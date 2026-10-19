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501 episodes
How to Build a Consulting Team to Win PE Deals and Deliver What AI Cannot with Dan Bernoske10/12/2026 | 27 mins.What happens to your consulting business when clients believe that AI can do the work themselves? That's one of the biggest shifts Dan Bernoske is seeing firsthand, as many other consulting business owners are, as well. As the founder of Cortado Group, Dan helps private-equity-backed companies to accelerate revenue growth, and he is watching AI fundamentally change how clients buy consulting services. You likely are too.
Well, in this episode, we explore why information alone is becoming less valuable and why clients increasingly want implementation rather than just another PowerPoint presentation or another deliverable, and how consultants can adapt their delivery to meet these changing expectations. Dan also shares why his two biggest competitors aren't other consulting firms, but clients choosing to do nothing or do the work themselves.
If you're thinking about how to position your expertise, evolve your services, and stay relevant as AI reshapes consulting, this episode will give you plenty to consider.
Enjoy it.
Welcome to the Consulting Success podcast. I'm your host Michael Zipursky, and in this podcast, we're going to dive deep into the world of elite consultants where you're going to learn the strategies, tactics and mindset to grow a highly profitable and successful consulting business.
Before we dive into today's episode. Are you ready to grow and take your consulting business to the next level? Many of the clients that we work with started as podcast listeners just like you, and a consistent theme they have shared with us is that they wished they had reached out sooner about our Clarity Coaching Program rather than waiting for that perfect time. If you're interested in learning more about how we help consultants just like you, we're offering a free, no pressure growth session call. On this call, we're going to dive deep into your goals, challenges and situation and outline a plan that is tailor made just for you. We will also help you identify where you may be making costly and time consuming mistakes to ensure you're benefiting from the proven methods and strategies to grow your consulting business.
So don't wait years to find clarity. If you're committed and serious about reaching a new level of success in your consulting business, go ahead and schedule your free growth session. Get in touch today. Just visit Consulting Success - Grow to book your free call today.
Dan Bernoske is the Founder of Cortado Group, a consulting firm built on his vision to unite skilled experts to lead meaningful change. Leveraging his product management background in Fortune 500s and startups, Dan applies productization to consulting, creating a team of data-driven sales, marketing, and operations experts. A Six Sigma Green Belt and GE Crotonville alum, he previously helped launch Nextel’s mobile data services. Today, he drives GTM success for clients through Strategic Advisory, Interim Leadership, and Due Diligence.
Connect with Dan Bernoske: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danbernoske/
Discover more about the Cortado Group: https://cortadogroup.com/
Turning Your Industry Experience Into a Thriving Consulting Business with Tim Viands09/28/2026 | 21 mins.How do you enter an established market with no brand, compete against legacy firms, and build a consulting business that actually grows year after year? Tim Viands did it by going where the incumbents were weakest. After spending twenty-five years inside independent schools, Tim founded IndySchool Consultancy because he believed the traditional executive search model was adding burden for clients instead of reducing it.Rather than simply selling access to candidates, he built a more relational model around the work that happens before a candidate ever reaches the client.
And so in this episode, you're going to discover how Tim found his initial market position, turned his methodology into a proprietary framework, and built a seven-person team capable of delivering beyond the founder.
If you want to differentiate your expertise, systemize what you do, and create a consulting firm that can grow beyond you, you will enjoy this conversation.
Welcome to the Consulting Success podcast. I'm your host Michael Zipursky, and in this podcast, we're going to dive deep into the world of elite consultants where you're going to learn the strategies, tactics and mindset to grow a highly profitable and successful consulting business.
Before we dive into today's episode. Are you ready to grow and take your consulting business to the next level? Many of the clients that we work with started as podcast listeners just like you, and a consistent theme they have shared with us is that they wished they had reached out sooner about our Clarity Coaching Program rather than waiting for that perfect time. If you're interested in learning more about how we help consultants just like you, we're offering a free, no pressure growth session call. On this call, we're going to dive deep into your goals, challenges and situation and outline a plan that is tailor made just for you. We will also help you identify where you may be making costly and time consuming mistakes to ensure you're benefiting from the proven methods and strategies to grow your consulting business.
So don't wait years to find clarity. If you're committed and serious about reaching a new level of success in your consulting business, go ahead and schedule your free growth session. Get in touch today. Just visit Consulting Success - Grow to book your free call today.
Tim Viands brings over two decades of experience to independent education as a former teacher, administrator, and Head of School. After successfully leading boarding and day schools toward sustainable growth, Tim founded IndySchool Consultancy. Driven by his own frustrations as a client of traditional search firms, he pioneered a transformative Competency Based Hiring model and The d4 Process for strategic planning. Today, Tim leverages his vast expertise in international education and innovative learning models to help independent schools thrive and secure top-tier leadership.
Connect with Tim Viands: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tim-viands-05371219/
Discover more about IndySchool Consultancy: https://indyschoolconsultancy.com/
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About Consulting Success Podcast
The #1 podcast for consulting business owners who want to build a profitable, scalable and strategic consulting business. Over one thousands consulting business owners have applied the growth system that Consulting Success teaches here https://www.consultingsuccess.com/coaching-for-consultants Trusted by tens of thousands of consultants, the weekly conversations shine the spotlight on valuable business tips. Episodes support you in understanding how to navigate the market. This podcast is your guide to overcoming the most difficult obstacles in the consulting industry and enjoying big wins. Learn strategies for maintaining an effective team and attracting clients. Discover how to craft a clear and engaging message, and implement a marketing engine for consultants that actually works. Every conversation explores how to improve your business model to open doors to golden opportunities. This podcast features experts from various industries who share the desire to achieve success in the consulting business. They expose their well-kept secrets to get to the top. Hear the building blocks that started their careers and the most important principles they uphold to get through challenging entrepreneurial moments. Hosting the podcast is Michael Zipursky, CEO and co-founder of Consulting Success. Building businesses for more than 20 years, he has advised start-up brands, service providers, and billlion dollar corporations like Panasonic, Financial Times, Sumitomo and more. Michael is also an in-demand keynote speaker and author of five books about consulting. He's dedicated to helping entrepreneurial consultants increase impact and earn a higher income. And on top of it all, Michael has an inspiring focus on family and community. With this extensive advisory experience, Michael understands the consequences of hyper career focus. It often means sacrificing time with loved ones, which can lead to loneliness and rejection. At some point, you may feel like an outsider in your own home. Those who prioritize the grind can neglect their health and fall prey to severe diseases. Michael believes a consulting business can only find success when it supports your dream lifestyle, not the other way around. Every podcast discussion focuses on what it really takes to get hold of genuine freedom in your career. The aim is to help you live the life you truly want while constantly growing your business. Feel excited about going to work instead of letting depressing thoughts pull you down. Enjoy the meals you want to eat, buy everything you want to own, and above all, savor time with your family and friends. Have a successful consulting business balanced with stability, well-being, and comfort. Don't sacrifice what you have for the sake of huge earnings. Achieve the revenue and profit you want and make sure it does not compromise everything you love and care about. Michael shows you how to elevate your consulting business and reach those goals with a fulfilled heart. Want to learn how we can help you grow your consulting business? Schedule your free Growth Session Call today! https://www.consultingsuccess.com/growPodcast website
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