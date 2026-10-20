What does it take to change a habit that has outlasted every attempt to break it? Connie Kwan, author of Story Habits, says the answer starts with the story you tell yourself about who you are, not with more willpower.



Connie grew up between Hong Kong and Canada, trained as a computer engineer, and spent much of her career in product. Then she joined a smoking cessation company and, in her words, got a front-row seat to how habit change works. She shares what she saw: two simple self-reported numbers, motivation and confidence, predicted who would quit better than how long or how much someone had smoked.



In this conversation:

• Why the word "habit" originally meant a monk's robe, and what that says about identity

• Clement, a longtime smoker whose father died of lung cancer, and the new story that changed his quit

• The "manipulation fries" reframe that helped an exit founder stop reaching for fries

• Why smokers who eventually quit often needed about seven serious attempts

• Connie's own years-long struggle with late-night binge-watching, and the replacement habit that finally worked

• Why the people closest to you may quietly resist your change, and how to find your champions

• How AI is reshaping product roles, and what it means to be a builder



Timestamps:

00:00 The story you were handed about who you'd become

02:12 From engineer to product leader at a quit-smoking company

05:57 Who actually smokes, and what it taught Connie about people

09:50 Motivation and confidence: the two numbers that predicted success

13:29 Clement, and the new story that helped him quit

15:49 The "manipulation fries" reframe

20:48 Why discipline and willpower miss the point

21:05 The monk's habit: where the word comes from

23:42 The magic number seven

25:38 Four a.m. binge-watching and the replacement habit that worked

34:17 Amplify Her and The Dim Sum Club

36:15 "I'm not a writer" and the writing hat

39:27 When the people around you want you to stay the same

46:30 Will AI replace product managers?

50:14 Connie's hope for readers of Story Habits



About Connie Kwan:

Connie Kwan is the author of Story Habits, arriving in November 2026, and is building a companion app, the Story Habits Coach. She is a former product leader at a smoking cessation company and co-founder of Amplify Her and The Dim Sum Club.



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Behind the Story is a video podcast hosted by Jelani Gonzalez. Every story has a deeper story.



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