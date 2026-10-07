Being great at the work is not the same as being great at growing the business around the work. In this episode of The Joe Jaap Podcast, Joe shares the experiences and principles that shaped his view of business growth, beginning with the lessons he learned dialing for dollars on a 100% commission plan. Those early calls reinforced ideas that still matter today: people have limited attention, value has to be clearly communicated, trust matters, and consistent follow-up can determine whether an opportunity disappears or becomes a valuable relationship. Joe explores why strong businesses can still reach a ceiling when growth depends too heavily on memory, hustle, referrals, or individual effort. He also explains why scale should mean greater capability, not simply more activity and more chaos. In this episode: Why valuable work must become visible, understandable, and trusted The difference between doing great work and building a growth system Why consistent follow-up matters How systems create repeatability and momentum Where AI can provide practical leverage without replacing strong fundamentals Growth is not magic. It can be crafted through better decisions, disciplined execution, and systems that make valuable work repeatable. Subscribe to The Joe Jaap Podcast for more powerful conversations. Produced by EmoryDay. New episodes weekly.

The biggest opportunities rarely arrive with complete certainty. Sometimes they look inconvenient, risky, or completely outside the way you normally operate. The challenge is knowing whether you’re looking at a reckless gamble or a calculated opportunity to grow. In this solo episode of The Joe Jaap Podcast, Joe Jaap shares the story of a decision that opened an important chapter in EmoryDay’s growth and the framework he now uses to think through opportunities: SCALE. Signal. Capacity. Appetite. Leverage. Execute. Joe explains how an unconventional performance-based opportunity led EmoryDay into the As Seen on TV marketplace, eventually contributing to nearly 300 campaigns, more than $5 million in annual revenue, and recognition on the Inc. 500. In this episode, you’ll hear: Why waiting for certainty can become a form of inaction How to separate real signals from excitement What “mostly ready” actually means Why wanting the outcome isn’t the same as wanting the work How leverage expands what a business can accomplish Why execution turns assumptions into useful information How experience and instinct can inform calculated risk You don’t need to know the entire path. You need enough evidence, readiness, and conviction to take the next meaningful step. Produced by EmoryDay. New episodes weekly.

Views, clicks, leads, and website traffic can tell you something is happening. But they can’t tell you whether your marketing is actually creating a stronger business. In this solo episode of The Joe Jaap Podcast, Joe Jaap explores what separates marketing activity from a true growth engine: a measurable system that connects demand, customer action, revenue, and ultimately margin. Joe breaks down the three concepts he believes businesses need to understand first: active prospects, passive prospects, and the destination where interest becomes action. He also examines what happens after a prospect raises their hand, why follow-up is a revenue issue, and how measurement can reveal the real constraint holding growth back. You’ll learn: Why attention is useful, but revenue is the real scoreboard How active and passive prospects require different approaches Why marketing doesn’t end when a lead arrives How to identify constraints in your message, follow-up, or delivery Where practical AI can help strengthen customer handoffs Why disciplined, incremental improvement creates more durable growth Follow one real opportunity through your system. Find the first broken handoff. Then fix one thing. Produced by EmoryDay. New episodes weekly.

The people and decisions that get a business to one stage may not be the ones that take it to the next. In this ScaleCraft episode of The Joe Jaap Podcast, Joe Jaap talks with Chris Hessler, founder and CEO of The Advisory Bench, about what changes as a company grows and why even experienced CEOs need perspectives beyond their own. Chris shares how his first advisory board helped him build a business around a U.S. Postal Service contract. Years later, that board challenged him to stop investing in a second product and focus on the core business, which grew to $120 million in revenue. Drawing on his experience building and selling companies and working in private equity, Chris explains why scaling demands difficult decisions about people, priorities, and leadership. In this episode, you’ll hear: Why the team that gets a company to $10 million may not get it to $50 million What humility and coachability look like in a CEO. How the right advisors can challenge a decision without taking it away from the leader Why a promising new idea can distract from a proven core business. How to work backward from the company you hope to sell in three to five years. Where AI helps leaders, and where experience and judgment still matter. Many of the problems a growing business faces have been solved before. The challenge is finding people who have lived through them and being willing to listen. Produced by EmoryDay. New episodes weekly. https://www.youtube.com/emoryday https://www.facebook.com/emorydayllc/ https://www.instagram.com/emorydayllc/ https://www.tiktok.com/@emoryday https://x.com/emoryday/

What if your next million dollars in revenue starts with the people who already know your name? In this solo episode of ScaleCraft, The Joe Jaap Podcast, Joe Jaap walks through a simple exercise for uncovering overlooked opportunities among current and former customers, past prospects, and your personal and professional network. All it takes is three spreadsheet tabs, two uninterrupted hours, and one strong cup of coffee. Joe explores why businesses often chase new leads while existing relationships go cold, how to revisit a stalled opportunity with a meaningful reason to talk, and why creating more value for a customer starts with staying interested after the invoice gets paid. In this episode, you’ll hear: How three simple lists can reveal opportunities you’ve stopped paying attention to Why “no” and “not now” deserve different follow-up What to say instead of “just checking in” How to earn referrals by making your results easy to explain Why potential opportunity belongs in your spreadsheet before it belongs in your revenue forecast How to choose ten relationships and turn them into ten useful conversations The goal is to find a real problem you can help solve, a credible reason to reconnect, and a useful next step. Three tabs. Sixty names. Ten conversations. Five business days. Then measure what happens. Subscribe to The Joe Jaap Podcast for more practical ideas and conversations about building and scaling a business. Produced by EmoryDay. New episodes weekly. https://www.youtube.com/emoryday https://www.facebook.com/emorydayllc/ https://www.instagram.com/emorydayllc/ https://www.tiktok.com/@emoryday https://x.com/emoryday/

About The Joe Jaap Podcast

About The Joe Jaap Podcast

About The Joe Jaap Podcast