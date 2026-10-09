Dr. Sam McGough interviews Brian McNally, a Philadelphia working-class entrepreneur who exited a healthcare revenue-cycle business and is now writing a book, launching coaching, and developing a “founder operating system” focused on building a sellable asset by designing with the end in mind, setting a clear revenue target, replacing founder dependency, and keeping operations clean for an eventual buyer. McNally reflects on lessons from the exit, especially missed advanced tax strategies, and emphasizes defining personal success as freedom, health, family, and fulfillment rather than chasing societal “magic numbers.” He describes a major 2020 COVID-driven business downturn that triggered a spiral, then a disciplined turnaround using strict routines, fitness, jujitsu, and self-trust. He discusses purpose-driven entrepreneurship, charitable work with performance-based frameworks, his late-life MMA fight journey, and future plans including selective equity partnerships and digital products. 00:00 Meet Brian McNally 02:34 Rejecting The Fixed Income Life 07:36 Building A Sellable Company 12:05 Exit Regrets And Tax Moves 14:20 Defining Freedom And Enough 19:57 Post Exit Mission And Impact 27:19 Self Trust And Fix The Founder 30:36 Fitness Goals That Matter 32:00 Hunting Shape Reality Check 36:25 Family Reaction To Fighting 42:36 Performance Based Charity 45:41 Nature Hunting And Tradition 50:06 Where To Find Brian Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day. Dr. Sam McGough "Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison." CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design. Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for. Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/ Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube

Dr. Sam McGough interviews Dan Beaudoin, president and CEO of DMF Bait Company, whose live bait is sold in about 12,000 U.S. stores and has been in business 49 years. Beaudoin shares how the company began when his father, uncle, and a friend—Michigan teachers seeking summer income—were drawn into a red-worm “buyback” scam, then pivoted into supplying nightcrawlers after discovering demand from bait shops, despite nightcrawlers’ difficult sourcing and inability to reproduce in captivity. Key turning points included landing Kmart in the early 1980s, surviving a 1988 drought by shipping at a loss, and later expanding into Walmart, Bass Pro, and Cabela’s while developing proprietary nationwide shipping and packaging systems. He defines success as making DMF the “Kleenex of live bait,” emphasizes humility and culture, and describes DMF’s new tackle-line expansion for convenience stores. 00:00 Meet Dan Beaudoin 01:42 Worm Scam Origins 04:03 Nightcrawler Reality Check 11:01 Dan Joins the Business 19:05 Power Outage Worm Chaos 25:01 Landing Walmart and Big Box 32:26 Catawba Worm Goldmine 33:43 Defining Real Success 41:42 Building Lasting Culture 45:20 Leadership and Morale 52:29 Where to Buy DMF 54:18 Garlic Worm Proof Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day. Dr. Sam McGough "Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison." CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design. Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for. Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/ Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube About Dan Dan Beaudoin is the owner and operator of DMF Bait, a family business founded in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1977. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its live-bait distribution across 49 states while continuing to innovate in packaging, shipping and product development. Dan is passionate about building a strong company culture, creating local employment and sustaining the sport of fishing for future generations. His goal is to make DMF Bait the most recognized name in live bait nationwide. Links Website http://www.dmfbait.com

Dr. Sam McGough interviews financial advisor Chris Norton about his shift from traditional wealth management into sourcing late-stage private-company shares (e.g., SpaceX, xAI, Palantir) for high-net-worth clients through funds that buy access via investment banks, VCs on cap tables, and employee liquidity events. Norton explains how companies staying private longer moves value creation to private markets, why major banks reserve these deals for ultra-wealthy clients, and how his firm separates a traditional RIA business from the private fund operation. He outlines due diligence focused heavily on counterparty credibility, his ideal client allocating 10–20% for higher-growth opportunities, and lessons on maintaining a stable financial foundation while not market-timing. They discuss wins (SpaceX, HydroForum) and losses (Energy Vault), missed opportunities (Anthropic), and briefly connect investing and business lessons to fishing experiences and client selection. 00:00 Meet Chris Norton 01:58 Accessing Private Shares 05:19 Fund Operations Roles 07:38 Ideal Investor Profile 11:28 Wins and Losses Stories 15:02 SpaceX Long Term Thesis 19:50 Deal Flow Sectors Strategy 22:19 Investor Playbook Foundation 28:28 Fishing Life Lessons 32:40 Big Wins Investing 36:14 Firing Bad Customers 39:48 Tarpon Kayak Wakeup 42:37 Deals That Got Away Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day. Dr. Sam McGough "Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison." CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design. Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for. Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/ Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube About Chris Norton Chris Norton is Senior Managing Director at Sutter Securities. He is also the co-founder and managing member of Strategic Growth Opportunities and Strategic Growth Ventures, where he helps identify and develop opportunities for long-term business growth. Links Website: Sgofund.com

