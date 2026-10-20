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- Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home on Oct 12, and reporting says the investigation centers on her 2000 naturalization. No one has been charged. This episode steps back from the headlines to answer the bigger question: can the U.S. government take away a person’s citizenship, and what does it have to prove?
We cover what is confirmed, what is only alleged, how denaturalization works in plain English (including the Supreme Court cases Fedorenko, Maslenjak and Afroyim), and then the strongest case for the government and for the critics, with equal rigor.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Cold open: the question behind the raid
1:58 What we actually know (confirmed vs. alleged)
6:35 How denaturalization actually works
11:20 The two strongest cases
16:30 Close: the standard that applies to everyone
This is a developing story. Everything about the investigation is reported as alleged or according to named sources. No charges or civil case have been filed as of recording. Sources are linked below.
SOURCES
CNN exclusive: Judge limited DOJ access to Omar’s records (Oct 14, 2026), read via KVIA syndication: https://kvia.com/politics/cnn-us-politics/2026/10/14/exclusive-judge-limited-justice-department-access-to-rep-ilhan-omars-records-in-sprawling-immigration-fraud-probe/
TIME: Can Trump Strip Ilhan Omar of Her Citizenship? How the Process Works (Oct 14, 2026): https://time.com/article/2026/10/14/ilhan-omar-citizenship-investigation-denaturalization-DOJ/
Reason: DHS searched Ilhan Omar’s home (Oct 12, 2026): https://reason.com/2026/10/12/dhs-searched-ilhan-omars-home-as-part-of-immigration-fraud-investigation/
AP via PBS NewsHour: Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home (Oct 12, 2026): https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/ap-report-federal-agents-search-rep-ilhan-omars-home-as-part-of-a-criminal-investigation
Fox News: Could Trump revoke Omar’s citizenship? (immigration attorney Michael Wildes): https://www.foxnews.com/politics/could-trump-revoke-ilhan-omars-citizenship-alleged-brother-marriage-ex-federal-prosecutor-breaks-down
Western Journal: Jonathan Turley on denaturalization: https://www.westernjournal.com/legal-expert-jonathan-turley-says-ilhan-omar-line-denaturalization-immigration-laws-clear/
Political Wire: “Ilhan Omar Probe Aims to Revoke Her Citizenship” (summarizing WSJ, Oct 14): https://politicalwire.com/2026/10/14/ilhan-omar-probe-aims-to-revoke-her-citizenship/
Maslenjak v. United States, 582 U.S. ___ (2017), Cornell LII: https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/16-309
Fedorenko v. United States, 449 U.S. 490 (1981), Cornell LII: https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/449/490
Afroyim v. Rusk (1967), EBSCO Research Starters: https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/law/afroyim-v-rusk
Peter Spiro testimony, Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution (June 3, 2026): https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/2026-06-03_testimony_spiropdf
National Law Review: DOJ Civil Division denaturalization memo (June 2025): https://www.natlawreview.com/article/doj-civil-division-prioritizes-denaturalization-new-enforcement-memo
Behind the Story goes past the headline with balanced, plain-language explainers on law and civic affairs. Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.
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- What if you never filed a tax return again — no April 15th, no IRS — and a single 1% tax funded the entire government? In this episode of Behind the Story, Jelani Gonzalez sits down with Gary Barnes, a retired tradesman turned author of Fixing America’s Broken Government, for a wide-ranging conversation about the idea he calls the “receiving tax.”
Gary spent 45 years as a wallpapering artisan in southwest Connecticut, raising six children while wrestling with a tax code he describes as 12,000 pages of complexity. After the 2008 housing crash and years of watching his own kids struggle to reach the American dream, he set out to design a different way to fund government — one that taxes the movement of money beneath the economy rather than the people producing it.
In this conversation, Gary explains how a 1% charge on money changing ownership could, in his telling, replace income, payroll, corporate, capital gains, and inheritance taxes; why he wants to abolish the IRS and route everything through the Treasury; his “nine pillars” model for what government funds and what gets spun off; and his proposals on retirees, property taxes, campaign finance, immigration, and education. Jelani pushes back throughout — on double taxation, on the economists who say the numbers won’t add up, and on the real people whose jobs the plan would eliminate.
Whether you agree with Gary or not, it’s a thought-provoking look at taxation, government, and the question of who really holds the power. Gary’s ideas are his own, offered here for discussion, not as financial or policy advice.
Learn more about Gary’s work:
Book & grassroots community: https://fixyourgov.com
Fixing America’s Broken Government is available in paperback and ebook on Amazon.
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Disclaimer: The views expressed by the guest are their own. This conversation is for informational purposes and is not financial, tax, or legal advice.
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- Reid Robinson was a hardworking IT infrastructure architect and father of two in Calgary when an icy-road car crash changed everything. What followed was more than a dozen surgeries, years of crutches, and a recovery that tested his patience, his body, and his determination to stay present for his family.
