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673 episodes
Darren Prince Discusses Overcoming Addiction And The Power Of Utilizing Celebrities To Build Our Businesses10/16/2026 | 55 mins.Darren Prince was this week’s guest on Success Profiles Radio. He is the international bestselling author of his memoir Aiming High, and is a prominent sports/celebrity agent and global advocate for addiction/ mental health and recovery. Through his agency, Prince Marketing Group, he represents icons such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Jerry West, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Charlie Sheen, Tom Brady, and many more.
We discussed how he started working with celebrities, the hardest part about living with addiction, the process of promoting his book, and how to develop relationships with high-level people.
In addition, we talked about various ways to utilize celebrities in our businesses, finding alignment with the right celebrities, the budget required to work with them, what it takes to be a celebrity agent.
Finally, we discussed his Aiming High Foundation that assists people in breaking free from addiction, how to know what to say yes and no to, and much more.
You can listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Audible, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and at https://toginet.com/shows/successprofilesradio/
Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.
Learn more about Darren’s work at www.princemarketinggroup.com
Josh Fairbairn Discusses Helping 1100+ Founders Build Their Product From Zero To Mass Production With A Vetted Network Of 200+ Factories Worldwide10/15/2026 | 54 mins.Josh Fairbairn was this week’s guest on Success Profiles Radio. He is the founder and CEO of Morpho, a product design and contract manufacturing company headquartered in Hong Kong with operations across mainland China. He has helped over 1100 hardware founders from napkin sketch to mass production and has helped founders raise over $100 million, launched over 2000 products globally, and operates through a network of over 200 vetted factories across six continents.
We discussed common pitfalls that early founders experience, what investors want to see before they give a company money, how he vets factories that he wants to manufacture with, and his Component Control Method (CCM) that he uses to minimize IP risks.
In addition, we talked about why no single factory should have the entire recipe for your manufacturing process, what Dr Dre Beats got wrong in the manufacturing process that Apple got right, and underestimating the complexity of scaling.
Finally, we discussed his best advice for early founders, how he decides who he wants to work with, and much more.
You can listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Audible, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and at https://toginet.com/shows/successprofilesradio/
Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.
Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.
Learn more about Josh’s work at www.morphomfg.com
Davide Di Giorgio Discusses His Book, Good Enough, And Building Teams That Perform At A High Level When No One Is Watching10/06/2026 | 54 mins.Davide Di Giorgio was this week’s guest on Success Profiles Radio. He is an international keynote speaker, operations and leadership advisor, and #1 Amazon bestselling author in eight countries. His new book is called Good Enough, which asks the question, "What makes a team perform when no one is watching?” More recently, he spent 1200 days building the field systems behind a billion-dollar brand’s rapid scale, and across his career the systems he has built underpin more than $100 million in sales.
We discussed why some people go above and beyond and others don’t, building celebration-based teams, building a team that doesn’t require your presence to perform at a high level, and how adversity reveals a lot about your team.
In addition, we talked about gap mastery, identifying people on your team who have untapped talent and don’t speak up, and the concept of “cut, don’t boost".
Finally, we discussed the difference between coaching and training, helping team members claim ownership over their results, and much more.
You can listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Audible, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and at https://toginet.com/shows/successprofilesradio/
Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.
Learn more about Davide’s work at https://davidedigiorgio.com/success
Craig Richard Discusses Surviving A Devastating Rock Climbing Fall, Becoming A National Finalist On American Ninja Warrior, And Being An International Touring Musician09/29/2026 | 57 mins.Craig Richard was this week’s guest on Success Profiles Radio. He had a devasting rock-climbing accident in which he shattered his leg. This led to a feature on The Travel Channel’s show, Got Home Alive. A year later he summited the 3000 foot El Capitan summit, widely considered one of the most difficult climbs in the world. He then became a national finalist on American Ninja Warrior, a professional speaker, and musician.
We discussed how he got on American Ninja Warrior, how rock-climbing helping him, and some behind the scenes stories.
In addition, we talked about a framework to overcome difficult challenges, finding a path that sets your soul on fire, and the value of gratitude.
Finally, we discussed his music career and how he got to play on stage with Kenny G, getting testimonials from him, Kenny Loggins, and Liza Minelli, and his speaking career where he inspires audiences with his incredible stories and passion.
You can listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Audible, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and at https://toginet.com/shows/successprofilesradio/
Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.
Learn more about Craig’s work at www.craigrichard.com
Christopher Diaz Discusses Autism Awareness For The First Responder Community And How To Develop Great Negotiating Skills09/22/2026 | 55 mins.Christopher Diaz was this week’s guest on Success Profiles Radio. He is a retired DEA Special Agent, keynote speaker, and founder of Alpha Innovative Solutions (AIS), a training and consulting company dedicated to autism awareness for first responders, law enforcement mentorship, and professional development.
We discussed the challenges that go with parenting a nonverbal autistic child, training first responders on autism awareness, and recognizing the signs when identifying autism with someone they are trying to rescue.
In addition, we talked about protecting autistic children from stranger danger and the value of gratitude.
Finally, we discussed how negotiation skills have been a big part of his career, what makes a great negotiator, how being observant can work in your favor during life and death situations, the importance of asking great questions, and how to break someone’s pattern when they are being unreasonable.
You can listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Audible, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and at https://toginet.com/shows/successprofilesradio/
Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.
Learn more about Christopher’s work at www.ais101.com
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About Success Profiles Radio
If you have ever wondered if there is more to life than you are currently living, then Success Profiles Radio is the program for you. Each week, we will explore different aspects of success and how to apply them to your life. Guests will come from many different backgrounds, including expertise in leadership, business, relationships, careers, networking, health, overcoming adversity, and much more!Podcast website
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