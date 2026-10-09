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25 episodes
- Dr. Sam McGough interviews Marlon Mueller, a fourth-generation Iowa farmer who was shaped by the 1980s farm crisis and a multi-year estate lawsuit, leading him to study finances and become successful across farming, life insurance, and alternative real estate. Mueller recounts an early annuity mistake, later revisiting life insurance through deep research and adopting the infinite banking concept, stressing the need to discern misinformation online and to use mentors and trustworthy sources. He explains using whole life policies to borrow against cash value to fund investments, increasing “money velocity” by keeping dollars working in multiple places, often focusing on paying interest while pursuing higher-return real estate deals, with simple administration via annual premiums and tracking. The conversation covers faith-driven principles, calculated risk, rising living costs and debt burdens, and building generational wealth by teaching heirs mindset and money skills rather than simply passing money.
00:00 Farm Roots and Early Lessons
02:09 Farm Crisis and Estate Battle
03:14 Life Insurance Wake Up Call
04:41 Infinite Banking Explained
05:58 Finding Truth in Finance
08:05 Wealth Books and Mentors
09:56 Choosing the Right Agent
12:44 Money Velocity and Leverage
17:12 Admin Setup and Farm Life
20:12 Entrepreneur Mindset and Values
23:59 Faith Through Struggles
28:14 Teaching Generational Wealth
32:31 Avoiding the Third Gen Trap
34:20 What Income Feels Livable
35:17 Debt Versus Lifestyle
36:08 Housing Costs Surge
37:52 Assets Beat Inflation
38:35 Fuel Hits Businesses
40:07 Insurance And Deductibles
42:36 Credit Lines And Banks
44:15 Financial Literacy Gap
46:23 Failures And Persistence
49:39 Time And Consistency
52:46 Farm Work And Reset
Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day.
Dr. Sam McGough
"Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison."
CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success
Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design.
Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for.
Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/
Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube
About Marlon
Marlon Mueller is a financial educator, investor, and fourth-generation farmer who helps individuals and business owners build lasting wealth through financial education, mindset, and long-term planning. His work focuses on helping people create financial freedom while leaving a meaningful legacy for future generations.
- On the Hunt for Success podcast, the host interviews Christian Zeron, a longtime entrepreneur and watch enthusiast, about building resilience in business, balancing pride in hard work with financial outcomes, and staying principled even when it costs views or money. Zeron explains how he started Theo and Harris at 19 flipping vintage watches and later shifted most of his time to a marketing and consulting firm doing small and mid-size business strategy and commercial production. He describes souring on social media and content creation, then returning after his first hunt—a Louisiana duck hunt—sparked renewed passion and viral success. Zeron discusses rapidly taking up turkey, hog, goose, dove, and upcoming moose and potential bear hunts, how hunting community culture feels more welcoming than the watch world, and previews a new long-form series, “Meeting America,” focused on reconnecting with nature and American values.
00:00 Entrepreneur Roots
02:48 Watches Into Business
05:58 Handling Business Lows
09:00 Principles Over Clicks
11:20 Back To Content
15:37 First Duck Hunt
16:31 Chasing Adrenaline Hunts
19:40 Going Public Reluctantly
24:48 Outsider Honesty Wins
27:58 Hunting Vs Watch Culture
29:34 Hunters Everywhere Connect
30:16 Food Source Reality Check
32:23 Cooking And Better Stories
34:38 Hunting As Equalizer
38:51 Online Vs In Person
41:36 Upcoming Hunts Calendar
44:50 Camaraderie And Outdoors
47:21 Meeting America Mission
49:32 Private Equity Rollups
Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day.
Dr. Sam McGough
"Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison."
CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success
Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design.
Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for.
Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/
Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube
About Christian
Christian Zeron is an entrepreneur, storyteller, and founder of Theo & Harris, a vintage watch company and media brand he launched in 2015. What began as a passion for vintage watches grew through Christian’s early use of YouTube and social media into a recognized voice in the watch industry. Today, his work combines entrepreneurship, luxury, digital media, and brand storytelling, with Theo & Harris creating content and campaigns for some of the world’s leading watch brands.