In this conversation, Reid takes us behind the story of how he went from hospital bed to inventor. Frustrated by how hard crutches were to live with, he sketched an idea for a "crutch for your leg," searched the patent databases, and spent three weeks in his garage welding the first prototype himself. The first time he walked across the road to kick a soccer ball with his kids, he knew it was worth pursuing. That prototype became the X Leg.
We talk about:
The day of the crash and the moment he chose to cut the boot instead of losing the foot
What life really looked like between surgeries
The 16-hour surgery that finally got his leg to heal
How the X Leg works, who it can help, and when crutches are still the better choice
The road from prototype to Health Canada and FDA registration, ongoing medical studies, and his goal of making it more affordable
How the experience reshaped his approach to health, fitness, and longevity
It's a story about resilience, problem-solving, and the idea that we're tougher than we think.
Learn more about the X Leg at xleg.ca.
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- What does it take to change a habit that has outlasted every attempt to break it? Connie Kwan, author of Story Habits, says the answer starts with the story you tell yourself about who you are, not with more willpower.
Connie grew up between Hong Kong and Canada, trained as a computer engineer, and spent much of her career in product. Then she joined a smoking cessation company and, in her words, got a front-row seat to how habit change works. She shares what she saw: two simple self-reported numbers, motivation and confidence, predicted who would quit better than how long or how much someone had smoked.
In this conversation:
• Why the word "habit" originally meant a monk's robe, and what that says about identity
• Clement, a longtime smoker whose father died of lung cancer, and the new story that changed his quit
• The "manipulation fries" reframe that helped an exit founder stop reaching for fries
• Why smokers who eventually quit often needed about seven serious attempts
• Connie's own years-long struggle with late-night binge-watching, and the replacement habit that finally worked
• Why the people closest to you may quietly resist your change, and how to find your champions
• How AI is reshaping product roles, and what it means to be a builder
Timestamps:
00:00 The story you were handed about who you'd become
02:12 From engineer to product leader at a quit-smoking company
05:57 Who actually smokes, and what it taught Connie about people
09:50 Motivation and confidence: the two numbers that predicted success
13:29 Clement, and the new story that helped him quit
15:49 The "manipulation fries" reframe
20:48 Why discipline and willpower miss the point
21:05 The monk's habit: where the word comes from
23:42 The magic number seven
25:38 Four a.m. binge-watching and the replacement habit that worked
34:17 Amplify Her and The Dim Sum Club
36:15 "I'm not a writer" and the writing hat
39:27 When the people around you want you to stay the same
46:30 Will AI replace product managers?
50:14 Connie's hope for readers of Story Habits
About Connie Kwan:
Connie Kwan is the author of Story Habits, arriving in November 2026, and is building a companion app, the Story Habits Coach. She is a former product leader at a smoking cessation company and co-founder of Amplify Her and The Dim Sum Club.
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Behind the Story is a video podcast hosted by Jelani Gonzalez. Every story has a deeper story.
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- The word "DEI" has been demonized — but what does it actually mean? In this episode of Behind the Story, Jelani Gonzalez sits down with Celeste Warren, former Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Merck, decades-long HR leader, author, and founder of CRW Diversity, for the clear-eyed conversation the topic has been missing.
Celeste grew up in a small steel-mill town in Western Pennsylvania, the daughter of the first Black teacher and principal in her part of the state. That front-row seat shaped a career spent making the business case for equity at the highest levels of corporate leadership.
Together, Jelani and Celeste unpack what most people — and even many executives — get wrong about equity. Celeste explains why "diverse" and "qualified" are not mutually exclusive, breaks down her "acts of equity" framework and the now-famous rocks-and-fence illustration, and shares the "five whys" method she uses to surface unconscious bias in real hiring conversations. They also dig into the history behind today's backlash, why equity ultimately benefits everyone regardless of identity, and the difference between DEI and nepotism.
As Celeste puts it, doing this work isn't a program with a start and end date — it's leadership 101, management 101, and business 101.
Connect with Celeste Warren:
Website: https://www.crwdiversity.com
Her book on equity is available on Amazon.
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About Behind The Story Show
Welcome to Behind The Story Show, a long-form interview podcast hosted by Jelani Gonzalez that goes beyond the headlines to uncover the real journeys behind extraordinary people and powerful ideas.Each week, Jelani sits down with entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, creators, leaders, and change-makers to explore the defining moments, hard-earned lessons, personal challenges, and bold decisions that shaped their path. From business and creativity to leadership, culture, innovation, and reinvention, Behind The Story brings you candid conversations that reveal not just what people achieved, but what it took to get there.If you are building something, chasing a vision, navigating change, or looking for stories that educate, inspire, and challenge the way you think, this show is for you.Join us as we go behind the success, behind the struggle, and Behind The Story.Podcast website
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