On the Hunt for Success podcast, the host interviews Christian Zeron, a longtime entrepreneur and watch enthusiast, about building resilience in business, balancing pride in hard work with financial outcomes, and staying principled even when it costs views or money. Zeron explains how he started Theo and Harris at 19 flipping vintage watches and later shifted most of his time to a marketing and consulting firm doing small and mid-size business strategy and commercial production. He describes souring on social media and content creation, then returning after his first hunt—a Louisiana duck hunt—sparked renewed passion and viral success. Zeron discusses rapidly taking up turkey, hog, goose, dove, and upcoming moose and potential bear hunts, how hunting community culture feels more welcoming than the watch world, and previews a new long-form series, “Meeting America,” focused on reconnecting with nature and American values. 00:00 Entrepreneur Roots 02:48 Watches Into Business 05:58 Handling Business Lows 09:00 Principles Over Clicks 11:20 Back To Content 15:37 First Duck Hunt 16:31 Chasing Adrenaline Hunts 19:40 Going Public Reluctantly 24:48 Outsider Honesty Wins 27:58 Hunting Vs Watch Culture 29:34 Hunters Everywhere Connect 30:16 Food Source Reality Check 32:23 Cooking And Better Stories 34:38 Hunting As Equalizer 38:51 Online Vs In Person 41:36 Upcoming Hunts Calendar 44:50 Camaraderie And Outdoors 47:21 Meeting America Mission 49:32 Private Equity Rollups Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day. Dr. Sam McGough "Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison." CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design. Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for. Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/ Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube About Christian Christian Zeron is an entrepreneur, storyteller, and founder of Theo & Harris, a vintage watch company and media brand he launched in 2015. What began as a passion for vintage watches grew through Christian’s early use of YouTube and social media into a recognized voice in the watch industry. Today, his work combines entrepreneurship, luxury, digital media, and brand storytelling, with Theo & Harris creating content and campaigns for some of the world’s leading watch brands. Links Website: https://theoandharris.com/vintage-watches/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christianzeron/

Dr. Sam McGough interviews Marlon Mueller, a fourth-generation Iowa farmer who was shaped by the 1980s farm crisis and a multi-year estate lawsuit, leading him to study finances and become successful across farming, life insurance, and alternative real estate. Mueller recounts an early annuity mistake, later revisiting life insurance through deep research and adopting the infinite banking concept, stressing the need to discern misinformation online and to use mentors and trustworthy sources. He explains using whole life policies to borrow against cash value to fund investments, increasing “money velocity” by keeping dollars working in multiple places, often focusing on paying interest while pursuing higher-return real estate deals, with simple administration via annual premiums and tracking. The conversation covers faith-driven principles, calculated risk, rising living costs and debt burdens, and building generational wealth by teaching heirs mindset and money skills rather than simply passing money. 00:00 Farm Roots and Early Lessons 02:09 Farm Crisis and Estate Battle 03:14 Life Insurance Wake Up Call 04:41 Infinite Banking Explained 05:58 Finding Truth in Finance 08:05 Wealth Books and Mentors 09:56 Choosing the Right Agent 12:44 Money Velocity and Leverage 17:12 Admin Setup and Farm Life 20:12 Entrepreneur Mindset and Values 23:59 Faith Through Struggles 28:14 Teaching Generational Wealth 32:31 Avoiding the Third Gen Trap 34:20 What Income Feels Livable 35:17 Debt Versus Lifestyle 36:08 Housing Costs Surge 37:52 Assets Beat Inflation 38:35 Fuel Hits Businesses 40:07 Insurance And Deductibles 42:36 Credit Lines And Banks 44:15 Financial Literacy Gap 46:23 Failures And Persistence 49:39 Time And Consistency 52:46 Farm Work And Reset Thanks for listening, and please share this episode with someone who's building more than a business, someone who's building a life worth living. It helps us grow the show and bring these honest conversations, practical insights, and life design strategies to more founders, operators, and builders pursuing both success and freedom. Have a great day. Dr. Sam McGough "Success should fund a life you actually want, not a self-created prison." CONNECT with Dr. Sam McGough & Explore Hunt for Success Discover conversations with founders, operators, and builders who have earned success and intentionally designed the freedom to enjoy it. Access real stories, practical lessons, and authentic perspectives on leadership, discipline, business growth, systems, and life by design. Join a community of entrepreneurs and leaders committed to building businesses that create opportunity without sacrificing the life they're working for. Join FREE at: https://thehuntforsuccess.com/ Follow Hunt for Success: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube About Marlon Marlon Mueller is a financial educator, investor, and fourth-generation farmer who helps individuals and business owners build lasting wealth through financial education, mindset, and long-term planning. His work focuses on helping people create financial freedom while leaving a meaningful legacy for future generations.

About The Hunt for Success

About The Hunt for Success

About The Hunt for Success