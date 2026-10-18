Are annuities a reliable financial tool to protect and guarantee your retirement income, or are they high-fee financial traps designed to lock up your wealth?



In this episode of Optura Wealth Radio, host Roland and co-host Sarah pull back the curtain on one of the most polarizing topics in personal finance: annuities. Roland breaks down the four primary types of annuities—fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked (RILA), and variable, explaining how features like "zero is your hero" offer principal safety while highlighting crucial trade-offs. The episode examines the seven biggest mistakes buyers make, ranging from buying without independent third-party verification to paying for unnecessary contract riders, falling for best-case sales illustrations, and ignoring renewal rate or liquidity risks. Listeners will gain clear guidance on how to evaluate whether an annuity fits their broader financial plan and how advisor compensation structures affect recommendations.



Key Takeaways:

-Annuities are not inherently good or bad; their value depends entirely on matching your specific retirement goal, such as guaranteed lifetime income or principal protection—to the appropriate contract structure.



-Buying an annuity without shopping the broader market or consulting independent third-party research locks you out of the vast majority of available products and risks overpaying for unneeded rider fees.



-Because deferred annuities carry strict surrender charges, tax earnings as ordinary income, and allow insurers to adjust crediting terms annually, buyers must thoroughly evaluate liquidity constraints and renewal rate risks before signing.



Connect with Roland:

https://opturaadvisors.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rolandchow/?isSelfProfile=false



AI Disclosure: This episode and its supporting materials were produced with the assistance of AI technology. All final content is curated and approved by the Optura Wealth Radio team.