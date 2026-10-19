How do you enter an established market with no brand, compete against legacy firms, and build a consulting business that actually grows year after year? Tim Viands did it by going where the incumbents were weakest. After spending twenty-five years inside independent schools, Tim founded IndySchool Consultancy because he believed the traditional executive search model was adding burden for clients instead of reducing it.Rather than simply selling access to candidates, he built a more relational model around the work that happens before a candidate ever reaches the client. And so in this episode, you're going to discover how Tim found his initial market position, turned his methodology into a proprietary framework, and built a seven-person team capable of delivering beyond the founder. If you want to differentiate your expertise, systemize what you do, and create a consulting firm that can grow beyond you, you will enjoy this conversation. Welcome to the Consulting Success podcast. I'm your host Michael Zipursky, and in this podcast, we're going to dive deep into the world of elite consultants where you're going to learn the strategies, tactics and mindset to grow a highly profitable and successful consulting business. Before we dive into today's episode. Are you ready to grow and take your consulting business to the next level? Many of the clients that we work with started as podcast listeners just like you, and a consistent theme they have shared with us is that they wished they had reached out sooner about our Clarity Coaching Program rather than waiting for that perfect time. If you're interested in learning more about how we help consultants just like you, we're offering a free, no pressure growth session call. On this call, we're going to dive deep into your goals, challenges and situation and outline a plan that is tailor made just for you. We will also help you identify where you may be making costly and time consuming mistakes to ensure you're benefiting from the proven methods and strategies to grow your consulting business. So don't wait years to find clarity. If you're committed and serious about reaching a new level of success in your consulting business, go ahead and schedule your free growth session. Get in touch today. Just visit Consulting Success - Grow to book your free call today. Tim Viands brings over two decades of experience to independent education as a former teacher, administrator, and Head of School. After successfully leading boarding and day schools toward sustainable growth, Tim founded IndySchool Consultancy. Driven by his own frustrations as a client of traditional search firms, he pioneered a transformative Competency Based Hiring model and The d4 Process for strategic planning. Today, Tim leverages his vast expertise in international education and innovative learning models to help independent schools thrive and secure top-tier leadership. Connect with Tim Viands: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tim-viands-05371219/ Discover more about IndySchool Consultancy: https://indyschoolconsultancy.com/

What happens to your consulting business when clients believe that AI can do the work themselves? That's one of the biggest shifts Dan Bernoske is seeing firsthand, as many other consulting business owners are, as well. As the founder of Cortado Group, Dan helps private-equity-backed companies to accelerate revenue growth, and he is watching AI fundamentally change how clients buy consulting services. You likely are too. Well, in this episode, we explore why information alone is becoming less valuable and why clients increasingly want implementation rather than just another PowerPoint presentation or another deliverable, and how consultants can adapt their delivery to meet these changing expectations. Dan also shares why his two biggest competitors aren't other consulting firms, but clients choosing to do nothing or do the work themselves. If you're thinking about how to position your expertise, evolve your services, and stay relevant as AI reshapes consulting, this episode will give you plenty to consider. Enjoy it. Welcome to the Consulting Success podcast. I'm your host Michael Zipursky, and in this podcast, we're going to dive deep into the world of elite consultants where you're going to learn the strategies, tactics and mindset to grow a highly profitable and successful consulting business. Before we dive into today's episode. Are you ready to grow and take your consulting business to the next level? Many of the clients that we work with started as podcast listeners just like you, and a consistent theme they have shared with us is that they wished they had reached out sooner about our Clarity Coaching Program rather than waiting for that perfect time. If you're interested in learning more about how we help consultants just like you, we're offering a free, no pressure growth session call. On this call, we're going to dive deep into your goals, challenges and situation and outline a plan that is tailor made just for you. We will also help you identify where you may be making costly and time consuming mistakes to ensure you're benefiting from the proven methods and strategies to grow your consulting business. So don't wait years to find clarity. If you're committed and serious about reaching a new level of success in your consulting business, go ahead and schedule your free growth session. Get in touch today. Just visit Consulting Success - Grow to book your free call today. Dan Bernoske is the Founder of Cortado Group, a consulting firm built on his vision to unite skilled experts to lead meaningful change. Leveraging his product management background in Fortune 500s and startups, Dan applies productization to consulting, creating a team of data-driven sales, marketing, and operations experts. A Six Sigma Green Belt and GE Crotonville alum, he previously helped launch Nextel’s mobile data services. Today, he drives GTM success for clients through Strategic Advisory, Interim Leadership, and Due Diligence. Connect with Dan Bernoske: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danbernoske/ Discover more about the Cortado Group: https://cortadogroup.com/

About Consulting Success Podcast

About Consulting Success Podcast

About Consulting Success Podcast