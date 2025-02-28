The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast

www.patreon.com/banjopodcast Today we have a follow-up episode to #152, which featured the engineers behind the innovative ToneDexter product, by Audio Sprockets. In this one, host Keith Billik demonstrates what ToneDexter can do, by programming wavemaps using every combination of 3 different banjo pickups (by K&K, Schatten, and EMG) and 5 different microphones (by Rode, Behringer, Shure, Audio Technica, and Mesanovic). Sponsored by Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Sullivan Banjos, and Bluegrass Country Radio Episode Time Codes: Intro & explanation of WaveMap Shootout - 03:40 Microphone Base Samples (Not using ToneDexter): Rode NT5 (Small diaphragm condenser) - 12:27 Behringer ECM8000 (Omnidirectional measurement microphone) - 17:27 Shure SM57 (Dynamic cardioid) - 22:29 Audio Technica AT4047(Large diaphragm Condenser) - 27:05 Mesanovic Model 2 (Figure 8 ribbon) - 31:46 Pickup Base Samples (Not using ToneDexter): K&K Banjo Twin - 40:38 Schatten BJ-02 - 47:13 EMG ACB Barrel - 53:47 Wavemap Samples K&K Pickup wavemaps: Rode NT5 - 42:18 Behringer ECM8000 - 43:18 Shure SM57 - 44:16 Audio Technica AT4047 - 45:14 Mesanovic Model 2 - 46:14 Schatten Pickup WaveMaps: Rode NT5 - 48:26 Behringer ECM8000 - 49:29 Shure SM57 - 50:32 Audio Technica AT4047 - 51:38 Mesanovic Model 2 - 52:42 EMG ACB Barrel Pickup WaveMaps: Rode NT5 - 55:02 Behringer ECM8000 - 56:08 Shure SM57 - 57:16 Audio Technica AT4047 - 58:22 Mesanovic Model 2 - 59:30 Conclusion + Keith’s Reaction - 1:00:36 Contact the show: [email protected]