best indie Celtic music online every week. Then once a year, there’s Christmas music too. I want to remind you that Celtic Christmas Music is funded by people just like you. For as little as $1 per episode, you can support new Celtic Christmas music and have it shared with thousands of Celtic and Christmas music fans around the world. Your small donation helps me a LOT to produce these episodes. You won’t even be charged for any episodes until the last one of October. So if you enjoy this podcast, it would mean a lot to me if you would become a Celtic Christmas Patron. Please make a pledge to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. Alright, without further adieu, let’s listen to the 2022 Celtic Christmas special: If you hear music you love, please support the artists. Visit the shownotes to find out more about them and follow the show at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. THIS WEEK IN CELTIC MUSIC 02:00 - Intro 01:29 - Anne Roos & David Blonski "Winter's Eve Aire" from A Winter's Dance 05:45 - WELCOME 06:42 - Triskele "Dona Nobis Pacem" from Christmas Is A Comin' 08:19 - The Chivalrous Crickets "Wexford Carol / First of Winter" from A Chivalrous Christmas 14:04 - Enda Reilly "Getting Close To Christmas" from Christmas is With Us (Tá An Nollaig Linn) 16:35 - Bart Zeal "Winter Solstace" from December Celebrations 19:31 - Alisa Marie "Ding Dong Merrily on High" from Winter Harp (by the fireside) 21:07 - FEEDBACK 24:16 - Spoil the Dance "Noel Nouvelet (Sing We Now Of Christmas)" from single 28:11 - Cherish the Ladies "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" from Christmas in Ireland 31:40 - Terry McDade With The McDades "The Angel Gabriel" from Midwinter 34:08 - Brigid's Bounty "Come Emmanuel Christmas Medley" from Celtic Christmas Medleys 38:16 - Ken O'Malley "Don Oíche ÚD I MBeithil" from Songs By a Winter's Hearth 41:13 - THANKS 42:44 - Screaming Orphans "Wishing You a Merry Christmas" from Happy Christmas, Vol. 1 46:30 - Scythian "Arthur McBride feat. Catie Parker Fedoryka" from Christmas Out at Sea 52:06 - Plunk Murray "Christmas at the Pub" from Christmas in the Pub 55:21 - Eileen Ivers "Children Go" from Scatter the Light 1:00:00 - Brad Tuck "The Lights of Port de Grave" from single 1:03:48 - CLOSING 1:05:57 - West of Eden "Next Stop Christmas (with Stefan Andersson)" from Next Stop Christmas Celtic Christmas Music was produced by Marc Gunn. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. The show is supported by Christmas music lovers just like yourself over on Patreon. Join others to spread Christmas Cheer! Sign up for just $1 per episode. Visit our website to subscribe to the podcast. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Finally, please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Promote Celtic culture through Christmas music at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. Nollaig Shona Daoibh! #celticchristmas #celticchristmasmusic
--------
1:09:35
Happy Celtic Christmas with Irish & Celtic Music Podcast
It’s Celtic Christmas Music #75. WELCOME TO THE CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC I am Marc Gunn. I’m Celtic musician with Christmas music and a podcaster. We are promoting Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. Today’s show is a re - release of episode #537 of the Irish & Celtic Music Podcast (Happy Celtic Christmas 2021). That is one of the other podcasts I host. It features Irish and Celtic music from around the world. It’s a fantastic show. Definitely go check out that episode and subscribe to that podcast if you love Celtic music. Every year, I produce a Celtic Christmas episode over there. I usually release those episodes on this feed, but I didn’t do that over the last few years. This year, I was struck with the idea that I could slowly release episodes to build over to the regular season of the show. That’s what we’re doing. I have a new season in the planning stages. But that means I need to find Patrons to financially make new episodes of this podcast happen! For as little as $1 per episode, you can support new Celtic Christmas music and have it shared with thousands of Celtic and Christmas music fans around the world. It doesn’t cost you much to spread Celtic Christmas cheer. But your small donation helps me a LOT to produce these episodes. The first three episodes of the year are all re - podcasts. I will not charge patrons for those episodes. So it won’t cost you a dime. BUT if you enjoy the shows, it would mean a lot to me if you would become a Celtic Christmas Patron. Please make a pledge to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. Alright, without further adieu, let’s listen to the 2021 Celtic Christmas special: If you hear music you love, please support the artists. Visit the shownotes to find out more about them and follow the show at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. 1:57 - Adam Young "Winter Sets In" from Yearbook 6:26 - WELCOME 7:21 - Terry McDade With The McDades "Jezebel Carol" from Midwinter 9:57 - Atlys "A Celtic First Noel" from A Celtic First Noel 12:15 - The Fire "The Cherry - Tree Carol" from The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas 16:09 - Gaelynn Lea "Angels We Have Heard on High" from Deepest Darkness, Brightest Dawn 19:46 - Steel City Rovers "Christmas Eve Reverie" from Grand Misadventures 23:48 - FEEDBACK 26:21 - Brother Sea "ROYAL PARADE" from Single 30:10 - Sharon Shannon "Christmas Time Again!" from Christmas Time Again! 33:29 - de Ceadaoin "A Jig for Christmas/Merry Christmas" from Single 37:00 - Triskele "Cead Mile Failte" from Christmas Is A Comin' 39:27 - Abbots Cross "Si Bheag, Si Mhor / The First Noel" from Christmas Visions 43:50 - THANKS 46:18 - Steel Clover "Snowflakes" from Season of Love 48:22 - Reilly "We Three Kings Of Orient Are" from Kick Ass Celtic Christmas 53:07 - Marc Gunn "Yuletide" from Single 55:34 - Stephanie Claussen "Shepherds, Shake Off Your Drowsy Slumber" from Light so Brilliant: Carols and Tunes for Christmas 58:57 - Screaming Orphans "Miss Fogarty's Christmas Cake" from Happy Christmas, Vol. 1 1:02:47 - We Banjo 3 "Joy to the World" from A Winter Wonderful 1:05:34 - CLOSING 1:07:33 - Runa "The Snows they melt the Soonest / Wondrous Love" from The Tide of Winter 1:11:43 - CLOSING Celtic Christmas Music was produced by Marc Gunn. The show was edited by Mitchell Petersen with Graphics by Miranda Nelson Designs. The show is supported by Christmas music lovers just like yourself over on Patreon. Join others to spread Christmas Cheer! Sign up for just $1 per episode. Visit our website to subscribe to the podcast. You’ll find links to all of the artists played in this episode. Finally, please tell one friend about this podcast. Word of mouth is the absolute best way to support any creative endeavor. Promote Celtic culture through Christmas music at CelticChristmasPodcast.com. Nollaig Shona Daoibh! #celticchristmas #celticchristmasmusic
If you love Christmas and Celtic music, you should be subscribed to this podcast. It is absolutely free to subscribe. It features over 30 hours of great Celtic Christmas music from all the top Celtic podcasts online.
Every few days from the beginning of December until Christmas, the Celtic Christmas Podcast shares with you the Christmas music and entertainment from various Celtic podcasts online. This podcast features a wealth of Celtic Christmas craic for your holiday pleasure.