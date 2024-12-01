Irish Christmas in America

It's Celtic Christmas Music #79 0:06 - Irish Christmas in America "Reels - The Christmas Tree, The Ash Plant, The Morning Mist" from A Long Way From Home 2:59 - WELCOME TO THE CELTIC CHRISTMAS MUSIC I am Marc Gunn. I am Celtic musician and podcaster. We are promoting Celtic culture through Christmas cheer. We want to bring a little magic and joy into your holiday season. Not just me, but all of the Celtic musicians we are featuring today. If you hear music you love, please support the artists. You can find a link to all of the artists in the shownotes as well as how to support this podcast at CelticChristmasPodcast.com Next weekend is my Nerdy Wonderland Holiday Market in Avondale Estates, Georgia. The event itself is more nerdy than Celtic. But I will be out there sharing some of my Celtic Christmas songs. Go to NerdyWonderland.com for details. 4:10 - Mary-Kate Spring Lee "Carol of the Child" from Carol of the Child 7:37 - Jesse Ferguson "Jingle Bells" from A Bard of Cornwall Christmas 9:30 - Cherish the Ladies "A Dash for the Presents / Joy to the World / Parnells March" from Cherish the Ladies Ultimate Christmas Mix 14:37 - Dublin Gulch "Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo" from The Best Of A Celtic Cowboy Christmas (Double Album) 17:58 – CELTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERTS Irish Christmas in America Celtic Woman Celtic Angels Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas Christmas With the Celts Cherish the Ladies The Gothard Sisters 20:01 - Cedar Dobson "Hark the Herald Angels Sing/Pat a Pan/Deck the Halls/Ding Dong Merrily on High" from A Whistle Wonderland: Christmas Melodies in a Celtic Style 23:39 - Band O'Brothers "Follow The Light" from On Christmas Day 28:08 - The McDades "The Huron Carol" from A Winter Collection 33:15 - Brad Tuck "The Christmas Cat" from Songs for Christmastime 36:47 - The Gothard Sisters "Adeste Fideles" from A Celtic Christmas