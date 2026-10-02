What happens to your organizational culture when a valued employee leaves? In this episode of The Experimental Leader, Melanie Parish and Mel Rutherford explore one of the often-overlooked moments in leadership: how we handle employee departures. Even when an exit is complicated by frustration, conflict, or disappointment, the way leaders respond sends a powerful message to the people who remain. Mel and Melanie discuss why failing to acknowledge an employee’s contributions can become a cultural trap—and how thoughtful, authentic recognition can turn a departure into an opportunity to reinforce what your organization values. You’ll hear practical insights on how to: Recognize an employee’s contribution, even when the ending isn’t perfect. Understand what remaining employees are watching when someone leaves. Protect and strengthen organizational culture during times of transition. Separate gratitude for someone’s contribution from the circumstances of their departure. Support the idea that people can grow beyond an organization—and that this can be a sign of healthy leadership. A good goodbye isn’t just about the person who is leaving. It’s also about the people who stay and the culture you are continuing to build. Listen to this episode of The Experimental Leader and consider: What message does your organization send when someone walks out the door? Get the Leadership Blueprint FREE: Visit the Leadership Blueprint course and use code ODYSSEY at checkout to access it for free. Keep experimenting. Keep learning. Keep leading.

Leadership doesn’t stop when the meeting ends. Sometimes, it shows up around the dinner table. In this episode of The Experimental Leader, Melanie Parish and Dr. Mel Rutherford explore how leaders can intentionally shape informal gatherings, business dinners, and social events to create connection, inclusion, and meaningful conversation. From choosing the right seating arrangement to managing alcohol, guiding table etiquette, and making thoughtful introductions, seemingly small decisions can have a significant impact on how comfortable and included people feel. In this episode, you’ll learn how to: Intentionally curate social and business gatherings. Use seating arrangements to encourage connection and conversation. Set clear expectations around alcohol and event structure. Navigate business etiquette in ways that support inclusion. Help people from different cultural, class, and social backgrounds feel more comfortable. Use meals and informal gatherings as opportunities for mentorship and leadership development. Because great hosting is more than good manners—it’s leadership in action. Listen now and Skill Up on how to lead beyond the boardroom. Get the Leadership Blueprint FREE Want to strengthen your leadership skills? Get free access to the Leadership Blueprint course from Experimental Leader Academy. Use code ODYSSEY at checkout to access the course for free: Get the Leadership Blueprint

When should a leader ask for input, and when is it better to simply make the decision? In this episode of The Experimental Leader Podcast, Melanie Parish and Mel Rutherford explore one of the trickier parts of leadership: knowing when collaboration is helpful and when asking for input can actually create confusion, frustration, or a false sense of shared decision-making. They unpack the difference between consulting, collaborating, and deciding, and why leaders need to understand their own decision-making authority before asking others for their opinions. If a leader already knows the decision is going forward, asking for input without being clear about what can actually change can erode trust. Melanie and Mel discuss when leaders should involve people who are directly affected by a decision, why routine or preference-based decisions rarely require broad consultation, and how hiring decisions can benefit from input from the people who will actually work with a candidate. They also explore how decision-making changes depending on the organizational context, from academic shared governance to startups and owner-led businesses. The takeaway? Before you ask, know what you are asking for, who needs to be involved, and what you are willing or able to change. Want to strengthen your leadership decision-making and build a clearer leadership practice? Explore the Leadership Blueprint and use promo code ODYSSEY for access. 👉 https://www.experimentalacademy.com/leadership-blueprint Listen in and keep experimenting with how you lead.

In this episode of The Experimental Leader Podcast, Melanie Parish and Dr. Mel Rutherford explore how communication is a leadership skill we can continually develop to navigate different priorities, expectations, and responsibilities. From coordinating family holiday plans to managing workplace schedules and holiday coverage, clear communication helps prevent misunderstandings, reduce tension, and ensure everyone feels heard and included. Discover how collaborative planning, open conversations, and understanding what matters to others can transform the way we work together, celebrate together, and lead through the holiday season. Continue your leadership development with free access to the Leadership Blueprint course! Created by Dr. Mel Rutherford, PCC, the Leadership Blueprint offers practical insights to help you grow as a leader. Use the code ODYSSEY to access the course for free at Leadership Blueprint. Because great leadership starts with how we communicate. Keep experimenting. Keep communicating. Keep leading.

About The Experimental Leader

About The Experimental Leader

About The Experimental Leader