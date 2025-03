The Picky Fingers Banjo Podcast

#152 - ToneDexter! Feat. James May & Josh Bennett

www.patreon.com/banjopodcast This episode will tell you everything you want to know about ToneDexter, an innovative product from Audio Sprockets for live acoustic musicians that gives you the tone of a microphone, with the simplicity of using a pickup! Here to discuss that, as well as ToneDexter's many other features, are James May and Josh Bennett, the engineers and developers behind the product. Stay tuned for part 2 of the ToneDexter episode, which will feature audio clips using various pickup & microphone combinations using the ToneDexter's wavemap technology! Sponsored by Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Sullivan Banjos, and Bluegrass Country Radio Tonedexter on the web: www.tonedexter.com Josh Bennett website: https://joshbennett.com.au/ Contact the show: [email protected]