Links
Website: https://theoandharris.com/vintage-watches/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christianzeron/
- Dr. Sam McGough interviews financial advisor Chris Norton about his shift from traditional wealth management into sourcing late-stage private-company shares (e.g., SpaceX, xAI, Palantir) for high-net-worth clients through funds that buy access via investment banks, VCs on cap tables, and employee liquidity events. Norton explains how companies staying private longer moves value creation to private markets, why major banks reserve these deals for ultra-wealthy clients, and how his firm separates a traditional RIA business from the private fund operation. He outlines due diligence focused heavily on counterparty credibility, his ideal client allocating 10–20% for higher-growth opportunities, and lessons on maintaining a stable financial foundation while not market-timing. They discuss wins (SpaceX, HydroForum) and losses (Energy Vault), missed opportunities (Anthropic), and briefly connect investing and business lessons to fishing experiences and client selection.
00:00 Meet Chris Norton
01:58 Accessing Private Shares
05:19 Fund Operations Roles
07:38 Ideal Investor Profile
11:28 Wins and Losses Stories
15:02 SpaceX Long Term Thesis
19:50 Deal Flow Sectors Strategy
22:19 Investor Playbook Foundation
28:28 Fishing Life Lessons
32:40 Big Wins Investing
36:14 Firing Bad Customers
39:48 Tarpon Kayak Wakeup
42:37 Deals That Got Away
Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day.
Dr. Sam McGough
"Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison."
CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success
Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design.
Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for.
Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/
Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube
About Chris Norton
Chris Norton is Senior Managing Director at Sutter Securities. He is also the co-founder and managing member of Strategic Growth Opportunities and Strategic Growth Ventures, where he helps identify and develop opportunities for long-term business growth.
Links
Website: Sgofund.com
- Dr. Sam McGough interviews Dan Beaudoin, president and CEO of DMF Bait Company, whose live bait is sold in about 12,000 U.S. stores and has been in business 49 years. Beaudoin shares how the company began when his father, uncle, and a friend—Michigan teachers seeking summer income—were drawn into a red-worm “buyback” scam, then pivoted into supplying nightcrawlers after discovering demand from bait shops, despite nightcrawlers’ difficult sourcing and inability to reproduce in captivity. Key turning points included landing Kmart in the early 1980s, surviving a 1988 drought by shipping at a loss, and later expanding into Walmart, Bass Pro, and Cabela’s while developing proprietary nationwide shipping and packaging systems. He defines success as making DMF the “Kleenex of live bait,” emphasizes humility and culture, and describes DMF’s new tackle-line expansion for convenience stores.
00:00 Meet Dan Beaudoin
01:42 Worm Scam Origins
04:03 Nightcrawler Reality Check
11:01 Dan Joins the Business
19:05 Power Outage Worm Chaos
25:01 Landing Walmart and Big Box
32:26 Catawba Worm Goldmine
33:43 Defining Real Success
41:42 Building Lasting Culture
45:20 Leadership and Morale
52:29 Where to Buy DMF
54:18 Garlic Worm Proof
Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day.
Dr. Sam McGough
"Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison."
CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success
Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design.
Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for.
Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/
Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube
About Dan
Dan Beaudoin is the owner and operator of DMF Bait, a family business founded in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1977. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its live-bait distribution across 49 states while continuing to innovate in packaging, shipping and product development. Dan is passionate about building a strong company culture, creating local employment and sustaining the sport of fishing for future generations. His goal is to make DMF Bait the most recognized name in live bait nationwide.
