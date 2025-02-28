Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicThe Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast
Listen to The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast in the App
Listen to The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast

Podcast The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast
Keith Billik
The world's top podcast for banjo players, fans, and enthusiasts! Hosted by Keith Billik; listen to interviews with professional players, playing tips, and equi...
MusicArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 166
  • #155 - Bob Carlin
    www.patreon.com/banjopodcast   Bob Carlin is among the world's top innovators and prolific performers of clawhammer banjo, and is best known for his solo recordings, collaborations with artists such as Bruce Molsky, Cheick Hamala Diabate, John Hartford, Erynn Marshall, and as a longtime member of the legendary Hartford String Band. He also enriches the banjo world through his substantial work as an author, folklorist, and instructor.   Sponsored by Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Sullivan Banjos, and Bluegrass Country Radio   Photo by Mac Carbonell   Bob on the web: http://www.bobcarlinmusic.com/   Contact the show: [email protected]  
    --------  
    1:28:54
  • #154 - Tim Ellis
    www.patreon.com/banjopodcast   This episode features Tim Ellis, a wonderful bluegrass banjoist best known for his years performing & recording with Jim & Jesse and the Virginia Boys. He has also worked as a sideman for various other professional groups and recording sessions, and released an album under his own name titled "Banjo Serenade."   Sponsored by Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Bluegrass Country Radio, and Sullivan Banjos.   Contact the show: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:06:59
  • #153 - ToneDexter WaveMap Shootout!
    www.patreon.com/banjopodcast Today we have a follow-up episode to #152, which featured the engineers behind the innovative ToneDexter product, by Audio Sprockets. In this one, host Keith Billik demonstrates what ToneDexter can do, by programming wavemaps using every combination of 3 different banjo pickups (by K&K, Schatten, and EMG) and 5 different microphones (by Rode, Behringer, Shure, Audio Technica, and Mesanovic). Sponsored by Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Sullivan Banjos, and Bluegrass Country Radio Episode Time Codes: Intro & explanation of WaveMap Shootout - 03:40   Microphone Base Samples (Not using ToneDexter): Rode NT5 (Small diaphragm condenser) - 12:27 Behringer ECM8000 (Omnidirectional measurement microphone) - 17:27 Shure SM57 (Dynamic cardioid) - 22:29 Audio Technica AT4047(Large diaphragm Condenser) - 27:05 Mesanovic Model 2 (Figure 8 ribbon) - 31:46   Pickup Base Samples (Not using ToneDexter): K&K Banjo Twin - 40:38 Schatten BJ-02 - 47:13 EMG ACB Barrel - 53:47   Wavemap Samples   K&K Pickup wavemaps: Rode NT5 - 42:18 Behringer ECM8000 - 43:18 Shure SM57 - 44:16 Audio Technica AT4047 - 45:14 Mesanovic Model 2 - 46:14   Schatten Pickup WaveMaps: Rode NT5 - 48:26 Behringer ECM8000 - 49:29 Shure SM57 - 50:32 Audio Technica AT4047 - 51:38 Mesanovic Model 2 - 52:42   EMG ACB Barrel Pickup WaveMaps: Rode NT5 - 55:02 Behringer ECM8000 - 56:08 Shure SM57 - 57:16 Audio Technica AT4047 - 58:22 Mesanovic Model 2 - 59:30   Conclusion + Keith’s Reaction - 1:00:36   Contact the show: [email protected]  
    --------  
    1:07:59
  • BONUS - Fireside Chat w/ Bob Black: Stories of Bill Monroe
    www.patreon.com/banjopodcast This Bonus episode is a recording of a "Fireside Chat" session from the 2024 Great Lakes Music Camp, featuring legendary banjoist (and Bluegrass Boy) Bob Black! Bob shares his stories and experiences of his time playing and working for Bill Monroe in the mid-1970's.   Contact the show: [email protected] Bob Black on the web: www.banjoy.com  
    --------  
    55:21
  • #152 - ToneDexter! Feat. James May & Josh Bennett
    www.patreon.com/banjopodcast   This episode will tell you everything you want to know about ToneDexter, an innovative product from Audio Sprockets for live acoustic musicians that gives you the tone of a microphone, with the simplicity of using a pickup! Here to discuss that, as well as ToneDexter's many other features, are James May and Josh Bennett, the engineers and developers behind the product. Stay tuned for part 2 of the ToneDexter episode, which will feature audio clips using various pickup & microphone combinations using the ToneDexter's wavemap technology!   Sponsored by Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Sullivan Banjos, and Bluegrass Country Radio   Tonedexter on the web: www.tonedexter.com Josh Bennett website: https://joshbennett.com.au/   Contact the show: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:26:19

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast

The world's top podcast for banjo players, fans, and enthusiasts! Hosted by Keith Billik; listen to interviews with professional players, playing tips, and equipment discussions. Contact the show at [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast, DISGRACELAND and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/2/2025 - 11:50:16 PM