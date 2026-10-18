Josh Fairbairn was this week’s guest on Success Profiles Radio. He is the founder and CEO of Morpho, a product design and contract manufacturing company headquartered in Hong Kong with operations across mainland China. He has helped over 1100 hardware founders from napkin sketch to mass production and has helped founders raise over $100 million, launched over 2000 products globally, and operates through a network of over 200 vetted factories across six continents.



We discussed common pitfalls that early founders experience, what investors want to see before they give a company money, how he vets factories that he wants to manufacture with, and his Component Control Method (CCM) that he uses to minimize IP risks.



In addition, we talked about why no single factory should have the entire recipe for your manufacturing process, what Dr Dre Beats got wrong in the manufacturing process that Apple got right, and underestimating the complexity of scaling.



Finally, we discussed his best advice for early founders, how he decides who he wants to work with, and much more.



You can listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Audible, Amazon, iHeart Radio, and at https://toginet.com/shows/successprofilesradio/



Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.





Please leave a 5-star review on iTunes and 5 stars on Spotify.



Learn more about Josh’s work at www.morphomfg.com