Links
Website http://www.dmfbait.com
- Dr. Sam McGough interviews Brian McNally, a Philadelphia working-class entrepreneur who exited a healthcare revenue-cycle business and is now writing a book, launching coaching, and developing a “founder operating system” focused on building a sellable asset by designing with the end in mind, setting a clear revenue target, replacing founder dependency, and keeping operations clean for an eventual buyer. McNally reflects on lessons from the exit, especially missed advanced tax strategies, and emphasizes defining personal success as freedom, health, family, and fulfillment rather than chasing societal “magic numbers.” He describes a major 2020 COVID-driven business downturn that triggered a spiral, then a disciplined turnaround using strict routines, fitness, jujitsu, and self-trust. He discusses purpose-driven entrepreneurship, charitable work with performance-based frameworks, his late-life MMA fight journey, and future plans including selective equity partnerships and digital products.
00:00 Meet Brian McNally
02:34 Rejecting The Fixed Income Life
07:36 Building A Sellable Company
12:05 Exit Regrets And Tax Moves
14:20 Defining Freedom And Enough
19:57 Post Exit Mission And Impact
27:19 Self Trust And Fix The Founder
30:36 Fitness Goals That Matter
32:00 Hunting Shape Reality Check
36:25 Family Reaction To Fighting
42:36 Performance Based Charity
45:41 Nature Hunting And Tradition
50:06 Where To Find Brian
Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day.
Dr. Sam McGough
"Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison."
CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success
Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design.
Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for.
Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/
Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube
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About The Hunt for Success
The Hunt for Success is the premier conversation-driven podcast, delivering executive-level business insights for high-achieving entrepreneurs, founders, and executives who believe that true success must ultimately fund a life intentionally designed—a life of freedom, abundance, and purpose. Hosted by Dr. Sam McGough, the show cuts through generic business advice to provide exclusive access to the minds of top performers who are mastering both the boardroom and the backcountry.This isn't just a business podcast; it’s an intellectual hunting ground blending business authority with lifestyle/outdoor stories, where strategy and passion intersect. Every immersive, campfire-style conversation is a deep dive into the journeys of successful operators and investors who have built wealth and aligned it with how they actually want to live.The show is built on a clear, consistent framework designed to deliver high-impact content and actionable value every week.We establish why the guest is worth hearing by examining their accomplishments, reputation, and the foundational principles, strategic choices, and valuable failures that led to their success. This is where listeners gain elite entrepreneurial insights, learning the repeatable success patterns and mental models that top performers use to create financial leverage without burnout. Dr. Sam McGough, as a systems-builder and healthcare executive, guides the conversation as an engaging storyteller with executive credibility, ensuring the takeaways are strategic and meticulously structured.The Hunt for Success is dedicated to premium outdoor adventure lifestyle content and the role outdoor pursuits—such as high-end hunting, fishing, and adventure experiences—play in discipline, clarity, and leadership. Guests share their captivating stories, revealing how their passion for the outdoors reinforces their mindset, decision-making, and performance in business. The brand’s authentic storytelling comes to life, connecting elite business insights with a sophisticated, relatable lifestyle.The podcast synthesizes how business mastery and lifestyle combine to create a "Designed Living" framework. It provides listeners with practical principles, repeatable habits, and tangible advice they can apply immediately. The goal is to move beyond the feeling of being stuck in "work mode" and provide clarity on how to build sustainable success while still living a high-quality, high-impact life.Dr. Sam McGough is more than a host; he is an entrepreneur, executive, and operator who is actively connected to high-level founder and investor networks. His real-world business experience—as the Founder & CEO of Discovery Medical Center, a leader in national clinic platforms, and the creator of Aestus Mastermind—gives him the credibility and access to engage in natural, high-trust conversations with the most successful people. He embodies the brand's tone: a confident mentor with an adventurous spirit.The Promise: Exclusive Access. Actionable Insights. Adventure-Driven Learning.Hunt for Success is a high-impact content engine, designed to educate, entertain, and inspire. It is the premier media platform where elite entrepreneurs connect, share their journeys, and inspire others, ultimately serving as the connective tissue for a high-value network where excellence in business and lifestyle is the non-negotiable standard.If you are building wealth and designing freedom, and you know that success should fund the life you want to live, then join the hunt. Success is earned. Freedom is designed. Create a life worth hunting for.Listen to The Hunt for Success at https://thehuntforsuccess.com.Podcast website
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